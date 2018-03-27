VR Smart Grid

4.29

VR Smart Grid is the most advanced trading advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that turns the classic grid strategy into a smart automated position management system. The robot independently opens orders, intelligently averages them and gradually closes the grid in small parts with a pre-planned profit, pulling the average price as close to the market as possible. Nine lot calculation methods, thirteen distance types, nine averaging modes, two independent trailing stops, balance management and notifications in Telegram, Push, Email and Alert — such a set of features makes VR Smart Grid truly unique and suitable for both beginners and professionals.

Settings files (set files), product demo versions, instructions and bonuses are available in the [blog]

Why VR Smart Grid is the best choice for automated trading

Imagine a trading robot that does not just open orders but thinks like an experienced trader: it sees that the price has moved against the position, calmly adds averaging orders with a well-thought-out step and lot, and at the slightest pullback begins to carefully close the grid in parts, fixing profit again and again. This is exactly how VR Smart Grid works. It is not a "black box" and not a blind martingale — it is a well-designed system that has evolved over 15 years, went through thousands of variations and tests on real and demo accounts.

The main advantage of VR Smart Grid over ordinary grid advisors is step-by-step partial closing of positions. A typical grid robot waits for a big pullback to close the entire grid at once, loading the deposit and creating enormous risk. VR Smart Grid works differently: it splits the total volume into parts, calculates the optimal average closing price and unloads profitable fragments as the price moves. This frees margin, reduces drawdown and makes even small market movements profitable.

Detailed review of the product's unique features

Intelligent position averaging

One of the key features of VR Smart Grid is several averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging. The robot analyzes the current market situation, divides positions into optimal parts and calculates the average closing price so that it is as close as possible to the current market price. This approach helps to flexibly manage the order grid and more effectively bring positions out of drawdown without the need to constantly watch the chart.

The trader has nine averaging modes:

  • Real TakeProfit — the robot sets a real take profit on positions when the level is reached: all positions, two extreme positions, two last positions, smart choice.
  • Virtual partial closing — the robot closes a part of the volume in percent when the level is reached: all positions, two extreme, two last, smart choice.
  • No averaging — full manual control over positions.

The "Smart Choice" (SMART) mode automatically analyzes all averaging calculation options and selects the best one for the current market. Buy and sell averaging is fully mirrored, and the breakeven point correctly accounts for commissions and swaps — positions are closed "at zero" without hidden losses.

Nine lot calculation methods

VR Smart Grid offers nine automatic lot calculation methods — from the most conservative to aggressive. All examples are given for a starting lot of 0.01:

  • Starting lot (0.01, 0.01, 0.01, 0.01, 0.01) — all positions are opened with the same volume. The safest way.
  • Soft Martingale (0.01, 0.015, 0.0225, 0.0338, 0.0506) — very smooth growth x1.5, softer than classic martingale.
  • Logarithmic (0.01, 0.017, 0.021, 0.024, 0.026) — the smoothest, growth "saturates", minimal deposit load.
  • Root (0.01, 0.014, 0.017, 0.02, 0.022) — growth proportional to the square root, a good balance of risk and speed.
  • Step (0.01, 0.015, 0.02, 0.025, 0.03) — simple and predictable linear growth.
  • Sum (0.01, 0.02, 0.03, 0.04, 0.05) — linear growth with a full step.
  • Fibonacci (0.01, 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, 0.05, 0.08) — classic moderate progression, sum of the two previous lots.
  • Up/Down (0.03, 0.04, 0.07, 0.10) — sum of the extreme position lots, suitable for mirrored grids.
  • Martingale (0.01, 0.02, 0.04, 0.08, 0.16) — the most aggressive, each lot is twice the previous one.

Additionally available: fixed lot, margin percentage, lot per amount, fully manual lot sequence separated by semicolons, lot multiplier and maximum lot limits for buys and sells. Such flexibility allows you to precisely control the aggressiveness of trading for any deposit and style.

Thirteen distance types between positions

The distance between orders in the grid is one of the most important parameters. VR Smart Grid offers thirteen distance calculation types:

  • In points — fixed distance in points.
  • In percent — distance as a percentage of the opening price.
  • Modified ATR — average upward and downward bar movement over the period.
  • Bollinger Bands difference — difference between the upper and lower bands.
  • Donchian channel difference — difference between the high and low over the period.
  • Average bar value — average bar size over the period.
  • Classic ATR — ATR indicator value.
  • Smoothed ATR — averaging (EMA) of ATR values, step without jerks.
  • Median range — median of bar sizes, ignores outliers, the calmest.
  • Range EMA — smoothed average of bar sizes with an emphasis on recent bars.
  • ATR multiplied by coefficient — distance equals ATR multiplied by a coefficient.
  • Smooth step growth — distance grows with grid depth and slows down.
  • Hybrid — combination of fixed distance and ATR.

