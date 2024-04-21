VR Color Levels MT5

VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots.

You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog]
You can read or write reviews at [link]
Version for [MetaTrader 4]

Working with the indicator is carried out in one click. To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear under the cursor. Then, by moving the cursor, you can select line location and fix it by clicking again.

The peculiarity of the indicator is that all changes in styles and colors are automatically saved and subsequently applied to all newly created graphic objects.

The indicator is equipped with two independent buttons for setting trend lines with different styles, two independent rectangles with different styles, one text field with its own style and a button for creating screenshots.

Screenshots are created in the MetaTrader terminal directory in the Files folder, the saving path and file name are written in the experts' journal.

Approximate path: C:\Users\Username\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Character set\MQL5\Files\VR Color Levels

There are a large number of indicators and utilities similar to VR Color Levels, the advantages of this version are:

  • High speed;
  • Stability of work;
  • Simplicity and reliability;
  • Ability to create texts;
  • Ability to take screenshots;
  • Regular updates and constant improvement of the quality of the indicator;

Indicator settings:

  • Button size
    • Size 24
    • Size 28
    • Size 32
    • Size 36
    • Size 40
    • Size 44
  • Menu direction
    • Vertical
    • Horizontally
  • X position
  • Y position
  • Prifixing objects
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
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The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
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SyahrulSulaiman
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SyahrulSulaiman 2024.05.10 02:47 
 

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Vladimir Pastushak
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Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2024.05.10 07:27
Thank you
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