VR Pivot

VR Pivot is an indicator of key pivot points.

Pivot points are a special type of support and resistance levels that are used to determine the strongest price zones. Professional traders use pivot levels to determine prices at which there is a high probability of a price reversal. The levels are calculated using special mathematical formulas, which include the closing, opening, high, and low prices of the previous time period. The most effective is the daily period. It is important to note that at first glance it may seem that there is nothing special about these levels, but if you analyze the price movement using pivot levels, you can clearly see that in most cases these levels show good, accurate results.

You can request technical support, settings and demo versions of programs in the author's profile.

Pivot levels can be used not only as pivot points, but also as levels at which Take Profit can be used as efficiently as possible to maximize profit, Stop Loss to minimize losses as much as possible, and transfer positions to a no-loss zone to reduce risks.

Advantages of the VR Pivot Indicator:

  • The indicator supports the calculation of several formulas:
    • Classic Pivot - the classic formula for pivot points
    • DeMark Pivot - DeMark formula
    • Woodie Pivot - Woodie Formula
    • Camarilla Pivot - Camarilla Formula
    • Fibonacci Pivot - Fibonacci Formula
  • The program is implemented as an indicator and can work together with your Expert Advisors and other indicators
  • It is possible to analyze historical data
  • The program is written in such a way that it displays information for the period set by the user and does not clutter the chart with historical data.
  • The indicator can calculate losses for any financial instruments (Forex, Crypto, CFD, Futures, Metals)
  • The trader can choose any time frames for the calculation
  • The indicator has a large number of settings that allows you to customize it in any style

Indicator operation algorithm

After you drag the indicator from the navigator to the chart, you will see a settings window where you can select the calculation formula and adjust the colors of the levels. After you click the "Ok" button, the chart will display horizontal levels and one vertical level. Using the vertical level, the trader can move the starting point of the calculations. Use the vertical level to study the historical data. To calculate new key levels, move the vertical level to the current period.

Indicator Settings

  • Main settings - main indicator settings
  • Type Pivot - type of pivots
    • Classic Pivot - the classic formula for pivot points
    • DeMark Pivot - DeMark formula
    • Woodie Pivot - Woodie Formula
    • Camarilla Pivot - Camarilla Formula
    • Fibonacci Pivot - Fibonacci Formula
  • Length of lines - the length of horizontal levels in bars
  • Show Price - display prices on levels
  • Time Frame - The period for calculating the levels, must be greater than the period for which the indicator is set
  • Prefix - prefix for indicator objects
  • Color settings - indicator color settings
Versions for MetaTrader 5 Versions for MetaTrader 4
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Indicators
VR Sync Charts is a tool for synchronizing layout between windows. INDICATOR DOES NOT WORK IN STRATEGY TESTER!!! How to get a trial version with a test period, instructions, training, read the blog https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/726504 . VR Sync Charts allow you to synchronize trend levels, horizontal levels and Fibonacci layout with all charts. With this you can synchronize all standard graphic objects in the MetaTrader terminal. All your trends, Gann lines and other objects are exactly cop
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Vladimir Pastushak
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Vladimir Pastushak
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VR Ticks is a special indicator for scalping-based strategies. Thanks to this indicator, the trader can see the tick chart directly on the main chart of the financial instrument. A tick chart allows you to enter a position into the market or close a position in the market as accurately as possible. VR Ticks plots tick data in the form of lines that change color depending on the direction - this allows you to visually understand and assess the situation on ticks. The advantage of tick charts is t
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Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
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VR Orders History MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
3 (2)
Utilities
The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
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VR Close Orders MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Utilities
The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
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Vladimir Pastushak
4.63 (8)
Utilities
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VR Object Delete All MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
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Vladimir Pastushak
3.5 (4)
Utilities
The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
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VR Object Delete All
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
FREE
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GoodMorningg
535
GoodMorningg 2023.04.08 20:40 
 

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Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2021.06.01 17:19 
 

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Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.06.01 17:41
Thank!
fcg554
24
fcg554 2021.05.03 20:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.06.01 17:42
Thank!
Postoylec
14
Postoylec 2021.04.16 23:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.06.01 17:42
Спасибо!
varon
532
varon 2021.03.24 20:21 
 

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Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.24 20:42
Thank!
AskarSar
14
AskarSar 2021.03.24 14:01 
 

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Vladimir Pastushak
113683
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.24 20:42
Спасибо!
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