The robot also knows how to gradually increase the distance between positions with grid depth and allows you to set a fully custom distance sequence. This ensures ideal adaptation to different market volatilities.

Six signal types for the strategy

VR Smart Grid can work as a pure grid without filters, or with entry confirmation by indicators:

  • No signals — the strategy works without an indicator filter, only grid logic.
  • CCI — buy or sell when CCI reverses from minus 100 and plus 100 levels.
  • Donchian channel — buy on breakout of the maximum, sell on breakout of the minimum.
  • Two moving averages crossover — buy when the fast EMA crosses above the slow one, sell when it crosses down.
  • Custom signal — signal from a terminal global variable from your own indicator or application.
  • KAMA — Kaufman's adaptive moving average: bounce from the bottom — buy, bounce from the top — sell. The signal is calculated on closed bars, without repainting.

Two independent trailing stops

VR Smart Grid uses a trailing stop to protect profits. It works in two independent groups:

  • In the trend — classic (stop follows the price at a fixed distance), dynamic (stop is tied to the percentage of the potential trend size passed), manual.
  • Against the trend — classic (stop moves in the opposite direction on a reversal), dynamic (adaptive stop on a price pullback from the extreme position), manual.

This allows you to protect your profits and at the same time leave room for price growth. The dynamic mode is limited by the maximum percentage (0–95%), which excludes uncontrolled stop movement.

Full risk control

You fully control risk management: distance between positions in the grid, size of each position, maximum number of open positions, maximum lot, maximum allowable spread, working time. The robot automatically takes into account broker commissions and swaps, reflecting the real situation in the calculations. You can set automatic closing of all positions when a certain profit or loss is reached and choose whether to continue trading or stop.

Trading modes in the trend and against the trend

VR Smart Grid supports several trading modes: buys and sells together, buys only, sells only, smooth stop of one of the sides or all trading. The "smooth stop" modes allow the robot to close the entire order grid of one side before completely stopping. The manual control mode allows the advisor to manage positions opened by the trader manually or by other advisors.

Spread and working time limits

The robot can stop working if the spread exceeds the limit you set — this protects you from trading in low liquidity conditions. You can set the start and end time of the advisor so that it trades only in the desired hours or sessions, and enable trading on a new bar of the selected timeframe.

Information panel and notifications

VR Smart Grid is equipped with a convenient information panel that displays current work statistics directly on the terminal chart: open positions, average prices, floating result, result for today, yesterday, week and month. The robot supports notifications via Push messages to the MetaTrader mobile app, standard Alert in the terminal, Email and Telegram. The event notification model informs about a new position, Stop Loss or Take Profit change and closing with profit, commission and swap totals. You will not miss any important event.

Easy setup even for beginners

Despite the power of the functionality, VR Smart Grid is very easy to use. You do not need to be a programmer or a professional with years of experience. The intuitive interface with detailed descriptions of each setting allows you to quickly configure all the necessary parameters in a few minutes. There are recommended settings sets (SET files) for different trading styles.

How the product works

The trading logic of VR Smart Grid is built around managing and modifying market positions depending on the trend. Let's look at the algorithm step by step:

Step 1. Market conditions analysis

On each tick, the robot checks a set of gate conditions: spread within acceptable limits, working time outside the prohibited window, appearance of a new bar, activation of an indicator signal (if enabled). Only when all conditions are met does the robot proceed to trading actions.

Step 2. Opening the first position

If there are no positions in the selected direction, the robot opens a starting position with the calculated lot. The lot is calculated according to the selected method: fixed, percentage, from balance or from a manual sequence.

Step 3. Building a grid against the trend

When the price moves against the open position, the robot opens averaging positions. The distance between positions is calculated according to the selected type (points, ATR, percent and others), and the lot grows according to the selected method (martingale, Fibonacci, root and others). The grid is built until the limit on the number of positions is reached or until the price reverses.

Step 4. Trailing in the trend

In an uptrend for buys, a trailing stop is used: when the Stop Loss moves into the profit zone, the advisor can add an additional position, strengthening the profitable series without increasing the risk per order. For sells the logic is mirrored.

Step 5. Step-by-step partial closing

In a downtrend (or on a pullback against the grid), the robot begins to gradually close the grid in small parts, fixing the result. It calculates the average price taking into account commission and swap, splits the volume and closes parts each time the profit level is reached. This frees margin and reduces drawdown.

