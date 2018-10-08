VR Donchian

4.87

The VR Donchian indicator is an improved version of the Donchian channel. Improvements affected almost all functions of the channel, but the main operating algorithm and channel construction were preserved. A change in the color of levels has been added to the ball indicator depending on the current trend - this clearly shows the trader a change in trend or flat. The ability to inform the trader about the breakout of one of two channel levels on a smartphone, email, or in the MetaTrader terminal itself has been added. Price tags have been added, with the help of which the trader can see the price levels on the chart. The algorithm of operation of the classic Donchian indicator has been optimized and accelerated due to the fact that the trader can himself set how many periods the indicator will calculate. The classic Donchian indicator calculates the entire history available in the MetaTrader terminal, which heavily loads the MetaTrader terminal with mathematical calculations. The VR Donchian indicator calculates only the amount that the trader sets in the settings, which reduces the load on the MetaTrader terminal by tens and hundreds of times.

High-quality trading robots, indicators, settings in the profile [author]

Donchian Channel is a channel indicator developed by Richard Donchian. The Donchian channel is considered one of the most accurate channels. The classic Donchian channel indicator is built strictly on the tops of local highs and lows, and is a variation of the trading interval breakout rule.

Advantages

  • One of the most accurate indicators displaying channels.
  • The ability to receive messages via Alert on the screen, Push message to your smartphone and message to Email.
  • Suitable for any financial instruments, Forex, Crypto, CFD, Metalls.
  • The indicator is not redrawn.
  • Easy to install - just drag and drop onto the chart.
  • Works in the strategy tester, on a demo account and real accounts.
  • Suitable for both beginners and professionals, the indicator is based on classic trading rules.
  • A large number of settings to help you customize the indicator to your liking.
  • The indicator can transmit signals using standard methods through buffers and global terminal variables.
  • Availability of two versions for the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminal.

Trend determination rule:

  • If a new local maximum is higher than the previous one and a new local minimum is higher than the previous one, it is considered that the trading instrument is in an upward trend.
  • If a new local maximum is lower than the previous one and a new local minimum is lower than the previous one, it is considered that there is a downward trend on the trading instrument.
  • If we cannot apply any of the two rules described above to the current trend, it is considered that there is uncertainty on the trading instrument or, in other words, a flat.

Recommendations

  • The longer the period for which you use the indicator, the more accurate its readings will be and the larger the trend (in size) can be determined.
  • Using the indicator together with your trading strategy will increase the likelihood of success and reduce the likelihood of losses.
  • Avoid moments of uncertainty and trading when news is released.
  • Select the indicator period based on the last zone of uncertainty. Set the period so that there are no false trend readings in the uncertainty zone.
  • Use several copies of indicators with different periods, for example, the period of the first indicator is 21 and the period of 48 of the second indicator.
  • Buy when the upper level is broken and sell when the lower level is broken; good signals are obtained when the price breaks through several lines of different indicator periods at the same level.
  • Do not use profitability statistics constantly; we recommend using profitability statistics only when selecting a period or for analyzing a new financial instrument.

= Indicator settings =

Donchian period

Number of candles to draw

= Top Line Settings =

Top line color when increasing

Top line color when decreasing

Top line thickness

Top line style

= Center Line Settings =

Midline color when rising

Downward center line color

Midline thickness

Midline style

= Bottom Line Settings =

Bottom line color when rising

Bottom line color when decreasing

Bottom Line Thickness

Bottom line style

= Notifications =

Show price tags (0 - Disabled)

Move label to the right (0 - Disabled)

Notification Alert

Push Notification

Notification Mail

= Other settings =

Button size

Text size on buttons

High-quality trading robots, indicators, settings in the profile [author]

Reviews 30
Devonish
3278
Devonish 2025.09.18 10:45 
 

Thank you for sharing.

Imran Hossain
18
Imran Hossain 2024.03.13 18:32 
 

Joss Indicator, Its Really Work and win ratio 75% to 80%. Thanks Boss

_Striker_
161
_Striker_ 2024.03.06 09:21 
 

Это на самом деле очень полезная разработка. И вариантов как его использовать множество. Подстройте индикатор под свой стиль торговли и Вы получите незаменимого помощника. Спасибо автору.

