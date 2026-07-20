Overview

PivotForge calculates and plots Daily or Weekly Pivot Points directly on your chart, using either the Classic or Fibonacci method. Levels update automatically at the start of each new period, giving you clean, objective support/resistance zones without manual recalculation.

How it works

Selects the previous completed Daily or Weekly candle as the reference period Computes Pivot (PP), Resistance (R1-R3), and Support (S1-S3) using Classic or Fibonacci formulas Draws horizontal lines spanning the current period, each labeled with its price Automatically redraws on every new period (day or week)

Inputs

Pivot_Timeframe: Daily or Weekly calculation period

Pivot_Method: Classic or Fibonacci

Show_S3_R3: Toggle outer levels

Line_Style: Line style

Line_Width: Line width

Show_Price_Labels: Show price value next to label

Color_PP: Pivot line color

Color_R1 / Color_R2 / Color_R3: Resistance line colors

Color_S1 / Color_S2 / Color_S3: Support line colors

Recommended setup

Works on any symbol and timeframe. Daily pivots suit intraday trading (M15-H1); Weekly pivots suit swing trading (H4-D1). No VPS required for this indicator.

Screenshots

Screenshots show PivotForge on a live chart with default Classic settings, and the input panel with recommended values.

Disclaimer

For informational and educational purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live use.