Step 6. Balance management

If balance management is enabled, when the total result of all positions reaches a given profit or loss, the robot closes all positions. After that, it either completely stops trading or continues working with a new cycle.

Program settings description

All VR Smart Grid settings are grouped into logical blocks. Below are the parameter names in English (as in the program) with descriptions.

Lot calculation settings

  • The type of lot calculation — Lot calculation type: Fixed lot (Example: 0.01) — fixed lot; Percentage lot (Example: 3) — percentage of free margin; The balance for the minimum lot (Example: 300) — the balance is divided by the specified amount and multiplied by the minimum lot.
  • Value (Lot, Percentage, Balance) — Value for the specified lot calculation type.
  • Manual sequence of lots, through ( ; ) — Manual lot sequence separated by semicolons. Has the highest priority and disables automatic calculation. Example: 0.01; 0.02; 0.04; 0.08.
  • Type of automatic lot calculation — Automatic lot calculation method: starting lot, martingale, Fibonacci, sum of maximum and starting, sum of extreme position lots, soft martingale, step, root, logarithmic.
  • Additional lot multiplier (0 - Disabled) — Additional lot multiplier. Increases or decreases the calculated lot.
  • Maximum Buy lot — Maximum lot for buys. Limits the volume of positions to protect the deposit.
  • Maximum Sell lot — Maximum lot for sells.

Position step settings

  • Type of distance calculation — Distance calculation type to the next position: Points, Percentages, ATR modified, Bollinger Bands difference, Donchian difference, The average value of the bars, ATR classic, Smoothed ATR, Median bar range, EMA of bar range, ATR multiplied by coefficient, Smooth step growth, Fixed distance + ATR hybrid.
  • Value (Points, Percentage, Indicator Period) — Value for the specified distance calculation type.
  • Step increase between positions (0 - Disabled) — Increase of the step between positions depending on the grid depth.
  • Manual distance sequence, through ( ; ) — Manual distance sequence. Example: 50; 100; 80; 30.

Uptime settings

  • New Bar trading — Trading on a new bar of the selected timeframe. Limits opening positions to the appearance of a new bar.
  • Trade end time — Trading end time (hh:mm:ss format).
  • Trading start time — Trading start time (hh:mm:ss format).

Trading settings

  • Maximum spread (0 - Disabled) — Maximum spread. When exceeded, the robot stops trading.
  • Type of trading operations — Trading operations type: Buying and Selling together, Buys only, Sells only, Buys - smooth stop, Sells - smooth stop, Buying and Selling - smooth stop, Manual position control (Magic Number = 0).
  • Maximum number of positions per buy (0 - Disabled) — Maximum number of buy positions.
  • Maximum number of positions per sell (0 - Disabled) — Maximum number of sell positions.

Balance management settings

  • Close all positions at profit or loss (Example: 50 or -30) — Close all positions when the total result reaches a given profit or loss.
  • Action after closing all positions — Action after closing all positions: Close everything and Stop trading or Close everything and Continue trading.

Averaging settings

  • Type of averaging — Averaging type: [ALL] All positions, Real TakeProfit, [Max Min] Two extreme positions, [Max Max] The last two positions, [SMART] Smart Choice, the same modes with virtual take profit, Do not use averaging.
  • Partial closing percentage (virtual mode) (Example: 25) — Percentage of position part closing in virtual mode.
  • Minimum profit for closing positions (Example: 25) — Minimum profit in points for closing a series of positions.
  • Manual sequence of profit, via ( ; ) — Manual profit level sequence. Example: 25; 20; 30; 38.

Trailing stop in the trend

  • Type of trend-based trailing — Trend trailing type: Classic, Dynamic, Manual.
  • Potential trend size (Points) (Example: 10000) — Potential trend size in points.
  • Maximum percentage for a trailing stop (Dynamic) — Maximum percentage for dynamic trailing (0–95%).

Trailing stop against the trend

  • Type of anti-trend trailing — Against-trend trailing type: classic, dynamic, manual.
  • Potential trend size (Points) (Example: 10000) — Potential trend size in points.
  • Maximum percentage for a trailing stop (Dynamic) — Maximum percentage for dynamic trailing.

Setting up strategies

  • Type of signals for a strategy — Signal type: Do not use indicator signals, CCI indicator signal, The signal of the Donchian channel indicator, Intersection of the 2x Moving Average, The signal of the user indicator (custom signal via global variables), KAMA bounce signal.
  • Indicator Period: Donchian, CCI, Moving Average 1 (Example: 25) — Period of the first indicator.
  • Indicator Period: Moving Average 2 (Example: 33) — Period of the second indicator.

