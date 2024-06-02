Raymond Cloudy Day

5

Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels

Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols and periods as needed.

The indicator does not predict future prices and it does not guarantee profitable trades. It simply calculates and plots price levels so that you can make your own trading decisions with clearer context. You remain fully responsible for all trading results.

If you need the MetaTrader 4 version, it is available separately in the Market: Raymond Cloudy Day MT4.

Key Features

  • Pivot-based reversal zones: Uses an extended pivot calculation to highlight areas where price may react, instead of relying only on classical daily pivots.
  • Trend extension levels: Shows potential trend continuation and correction levels around the main pivot structure so you can see where moves may stretch or fade.
  • Take-profit areas: Provides logically spaced take-profit zones that you can use as reference points when planning entries and exits.
  • Support and resistance lines: Draws dynamic support and resistance levels that help you see the current structure of the market at a glance.
  • Simple visual interface: Levels are plotted directly on the price chart with clear lines and labels, and inputs are kept straightforward for quick setup.

How the Indicator Works

Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator applies an advanced pivot-based method to recent price action and plots a set of key levels on your MT5 chart. These levels include possible reversal zones around the main pivot, extension levels in the direction of the current move and take-profit areas further away from the current price. Support and resistance lines are derived from the same structure so that all levels remain consistent with one another.

On XAUUSD H1, for example, the indicator may show a cluster of support near a pivot-based level, higher extension lines in the direction of the trend and one or more take-profit targets in the path of that move. You can combine these levels with your own entry rules, price-action reading or risk management to build a complete trade plan. The indicator itself does not open or close trades.

Typical Use Cases

  • Planning entries around clearly defined support and resistance levels instead of guessing from raw price action.
  • Setting realistic take-profit targets based on pre-calculated zones rather than arbitrary distances.
  • Combining pivot-based levels with existing strategies for scalping, intraday trading or swing trading.
  • Using the default XAUUSD H1 template as a starting point and then testing custom settings on other instruments.

Basic Usage

  1. Install the indicator: Purchase and download Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator from the MQL5 Market, then install it using the standard MT5 procedure (File > Open Data Folder > MQL5 > Indicators). Restart MetaTrader 5 so that the indicator appears in the Navigator.
  2. Attach to a chart: In MT5, open the symbol and timeframe you want to analyse (for example XAUUSD, H1), find the indicator in the Navigator window and drag it onto the chart. The default parameters are set for XAUUSD H1; you can adjust them if you wish.
  3. Read the levels: Observe the plotted pivot-based reversal zones, extension levels, take-profit areas and support/resistance lines. Use them as reference for entries, exits and stop placement according to your own trading plan.

System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5.
  • Environment: Desktop terminal or VPS with a stable internet connection for live chart updates.

Support and Updates

All buyers receive free updates and technical support for Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator. Updates are released as needed to maintain compatibility with current MT5 builds and to improve stability or usability. If you have questions or suggestions, you can contact the seller directly through the MQL5 messaging system.

Risk Notice

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. No indicator or tool can eliminate this risk or ensure profits. Past behaviour of any market or strategy does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a live account and always use appropriate risk management.

Reviews 4
nawroz kamal
45
nawroz kamal 2024.11.08 10:47 
 

It is the best inductor and the best one that I used all ..i tried to much expert indicators but that one is the best

rodnaya
236
rodnaya 2024.08.10 17:34 
 

хороший идикатор спасибо если есть воможность сделайте на мт4

James Erasmus
3325
James Erasmus 2025.01.25 12:45 
 

im not sure how to use this, how can over extended sell be above buy line. Just not getting a clear picture of how to use this indicator. Good design etc

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James Erasmus
3325
James Erasmus 2025.01.25 12:45 
 

im not sure how to use this, how can over extended sell be above buy line. Just not getting a clear picture of how to use this indicator. Good design etc

The Hung Ngo
9570
Reply from developer The Hung Ngo 2025.07.19 06:06
Thank you very much for your honest feedback and the 5-star rating for support and design — I truly appreciate it! Regarding your confusion: the indicator uses a dynamic logic for extended sell/buy zones, and depending on market context, the "Over Extended Sell" can appear above certain buy thresholds — I understand it might look counter-intuitive at first. I’d be happy to provide a detailed explanation or a quick visual example if you message me directly — your experience matters to me and I’d love to help you make the most of it.
nawroz kamal
45
nawroz kamal 2024.11.08 10:47 
 

It is the best inductor and the best one that I used all ..i tried to much expert indicators but that one is the best

The Hung Ngo
9570
Reply from developer The Hung Ngo 2025.07.19 06:05
Thank you so much for your kind words and 5-star review! I'm really glad to hear that you find this indicator useful.
If you ever have ideas for new features or improvements, feel free to share!
rodnaya
236
rodnaya 2024.08.10 17:34 
 

хороший идикатор спасибо если есть воможность сделайте на мт4

The Hung Ngo
9570
Reply from developer The Hung Ngo 2024.09.06 18:13
I'm very busy right now so I don't have time to do that. Please look forward to it in the future
Nhan Ly
18
Nhan Ly 2024.06.07 14:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

The Hung Ngo
9570
Reply from developer The Hung Ngo 2024.06.08 03:40
Your success is our victory! 🏆 We're over the moon to hear that our product has been a profitable ally in your trading journey. Thank you for sharing your gains with us through this glowing 5-star review.
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