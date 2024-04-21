VR Color Levels MT5

VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots.

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Version for [MetaTrader 4]

Working with the indicator is carried out in one click. To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear under the cursor. Then, by moving the cursor, you can select line location and fix it by clicking again.

The peculiarity of the indicator is that all changes in styles and colors are automatically saved and subsequently applied to all newly created graphic objects.

The indicator is equipped with two independent buttons for setting trend lines with different styles, two independent rectangles with different styles, one text field with its own style and a button for creating screenshots.

Screenshots are created in the MetaTrader terminal directory in the Files folder, the saving path and file name are written in the experts' journal.

Approximate path: C:\Users\Username\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Character set\MQL5\Files\VR Color Levels

There are a large number of indicators and utilities similar to VR Color Levels, the advantages of this version are:

High speed;

Stability of work;

Simplicity and reliability;

Ability to create texts;

Ability to take screenshots;

Regular updates and constant improvement of the quality of the indicator;

Indicator settings: