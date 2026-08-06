Nexora EA Monitoring System

Nexora EA Monitoring System — Free Remote Position Monitor for MetaTrader 5 (VPS-Friendly)

Nexora Monitor is a free, read-only MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays a live dashboard of your open positions — designed for traders who run an Expert Advisor on a VPS and want to check its status from a separate MT5 desktop terminal without remoting into the VPS itself.

Attach it to a chart on any MT5 desktop terminal (Windows or Mac) logged into the same trading account and it reconstructs a clear status view directly from your live position data — no connection to the VPS required, since it reads straight from your account, not from the EA's own on-screen dashboard.

Note on mobile: MetaTrader's iOS, Android, and web versions do not support custom indicators at all (this is a MetaTrader platform limitation, not specific to Nexora Monitor) — only the MT5 desktop application can run it. For checking positions from a phone, use the MT5 mobile app's own built-in position/account view.

KEY FEATURES
Auto-detects the Magic Number of whichever EA is currently trading the chart's symbol — no manual setup needed. (A specific Magic Number can also be set manually if you're tracking more than one EA on the same symbol.)
Basket overview at a glance: direction, number of layers, weighted average entry price (B.E.P.), floating P&L in both currency and percentage, and how long the position has been open.
Bar countdown clock for the current chart timeframe, plus a live spread reading.
Zero execution. Nexora Monitor never places, modifies, or closes a single order — it only reads existing position data. It cannot trade even by accident, since no trading functions are included in the indicator at all.

WHY IT EXISTS
An EA's own on-chart dashboard only exists on the terminal it's actually running on. If your EA is running on a VPS, that dashboard is invisible from anywhere else — you'd normally need to remote into the VPS just to see how a basket is doing. Nexora Monitor solves this by rebuilding the same at-a-glance status from your account's live position data on any MT5 desktop terminal you attach it to.

The screenshot below shows Nexora Monitor running on a real live account: B.E.P., floating P&L, and duration in the dashboard match the underlying position data shown in the terminal below it (account number and balance blurred for privacy).

A NEXORA EA COMPANION — ALSO WORKS WITH OTHER SINGLE-DIRECTION EAs
Nexora Monitor is built as a companion to Nexora EA, automatically detecting its Magic Number and reconstructing its basket status (direction, layers, B.E.P., P&L, duration) on any terminal you attach it to.

It can also be used to identify and track other Expert Advisors that manage positions in a single direction at a time (a single trade, or an averaging/martingale basket that isn't hedged), since the underlying position data is read the same way. It is not designed for EAs that hold simultaneous Buy and Sell positions under the same Magic Number (hedged/dual-direction strategies), as the aggregated basket statistics assume one direction at a time.

REQUIREMENTS
  • MetaTrader 5 desktop terminal (Windows or Mac) — not supported on MT5 mobile or web, per MetaTrader's own platform limitations
  • Any account type, any broker
  • No input configuration required — works out of the box with auto-detect

TYPICAL SETUP
Most useful when an EA (such as Nexora EA, or another single-direction EA) is running on a VPS, with Nexora Monitor attached to a separate MT5 desktop terminal — your laptop or home PC — logged into the same trading account. A VPS is not required for Nexora Monitor itself; it works on any desktop terminal logged into the account, wherever the EA happens to be running.

Nexora Monitor is free. No license, no activation limit.
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