Other settings

  • Info panel size (0 - Disabled) — Information panel size on the chart.
  • Smartphone notifications — Push notifications to smartphone.
  • Notifications in the terminal — Alert notifications in the terminal.
  • Email notifications — Email notifications.
  • Notifications in telegram — Telegram notifications.
  • Telegram channel name — Telegram channel name.
  • Secret telegram bot token — Secret Telegram bot token.
  • Serial number of items (MagicNumber) — Unique position number (default 227).
  • Slippage — Slippage in points.
  • Comment on the positions — Position comment or comment mask.

About the author

The author of VR Smart Grid is Vladimir Pastushak, a professional trader-programmer who has been creating trading tools for more than 20 years. All the author's solutions are based exclusively on his own ideas and developments. Work on VR Smart Grid began in 2009 — since then the author has tried thousands of algorithm variations and logic schemes. Each new version underwent thorough testing on training and demo accounts, since simulators cannot convey the full complexity of real conditions. Only by observing the advisor's behavior in live trading did the author make improvements, step by step perfecting the algorithm to the optimal configuration. On MQL5.com the author has sold more than 5000 products, his rating is 4.4, and 48 products are presented in the Market. Updates and technical support are provided free of charge. The author's contacts are available on the seller's page.

Risk warning

Trading on financial markets involves a high level of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Grid strategies with averaging and martingale can lead to significant drawdowns during prolonged trend movements. Before using the advisor on a real account, be sure to test it in the strategy tester and on a demo account in conditions as close to real as possible: the same broker, account type, spread, deposit and lot size. Results obtained in the strategy tester do not take into account spread, commissions, pings, requotes and the real speed of tick arrival and cannot serve as a guarantee of profitability on a real account. Never risk funds whose loss is unacceptable to you. The author gives no promises or guarantees of profit. Past results are not a guarantee of future returns.

Who VR Smart Grid is created for

  • For beginners who want to start automated trading without spending hours in front of the screen and making emotional decisions.
  • For traders who want to minimize the influence of emotions — fear, greed and uncertainty often lead to losses, and the robot follows the strategy impartially and disciplined.
  • For busy people who cannot constantly monitor the market — the advisor works regardless of the schedule.
  • For traders who want to apply a proven strategy: grid trading has been used by professionals for decades, and VR Smart Grid is a modern implementation of this approach.
  • For traders trading different assets: currencies, cryptocurrencies, CFDs, futures, metals — one robot for any instruments and timeframes.

VR Smart Grid, grid strategy, position averaging, partial closing, trading robot, MetaTrader advisor, trend trading, risk management, automated trading, trailing stop

Reviews 195
wilsonvivas32
909
wilsonvivas32 2023.03.16 15:58 
 

Hello, The smart grid is a great EA. It has a great risk management capability and keeps up with the settings. This EA is great for sideways markets and need better risk management for long trends. I find this EA will have a significant DD for pairs with the JPY currencies with it, since these pairs tend to move a lot in trends, so here you will have to put your money risk management into use. If you are an experienced trader you will love this EA because you would have an easy time going through the setting and programming them. This EA is not a fit all pair money making machines! If you think so, it will draw down your account in a day! This EA is basically a BMW that runs perfectly on the dot but if someone crash this great car is most likely the driver rather than the BMW!! So if you want a great EA this is it! But take the time to learn how to use it and fall in love with it!! Several times I thought I had it all down! And a few days later or less, got my surprise, I had it all wrong! had to plan and start all over! Every time I tried I became better at it!I am glad all happened on a demo account! Your mind is your best partner or your biggest enemy! You are so anxious to make money that very often overlook the small details! And details matters so much in trading!

Chawanan Musikadilok
186
Chawanan Musikadilok 2022.12.28 07:44 
 

The EA is very good. With appropriate setting and good timing, it can generates a return 5-10% in the first day. However, money management and risk management are very important. Anyone who wants to use the EA should backtest your settings carefully. Many thanks to Vladimir Pastushak for your works!!

