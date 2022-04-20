Pivots Lines

5

Draw pivots points Traditionnal, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, Demark, Camarilla for any timeframe

  • Support all type of pivot Traditionnal, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, Demark, Camarilla
  • Support any timeframe (M1...H1...D1...MN1...Yearly)
  • Support server Daylight Saving Time
  • Support forex daily section from Sydney open to US Close
  • Support Crypto trading
  • Fill The gap between pivot and the trend, very helpfull

Pivot points show the direction of the trend and provide definitive areas to monitor demand and supply. As a trend indicator, pivot points primarily aid in sentimental analysis. Prices above PP indicate bullish sentiment, while prices below PP indicate bearish sentiment in the marke


Reviews 1
donpakundo19
94
donpakundo19 2025.03.29 03:17 
 

very useful

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5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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donpakundo19
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donpakundo19 2025.03.29 03:17 
 

very useful

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