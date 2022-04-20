Pivots Lines
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Draw pivots points Traditionnal, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, Demark, Camarilla for any timeframe
- Support all type of pivot Traditionnal, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, Demark, Camarilla
- Support any timeframe (M1...H1...D1...MN1...Yearly)
- Support server Daylight Saving Time
- Support forex daily section from Sydney open to US Close
- Support Crypto trading
- Fill The gap between pivot and the trend, very helpfull
Pivot points show the direction of the trend and provide definitive areas to monitor demand and supply. As a trend indicator, pivot points primarily aid in sentimental analysis. Prices above PP indicate bullish sentiment, while prices below PP indicate bearish sentiment in the marke
very useful