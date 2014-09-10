Vr Stealth pro

4.9

VR Stealth Pro is a specialized free trading panel designed to increase the convenience and efficiency of trade. The main purpose of the tool is to hide the levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing you to minimize the risks of leakage of your information about the trading levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available on the [blog]
Version for [MetaTrader 5]

  • VR Stealth Pro is a free trading panel and is supplied on the principle of as it is.
  • To get more opportunities, use the VR Trade Panel trading panel.

The panel has a simple and convenient interface that provides quick access to all the necessary tools right in front of the trader's eyes. To hide the real levels, the technology of virtualization is used, replacing them with graphic elements (trend lines), due to which control is carried out directly in the working space of the terminal.

The program allows you to easily and quickly carry out any trading operations: opening, closing and changing positions with just one mouse click. The interface is thought out in such a way as to simplify the interaction of the trader with the terminal as much as possible and reduce the time costs of trading operations.

In addition to the main trading panel, each open position or order is equipped with an individual mini-control panel that provides full control over each specific position. VR Stealth Pro supports work on any type of trading accounts (including demo versions and real accounts).

Thus, the program is an indispensable assistant for experienced traders who want to increase the efficiency of their work and hide the levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Important information:

  • VR Stealth Pro does not work in a strategic tester.
  • The trading panel works with one set in the settings, Magic Number.
  • The trading panel does not work with real trading levels.
  • All trading operations for working with Stop Loss and Take Profit occur on a trader computer. Stop Loss and Take Profit data are hidden from the broker.

Tags: Manual Trade, Trade Panel, Trade Utility, Tool Management, Management Tool, Forex helper, Trader Assistant, Smart Trailing Stop, Stealth Pro, Dash Board, Manager trade, Trade manager, Trading panel, Virtual Stop Loss, Virtual Take Profit, Virtual order, Virtual position, Risk manager, Risk management.

Reviews 84
Michap
44
Michap 2025.07.18 17:00 
 

Очень достойный продукт, мне понравилось. Если возможно сделайте цвета по приятнее, ка в Vr Trade Panel. Большое спасибо!

galsnow
14
galsnow 2021.11.05 14:19 
 

Благодарю, за отличный помощник в торговле, удобно, практично и всегда работает!

terno59
44
terno59 2021.09.02 10:13 
 

отличный помощник в работе