Recommended products
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
5 (1)
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA ->  MT4  /   MT5 Our offer also includes a version for MetaTrader 5 ->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171227?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT app
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.56 (72)
Indicators
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
4 (6)
Indicators
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Overview of the Aroon Classic Indicator The Aroon Classic indicator is a technical tool that quantitatively identifies the emergence and persistence of trends on a chart. It uses two lines—“Aroon Up” and “Aroon Down”—to display trend strength and turning points within a range of 0–100. A higher Aroon Up value indicates a stronger uptrend, while a higher Aroon Down value indicates a stronger downtrend. Key Features Visually distinguishes trend initiation and reversal Customizable calculation peri
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicators
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
TCL Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator
Stratos Digital (PVT) Ltd
Indicators
Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that detects supply and demand zones automatically and displays them as a single oscillator value at the bottom of the chart, instead of drawing rectangles directly on price. Concept Supply zones are price areas where strong selling created a sharp downward move away from a balance area. Demand zones are price areas where strong buying created a sharp upward move. Traditional implementations draw boxes on the
FREE
Candle Countdown MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT4 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicators
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Multi TF MA Levels
Luke Anthony Caras
Indicators
Multi-TF MA Levels plots a single moving average across multiple timeframes directly on your chart, giving you instant context at every level of the market. No switching charts. No mental maths. Just clean, flat lines showing exactly where the MA sits on M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 — all updated on confirmed bar close so there is no repainting. Features Plots the local timeframe MA plus up to 5 higher timeframe MAs simultaneously HTF lines only update on confirmed bar close — no repainting Higher ti
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
1 (1)
Indicators
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
Two Period RSI
Libertas LLC
5 (4)
Indicators
Two Period RSI compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a small tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Looking for RSI alerts? You can
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Indicators
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
What is Schaff Trend Cycle? The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is an oscillator-type indicator designed to detect trend reversals in a timely manner. Compared to traditional indicators like moving averages or MACD, it combines cyclical patterns with momentum to more clearly identify the beginning and end of trends. Main Features Clear trend reversal signals: The cycle line rises in an uptrend and falls in a downtrend. Noise reduction in ranging markets: Smoothing based on cyclical timing helps filter
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (10)
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due t
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicators
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
Renko Chart with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
5 (1)
Indicators
Renko Chart with Moving Average. Classic Renko charts idea. It is protted on main chart and Moving Average can be applied. Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe. Parameters: BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars. LTF - lower timeframe. BrickSize - Renko bar in points. BullishColor - color for bull candle. BearishColor - color for bear candle. HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when sele
FREE
Cart Indicator
Akira Egashira
Indicators
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
PZ Pivot Points
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (10)
Indicators
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Mode
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
TreendLines
Sajjad Karimi
5 (1)
Indicators
''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and  Support and resistance levels in all  Timeframe's. Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.   In   Properties   it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.  In ' Tendency indicator '' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there  is also the Predict
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Automatic fibonacci with alerts
Tonny Obare
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
More from author
VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (30)
Experts
VR Smart Grid is the most advanced trading advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that turns the classic grid strategy into a smart automated position management system. The robot independently opens orders, intelligently averages them and gradually closes the grid in small parts with a pre-planned profit, pulling the average price as close to the market as possible. Nine lot calculation methods, thirteen distance types, nine averaging modes, two independent trailing stops, balance management
VR Locker
Vladimir Pastushak
4 (4)
Experts
The VR Locker trading robot is an automated trading strategy based on trading using positive locks. The principle of positive locks in VR Locker is based on creating a "safety cushion" of unrealized profit through opposing positions. The expert advisor opens initial market Buy and Sell orders of equal volume, then "spreads" them with a grid of orders in the direction of price movement, forming a lock when Sell is above Buy with a positive balance. Configuration files (set files), demo versions o
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.29 (168)
Experts
VR Smart Grid is the most advanced trading advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that turns the classic grid strategy into a smart automated position management system. The robot independently opens orders, intelligently averages them and gradually closes the grid in small parts with a pre-planned profit, pulling the average price as close to the market as possible. Nine lot calculation methods, thirteen distance types, nine averaging modes, two independent trailing stops, balance management
VR Lollipop MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.22 (9)
Experts
VR Lollipop — the most reliable assistant in trend trading Settings files (set files), demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available in the [blog] VR Lollipop is necessary for every trader VR Lollipop is the most modern automated trading strategy for trend trading, created for traders of any level. If you want to trade with discipline, without emotions and without constantly being at the terminal — this robot will become your most reliable assistant. The robot independent
VR Lollipop
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (11)
Experts
VR Lollipop — the most reliable assistant in trend trading Settings files (set files), demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available in the   [blog] VR Lollipop is necessary for every trader VR Lollipop   is the most modern automated trading strategy for trend trading, created for traders of any level. If you want to trade with discipline, without emotions and without constantly being at the terminal — this robot will become your most reliable assistant. The robot indepen
VR System MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (2)
Indicators
VR System is not just an indicator, it is a whole, well-balanced trading system for trading on financial markets. The system is built on classical trading rules and a combination of indicators Moving Average and Donchian channel . The VR System takes into account the rules for entering the market, holding a position in the market and the rules for exiting a position. Simple trading rules, minimal risks, and clear instructions make the VR System an attractive trading strategy for traders in finan
VR Stealth Pro MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
VR Stealth Pro is a specialized free trading panel designed to increase the convenience and efficiency of trade. The main purpose of the tool is to hide the levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing you to minimize the risks of leakage of your information about the trading levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available on the [blog] Version for [MetaTrader 4] VR Stealth Pro is a free trading panel and is supplied on the p
FREE
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 4] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
VR Donchian MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.82 (17)
Indicators
The VR Donchian indicator is an improved version of the Donchian channel. Improvements affected almost all functions of the channel, but the main operating algorithm and channel construction were preserved. A change in the color of levels has been added to the ball indicator depending on the current trend - this clearly shows the trader a change in trend or flat. The ability to inform the trader about the breakout of one of two channel levels on a smartphone, email, or in the MetaTrader terminal
FREE
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
VR Ticks MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.5 (4)
Indicators
VR Ticks   is a special indicator for scalping-based strategies. Thanks to this indicator, the trader can see the tick chart directly on the main chart of the financial instrument. A tick chart allows you to enter a position into the market or close a position in the market as accurately as possible. VR Ticks plots tick data in the form of lines that change color depending on the direction - this allows you to visually understand and assess the situation on ticks. The advantage of tick charts i
FREE
VR Locker MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.8 (5)
Experts
The VR Locker trading robot is an automated trading strategy based on trading using positive locks. The principle of positive locks in VR Locker is based on creating a "safety cushion" of unrealized profit through opposing positions. The expert advisor opens initial market Buy and Sell orders of equal volume, then "spreads" them with a grid of orders in the direction of price movement, forming a lock when Sell is above Buy with a positive balance. Configuration files (set files), demo versions o
Vr Stealth pro
Vladimir Pastushak
4.91 (53)
Utilities
VR Stealth Pro is a specialized free trading panel designed to increase the convenience and efficiency of trade. The main purpose of the tool is to hide the levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing you to minimize the risks of leakage of your information about the trading levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available on the [blog] Version for [MetaTrader 5] VR Stealth Pro is a free trading panel and is supplied on the p
FREE
VR Watch list and Linker MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.91 (11)
Utilities
VR Watch list and Linker is a screener application for the MetaTrader terminal. Makes it easier to find the most interesting and technical financial instruments. This screener is used by traders for trading on such exchanges as bybit, Moscow Exchange, American Exchange, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies market, metal market, and is used for trading in prop companies. The selection of financial instruments is carried out manually. The screener connects open charts in the MetaTrader terminal a
FREE
VR Template switcher MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Template Switcher is a powerful utility for working with chart templates in the MetaTrader terminal. You no longer need to do a lot of actions to load, save and delete templates. The VR Template Switcher utility allows you to save the current chart template with all indicators, levels and settings and load another one with a single mouse click. Do you have templates for different financial instruments? VR Template Switcher will set the required period and financial instrument when the templat
VR Sync Charts MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
VR Sync Charts is a tool for synchronizing layout between windows. INDICATOR DOES NOT WORK IN STRATEGY TESTER!!! How to get a trial version with a test period, instructions, training, read the blog https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/726504 . VR Sync Charts allow you to synchronize trend levels, horizontal levels and Fibonacci layout with all charts. With this you can synchronize all standard graphic objects in the MetaTrader terminal. All your trends, Gann lines and other objects are exactly cop
VR Trade Panel MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Trade Panel is a professional trading panel designed to enhance convenience and reduce trading risks. Thanks to its simple interface and detailed guide, beginners will find it easier to learn the basics of trading and start practicing. Main principles of the panel: Comfort, Speed, Functionality. Instructions: [ How to install ], [ How to use ], [ Demo version ]. The program interface is intuitive and simple, allowing you to open a market position or place a pending order of any type in two cl
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
VR ATR Pro
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (6)
Indicators
VR ATR Pro is a technical indicator designed to determine target levels based on the statistical analysis of previous trading periods. It is based on the mathematical calculation of the average price movement over a selected period of time. Operating Principle of the Indicator, Based on Statistics The indicator's operation is based on observing the daily behavior of the price: each trading period is characterized by a certain movement amplitude — the price travels a certain distance in points bo
VR Atr Pro MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.75 (4)
Indicators
VR ATR Pro is a technical indicator designed to determine target levels based on the statistical analysis of previous trading periods. It is based on the mathematical calculation of the average price movement over a selected period of time. Operating Principle of the Indicator, Based on Statistics The indicator's operation is based on observing the daily behavior of the price: each trading period is characterized by a certain movement amplitude — the price travels a certain distance in points bo
VR Close Orders MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Utilities
The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
FREE
VR Watch list and Linker
Vladimir Pastushak
4.63 (8)
Utilities
VR Watch list and Linker is a screener application for the MetaTrader terminal. Makes it easier to find the most interesting and technical financial instruments. This screener is used by traders for trading on such exchanges as bybit, Moscow Exchange, American Exchange, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies market, metal market, and is used for trading in prop companies. The selection of financial instruments is carried out manually. The screener connects open charts in the MetaTrader terminal a
FREE
VR Ticks
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Ticks is a special indicator for scalping-based strategies. Thanks to this indicator, the trader can see the tick chart directly on the main chart of the financial instrument. A tick chart allows you to enter a position into the market or close a position in the market as accurately as possible. VR Ticks plots tick data in the form of lines that change color depending on the direction - this allows you to visually understand and assess the situation on ticks. The advantage of tick charts is t
FREE
VR Orders History MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
3 (2)
Utilities
The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
FREE
VR Object Delete All MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
FREE
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
VR Close Orders
Vladimir Pastushak
3.5 (4)
Utilities
The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
FREE
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (2)
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 5] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
VR Object Delete All
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
FREE
VR Orders History
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (4)
Utilities
The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
FREE
Filter:
Devonish
3278
Devonish 2025.09.18 10:45 
 

