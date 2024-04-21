VR Color Levels MT4

5

VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots.

You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog]
You can read or write reviews at [link]
Version for [MetaTrader 5]

Working with the indicator is carried out in one click. To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear under the cursor. Then, by moving the cursor, you can select line location and fix it by clicking again.

The peculiarity of the indicator is that all changes in styles and colors are automatically saved and subsequently applied to all newly created graphic objects.

The indicator is equipped with two independent buttons for setting trend lines with different styles, two independent rectangles with different styles, one text field with its own style and a button for creating screenshots.

Screenshots are created in the MetaTrader terminal directory in the Files folder, the saving path and file name are written in the experts' journal.

Approximate path: C:\Users\Username\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Character set\MQL5\Files\VR Color Levels

There are a large number of indicators and utilities similar to VR Color Levels, the advantages of this version are:

  • High speed;
  • Stability of work;
  • Simplicity and reliability;
  • Ability to create texts;
  • Ability to take screenshots;
  • Regular updates and constant improvement of the quality of the indicator;

Indicator settings:

  • Button size
    • Size 24
    • Size 28
    • Size 32
    • Size 36
    • Size 40
    • Size 44
  • Menu direction
    • Vertical
    • Horizontally
  • X position
  • Y position
  • Prifixing objects
Reviews 4
Michap
44
Michap 2025.07.18 13:02 
 

Очень удобный инструмент. Удобнее встроенного в терминал. Понравилось! Большое спасибо!

