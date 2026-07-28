Market Structure Fractal

Fractal Market Structure CHoCH BOS MT5

Fractal Market Structure CHoCH BOS MT5 is a price-action indicator designed to identify market structure through confirmed fractal formations. Instead of relying only on traditional swing-point calculations, the indicator analyzes structured candle patterns to locate important highs and lows, detect changes in directional behavior, and display relevant market structure events directly on the chart.

The indicator can identify bullish and bearish Break of Structure events, Change of Character signals, dynamic support and resistance levels, and the relationship between detected fractals and confirmed market structures.

Its objective is to provide traders with a structured and adaptable view of price movement while keeping the chart clear and easy to interpret.

Main Features

  • Automatic bullish and bearish fractal detection

  • Break of Structure identification

  • Change of Character detection

  • Bullish and bearish market structure visualization

  • Optional support and resistance levels

  • Visual marking of broken support or resistance

  • Configurable fractal detection length

  • Structure statistics dashboard

  • Customizable colors and display settings

  • Suitable for different symbols and chart timeframes

Market Structure Analysis

Market structure is commonly used to evaluate the current direction of price by comparing recent highs and lows with previously confirmed reference points.

The indicator classifies structural events into two main categories:

Change of Character

A Change of Character, commonly abbreviated as CHoCH, occurs when price breaks a relevant structural level against the current market direction.

For example, during a bullish structure, a break below an important structural low may indicate weakening buying pressure and the possibility of a bearish transition. During a bearish structure, a break above a significant structural high may suggest a potential bullish transition.

CHoCH signals are mainly used to highlight possible changes in market behavior. They should not be interpreted as guaranteed reversal signals and may be combined with additional confirmation tools.

Break of Structure

A Break of Structure, commonly abbreviated as BOS, occurs when price continues in the direction of the established structure.

A bullish BOS is generally detected when price breaks above a relevant previous high. A bearish BOS is generally detected when price breaks below a relevant previous low.

These events can help traders evaluate trend continuation, directional strength, and the development of new higher highs or lower lows.

Fractal-Based Structure

A fractal is a candle formation used to identify a local price extreme.

A bullish fractal is formed around a central candle whose low is lower than the surrounding candle lows. A bearish fractal is formed around a central candle whose high is higher than the surrounding candle highs.

The indicator uses these confirmed formations as structural reference points. This approach can produce a responsive representation of market behavior, especially when a smaller fractal length is selected.

However, fractal confirmation requires candles to form on both sides of the central candle. Therefore, signals are displayed only after the complete formation is available.

Fractal Length

The Fractal Length setting controls the number of candles evaluated when detecting a fractal formation.

Lower values produce more frequent structural points and may be suitable for short-term analysis. They can also increase chart activity and sensitivity to minor price fluctuations.

Higher values identify broader price formations and reduce the number of displayed signals. These settings may be more appropriate for traders who prefer major structural movements and cleaner charts.

The optimal value depends on the symbol, timeframe, volatility, and trading style.

Support and Resistance Levels

The indicator can optionally create support and resistance levels from detected market structures.

A support level is calculated from the lowest price within the relevant bullish structure interval. A resistance level is calculated from the highest price within the relevant bearish structure interval.

These levels may highlight areas where price previously reacted and where another reaction, consolidation, retest, or breakout may occur.

When price breaks a displayed level, the level stops extending and a visual marker is placed at the breakout location. This makes it easier to distinguish active levels from invalidated ones.

Support and resistance levels should be treated as analytical areas rather than exact entry prices.

Structure Dashboard

The optional dashboard displays the percentage of detected fractal formations that resulted in recognized bullish or bearish market structures.

This information allows traders to evaluate how frequently the detected fractals are being converted into meaningful structural events under the current settings.

A lower percentage may indicate that many fractals are being filtered out by the structure logic. A higher percentage may indicate that a larger proportion of fractals are contributing to visible CHoCH or BOS events.

The dashboard location and size can be adjusted from the indicator settings.

Input Parameters

General Settings

Length

Defines the length of the fractal pattern used for detecting structural highs and lows.

Style Settings

Bullish Structures

Shows or hides bullish CHoCH and BOS structures.

Bearish Structures

Shows or hides bearish CHoCH and BOS structures.

Support

Shows or hides support levels generated from bullish market structures.

Resistance

Shows or hides resistance levels generated from bearish market structures.

Dashboard Settings

Show Dashboard

Enables or disables the market structure statistics panel.

Location

Selects the position of the dashboard on the chart.

Size

Controls the dashboard text and panel size.

Suggested Usage

The indicator may be used to:

  • Evaluate bullish or bearish market structure

  • Detect potential structural transitions

  • Confirm trend continuation through BOS events

  • Locate possible support and resistance areas

  • Observe reactions around previous structural levels

  • Filter trade setups using higher-timeframe structure

  • Compare short-term and long-term market behavior

  • Support discretionary price-action analysis

For a broader market view, traders may apply the indicator to a higher timeframe and use a lower timeframe for entry confirmation.

Important Information

This indicator is an analytical tool and does not provide guaranteed trading results. Fractal formations require confirmation from surrounding candles, so structural signals are displayed after the corresponding pattern has been completed.

Market structure, support, resistance, CHoCH, and BOS signals may produce false or delayed indications during periods of low liquidity, high volatility, price gaps, or sideways market conditions.

For better risk control, traders should combine the indicator with independent analysis, appropriate position sizing, and clearly defined stop-loss rules.


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Indicators
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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5 (1)
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