Thank you for sharing.

sergiomc
14
sergiomc 2024.09.23 23:30 
 

muito bom

vandreifx
224
vandreifx 2024.05.18 09:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Imran Hossain
18
Imran Hossain 2024.03.13 18:32 
 

Joss Indicator, Its Really Work and win ratio 75% to 80%. Thanks Boss

_Striker_
161
_Striker_ 2024.03.06 09:21 
 

Это на самом деле очень полезная разработка. И вариантов как его использовать множество. Подстройте индикатор под свой стиль торговли и Вы получите незаменимого помощника. Спасибо автору.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2024.03.06 10:01
Спасибо
ryuu
48
ryuu 2023.11.27 18:22 
 

I thank you very muchi.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2024.03.06 10:01
Thanks!
Alfred Janssen
50
Alfred Janssen 2023.03.30 12:03 
 

Sehr guter Indikator, Top

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2024.03.06 10:01
Thanks!
Kedrov
1291
Kedrov 2022.07.19 17:04 
 

Индикатор понравился! Хорош для определения точек входа в трендах! Спасибо автору!

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2024.03.06 10:00
Спасибо
Jerome Felix Colot
149
Jerome Felix Colot 2021.10.04 07:59 
 

excellent travail, c'est un outil redoutable pour le commerce , merci @vladimir Pastushak

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2024.03.06 10:00
Thanks!
kevinjoyce
95
kevinjoyce 2021.09.22 20:36 
 

Of the many paid and free Donchian Indicators available, this is the best in my opinion having tested it against quiet a few. Well done to Vladimir. Anything with jis name attached will get my attention from here on.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2024.03.06 10:00
Thanks!
Beny Wari
95
Beny Wari 2021.08.16 13:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.19 14:47
Thanks!
Tony Gregg
815
Tony Gregg 2021.06.01 15:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.19 14:46
Thanks!
Daniel M.
15
Daniel M. 2021.04.14 18:04 
 

Excellent Indicator. The Best Donchian Indicator created for MT4, tested on various Instruments and time frames. Is that Black Head really necessary!? On a price rally, cannot see what happening, because the black head cover the price action position. Appreciate if you change the position of the head on the left side of the chart, where is only historical price. Thank You.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.19 14:46
Thanks!
Ron Devito
147
Ron Devito 2021.02.13 15:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.02.13 15:01
Thank! I did my best!
Zachary David Cox
923
Zachary David Cox 2020.12.21 20:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.20 08:18
Thanks for the support!
Lou1973
35
Lou1973 2020.12.04 12:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.20 08:19
Thanks for the support!
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.11.29 17:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.20 08:19
Thanks for the support!
mohdidrus
1140
mohdidrus 2020.10.09 08:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.20 08:19
Thanks!
Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.03 13:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.20 08:19
Thanks!
Vitali Kadel
2358
Vitali Kadel 2020.06.12 21:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
Reply to review