Sami
142
Sami 2024.11.16 08:23 
 

Very helpful thank you

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Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.27 (30)
Experts
VR Smart Grid is the most advanced trading advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that turns the classic grid strategy into a smart automated position management system. The robot independently opens orders, intelligently averages them and gradually closes the grid in small parts with a pre-planned profit, pulling the average price as close to the market as possible. Nine lot calculation methods, thirteen distance types, nine averaging modes, two independent trailing stops, balance management
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.29 (168)
Experts
VR Smart Grid is the most advanced trading advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that turns the classic grid strategy into a smart automated position management system. The robot independently opens orders, intelligently averages them and gradually closes the grid in small parts with a pre-planned profit, pulling the average price as close to the market as possible. Nine lot calculation methods, thirteen distance types, nine averaging modes, two independent trailing stops, balance management
VR Locker
Vladimir Pastushak
4 (4)
Experts
The VR Locker trading robot is an automated trading strategy based on trading using positive locks. The principle of positive locks in VR Locker is based on creating a "safety cushion" of unrealized profit through opposing positions. The expert advisor opens initial market Buy and Sell orders of equal volume, then "spreads" them with a grid of orders in the direction of price movement, forming a lock when Sell is above Buy with a positive balance. Configuration files (set files), demo versions o
VR Lollipop MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.22 (9)
Experts
VR Lollipop — the most reliable assistant in trend trading Settings files (set files), demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available in the [blog] VR Lollipop is necessary for every trader VR Lollipop is the most modern automated trading strategy for trend trading, created for traders of any level. If you want to trade with discipline, without emotions and without constantly being at the terminal — this robot will become your most reliable assistant. The robot independent
VR Lollipop
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (11)
Experts
VR Lollipop — the most reliable assistant in trend trading Settings files (set files), demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available in the   [blog] VR Lollipop is necessary for every trader VR Lollipop   is the most modern automated trading strategy for trend trading, created for traders of any level. If you want to trade with discipline, without emotions and without constantly being at the terminal — this robot will become your most reliable assistant. The robot indepen
VR System MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (2)
Indicators
VR System is not just an indicator, it is a whole, well-balanced trading system for trading on financial markets. The system is built on classical trading rules and a combination of indicators Moving Average and Donchian channel . The VR System takes into account the rules for entering the market, holding a position in the market and the rules for exiting a position. Simple trading rules, minimal risks, and clear instructions make the VR System an attractive trading strategy for traders in finan
VR ATR Pro
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (6)
Indicators
VR ATR Pro is a technical indicator designed to determine target levels based on the statistical analysis of previous trading periods. It is based on the mathematical calculation of the average price movement over a selected period of time. Operating Principle of the Indicator, Based on Statistics The indicator's operation is based on observing the daily behavior of the price: each trading period is characterized by a certain movement amplitude — the price travels a certain distance in points bo
VR Stealth Pro MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
VR Stealth Pro is a specialized free trading panel designed to increase the convenience and efficiency of trade. The main purpose of the tool is to hide the levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing you to minimize the risks of leakage of your information about the trading levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available on the [blog] Version for [MetaTrader 4] VR Stealth Pro is a free trading panel and is supplied on the p
FREE
VR Donchian MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.82 (17)
Indicators
The VR Donchian indicator is an improved version of the Donchian channel. Improvements affected almost all functions of the channel, but the main operating algorithm and channel construction were preserved. A change in the color of levels has been added to the ball indicator depending on the current trend - this clearly shows the trader a change in trend or flat. The ability to inform the trader about the breakout of one of two channel levels on a smartphone, email, or in the MetaTrader terminal
FREE
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 4] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
VR Ticks MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.5 (4)
Indicators
VR Ticks   is a special indicator for scalping-based strategies. Thanks to this indicator, the trader can see the tick chart directly on the main chart of the financial instrument. A tick chart allows you to enter a position into the market or close a position in the market as accurately as possible. VR Ticks plots tick data in the form of lines that change color depending on the direction - this allows you to visually understand and assess the situation on ticks. The advantage of tick charts i
FREE
VR Locker MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.8 (5)
Experts
The VR Locker trading robot is an automated trading strategy based on trading using positive locks. The principle of positive locks in VR Locker is based on creating a "safety cushion" of unrealized profit through opposing positions. The expert advisor opens initial market Buy and Sell orders of equal volume, then "spreads" them with a grid of orders in the direction of price movement, forming a lock when Sell is above Buy with a positive balance. Configuration files (set files), demo versions o
VR Watch list and Linker MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.91 (11)
Utilities
VR Watch list and Linker is a screener application for the MetaTrader terminal. Makes it easier to find the most interesting and technical financial instruments. This screener is used by traders for trading on such exchanges as bybit, Moscow Exchange, American Exchange, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies market, metal market, and is used for trading in prop companies. The selection of financial instruments is carried out manually. The screener connects open charts in the MetaTrader terminal a
FREE
VR Template switcher MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Template Switcher is a powerful utility for working with chart templates in the MetaTrader terminal. You no longer need to do a lot of actions to load, save and delete templates. The VR Template Switcher utility allows you to save the current chart template with all indicators, levels and settings and load another one with a single mouse click. Do you have templates for different financial instruments? VR Template Switcher will set the required period and financial instrument when the templat
VR Sync Charts MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
VR Sync Charts is a tool for synchronizing layout between windows. INDICATOR DOES NOT WORK IN STRATEGY TESTER!!! How to get a trial version with a test period, instructions, training, read the blog https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/726504 . VR Sync Charts allow you to synchronize trend levels, horizontal levels and Fibonacci layout with all charts. With this you can synchronize all standard graphic objects in the MetaTrader terminal. All your trends, Gann lines and other objects are exactly cop
VR Trade Panel MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Trade Panel is a professional trading panel designed to enhance convenience and reduce trading risks. Thanks to its simple interface and detailed guide, beginners will find it easier to learn the basics of trading and start practicing. Main principles of the panel: Comfort, Speed, Functionality. Instructions: [ How to install ], [ How to use ], [ Demo version ]. The program interface is intuitive and simple, allowing you to open a market position or place a pending order of any type in two cl
Vr Stealth pro
Vladimir Pastushak
4.91 (53)
Utilities
VR Stealth Pro is a specialized free trading panel designed to increase the convenience and efficiency of trade. The main purpose of the tool is to hide the levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing you to minimize the risks of leakage of your information about the trading levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available on the [blog] Version for [MetaTrader 5] VR Stealth Pro is a free trading panel and is supplied on the p
FREE
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
VR Atr Pro MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.75 (4)
Indicators
VR ATR Pro is a technical indicator designed to determine target levels based on the statistical analysis of previous trading periods. It is based on the mathematical calculation of the average price movement over a selected period of time. Operating Principle of the Indicator, Based on Statistics The indicator's operation is based on observing the daily behavior of the price: each trading period is characterized by a certain movement amplitude — the price travels a certain distance in points bo
VR Donchian
Vladimir Pastushak
4.87 (15)
Indicators
The VR Donchian indicator is an improved version of the Donchian channel. Improvements affected almost all functions of the channel, but the main operating algorithm and channel construction were preserved. A change in the color of levels has been added to the ball indicator depending on the current trend - this clearly shows the trader a change in trend or flat. The ability to inform the trader about the breakout of one of two channel levels on a smartphone, email, or in the MetaTrader terminal
FREE
VR Ticks
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Ticks is a special indicator for scalping-based strategies. Thanks to this indicator, the trader can see the tick chart directly on the main chart of the financial instrument. A tick chart allows you to enter a position into the market or close a position in the market as accurately as possible. VR Ticks plots tick data in the form of lines that change color depending on the direction - this allows you to visually understand and assess the situation on ticks. The advantage of tick charts is t
FREE
VR Close Orders MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Utilities
The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
FREE
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
VR Close Orders
Vladimir Pastushak
3.5 (4)
Utilities
The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
FREE
VR Watch list and Linker
Vladimir Pastushak
4.63 (8)
Utilities
VR Watch list and Linker is a screener application for the MetaTrader terminal. Makes it easier to find the most interesting and technical financial instruments. This screener is used by traders for trading on such exchanges as bybit, Moscow Exchange, American Exchange, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies market, metal market, and is used for trading in prop companies. The selection of financial instruments is carried out manually. The screener connects open charts in the MetaTrader terminal a
FREE
VR Orders History MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
3 (2)
Utilities
The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
FREE
VR Object Delete All MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
FREE
VR Object Delete All
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
FREE
VR Orders History
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (4)
Utilities
The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
FREE
Filter:
Michap
44
Michap 2025.07.18 13:02 
 

Очень удобный инструмент. Удобнее встроенного в терминал. Понравилось! Большое спасибо!

Vladimir Pastushak
113782
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2025.07.18 13:04
Вам спасибо за отзыв!
Mikhail Ostashov
1024
Mikhail Ostashov 2025.01.24 18:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113782
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2025.07.18 13:04
Вам спасибо за отзыв! Дойдут руки до обновления сделаю!
Vladimir Shramchenko
589
Vladimir Shramchenko 2025.01.09 13:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113782
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2025.01.09 14:20
И Вам спасибо за отзыв!
Sami
142
Sami 2024.11.16 08:23 
 

Very helpful thank you

Vladimir Pastushak
113782
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2025.01.09 14:20
thank you
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