Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5

Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 – Retracements, Extensions & Pivot Points

Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically detects market swing points and draws complete Fibonacci Retracement, Extension, and Pivot Point structures on the chart.
This indicator combines several independent systems into one unified analytical tool:

Pivot Points (Fibonacci Mode)

Pivot Points are used to identify potential support and resistance zones based on the previous period’s price range.
This indicator uses Fibonacci Pivot Points, which are calculated using the Fibonacci ratios applied to the previous High, Low, and Close.

The Pivot Points timeframe can be set manually or automatically using the following logic:

  • For intraday ≤ 5 minutes → 4H

  • For 5–45 minutes → 1D

  • For 45 min–4H → 1W

  • For Daily → 1M

  • For Weekly → 3M

  • For Monthly → 12M

Users may also choose any higher timeframe manually.

Fibonacci Retracement Levels (Automatic)

Fibonacci Retracements help traders identify potential support/resistance areas during pullbacks.
The indicator automatically scans the chart, detects pivot lows/highs, and draws all major retracement levels:

23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, 100%, and more.

The algorithm is based on automatically detected swing points, using Depth and Deviation inputs to control the sensitivity.

Fibonacci Extensions (Automatic)

Fibonacci Extensions show how far the price may travel after a retracement is complete.
They help define:

  • Trend continuation targets

  • Extended support/resistance

  • Possible reversal zones

The indicator automatically projects extension levels using the last three swing points.
Important: When using extensions, traders may need to adjust Depth and Deviation for best accuracy, especially during strong trends.

Important Inputs for Retracements & Extensions

Deviation
A multiplier that determines how much price must move away from the previous pivot to create a new swing.
Higher deviation → fewer pivots → higher timeframe levels.

Depth
The minimum number of bars considered in the pivot detection algorithm.
Larger depth produces cleaner, more stable swing analysis.

ZigZag Structure (Visual Guide)

A clean ZigZag is drawn to help visualize the pivot structure used to generate Fibonacci levels.
This makes the indicator easy to understand and suitable for both beginners and advanced traders.

Features Overview

✔ Automatic Fibonacci Retracements
✔ Automatic Fibonacci Extensions
✔ Fibonacci Pivot Points (Multi-Timeframe)
✔ Smart ZigZag pivot detection
✔ Colored levels and labels
✔ Optional key-levels mode
✔ For XAUUSD, Forex Majors, Indices, Crypto
✔ Very lightweight – no buffers, object-based drawing

Who is this indicator for?

This tool is ideal for:

  • Scalpers

  • Swing traders

  • Trend traders

  • Breakout and pullback traders

  • XAUUSD specialists

  • ICT/Fibonacci methodology traders

Whether you prefer aggressive entries or conservative confirmations, the indicator adapts to your strategy.