Tibor Salat
220
Tibor Salat 2022.10.10 00:13 
 

very good ea, you can make a lot of variants martingale-grid strategies

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3 (2)
Utilities
The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
FREE
VR Object Delete All MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
FREE
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
VR Close Orders
Vladimir Pastushak
3.5 (4)
Utilities
The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
FREE
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (2)
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 5] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
VR Object Delete All
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
FREE
VR Orders History
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (4)
Utilities
The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
FREE
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Myroslav Tsymbalistyi
262
Myroslav Tsymbalistyi 2026.01.12 12:07 
 

Honestly, this is a very, very bad robot. I didn't earn anything on it, I didn't win anything.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2026.01.12 12:49
What do you mean, the robot doesn't work? Write to me and I'll help you figure it out.
fibonaccio
39
fibonaccio 2025.12.18 19:37 
 

This is the kind of help you're going to receive from Vladimir Patushak.

fibonaccio Mr. Vladimir, I purchased your VR Smart Grip EA years ago. I see you're still updating it, and when I try the configuration files in the MT4 Strategy Tester, it crashes all the accounts. Then I see comments from people saying your EA works, but it's never worked for me, and neither have your files. Could you please provide a safe configuration that won't crash accounts, with the correct capital and timeframe? Perhaps I'm not doing it right. I've never left a negative review because I think it might be me doing it wrong and your EA isn't working for me, so I would really appreciate your help, as I'd like it to work for me too.Mr. Vladimir, I purchased your VR Smart Grip EA years ago. I see you're still updating it, and when I try the configuration files in the MT4 Strategy Tester, it crashes all the accounts. Then I see comments from people saying your EA works, but it's never worked for me, and neither have your files. Could you please provide a safe configuration that won't crash accounts, with the correct capital and timeframe? Perhaps I'm not doing it right. I've never left a negative review because I think it might be me doing it wrong and your EA isn't working for me, so I would really appreciate your help, as I'd like it to work for me too.

Vladimir Pastushak Hello my friend, the advisor is a tool in the hands of a master. You need to understand how it works, and then you can use it like others. My settings won't work for you because I change them regularly. Thank you so much for your message and support.

reply to the commendatory letter from Mr. Vladimir.

No, Vladimir, I'm giving you a negative review because you've never helped me. I bought your Expert Advisor (EA) many years ago, back when you claimed to help people and provide the correct setup; that's what you were selling back then. And you don't; you don't help at all, you don't contribute anything. Yes, when you were selling the VR Smart Grip for $240 (a long time ago, back in 2020), you could have said, "Buy the EA and figure it out yourselves because I'm not going to help you at all," there wouldn't have been a problem. But that wasn't the case, and you know it. You told us to contact you for help, etc., etc., and you never helped me at all. That's always been your response: tell your buyers to figure it out for themselves, and that's what I want to convey to anyone who tries to buy it from you: they're going to be more alone than ever because you don't offer them any help. Is that clear? And I wrote this review 5 years after buying their EA and I can perfectly and rightfully rate their support service: NON-EXISTENT.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2025.12.19 07:55
My friend, it doesn't happen that way to set up a robot with settings and go to the bank! You need to learn, figure things out, and practice using school accounts. Only understanding the essence of the strategy will give you what you want. You gave a negative review because the robot is not the Holy Grail...
hadiahmed
41
hadiahmed 2023.06.05 15:44 
 

Wiped my account in 2 weeks. Dont waste your time and money. Totally disagree with the risk management setup of the bot.

budihartono71
216
budihartono71 2023.05.03 01:29 
 

Admin fool, banned me on group discussion. If you not agree someone talk to your group lock it. But dont banned user who buy your EA! Becarefull use this EA grid mode, sooner or later if you not drive this EA, your account will blow!

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2023.05.03 06:45
You're confusing me with someone. I only block for spam and fraud.
wilsonvivas32
909
wilsonvivas32 2023.03.16 15:58 
 

Hello, The smart grid is a great EA. It has a great risk management capability and keeps up with the settings. This EA is great for sideways markets and need better risk management for long trends. I find this EA will have a significant DD for pairs with the JPY currencies with it, since these pairs tend to move a lot in trends, so here you will have to put your money risk management into use. If you are an experienced trader you will love this EA because you would have an easy time going through the setting and programming them. This EA is not a fit all pair money making machines! If you think so, it will draw down your account in a day! This EA is basically a BMW that runs perfectly on the dot but if someone crash this great car is most likely the driver rather than the BMW!! So if you want a great EA this is it! But take the time to learn how to use it and fall in love with it!! Several times I thought I had it all down! And a few days later or less, got my surprise, I had it all wrong! had to plan and start all over! Every time I tried I became better at it!I am glad all happened on a demo account! Your mind is your best partner or your biggest enemy! You are so anxious to make money that very often overlook the small details! And details matters so much in trading!

Chawanan Musikadilok
186
Chawanan Musikadilok 2022.12.28 07:44 
 

The EA is very good. With appropriate setting and good timing, it can generates a return 5-10% in the first day. However, money management and risk management are very important. Anyone who wants to use the EA should backtest your settings carefully. Many thanks to Vladimir Pastushak for your works!!

MaissonAmaecing
19
MaissonAmaecing 2022.10.19 20:40 
 

Robô muito bom! Parabéns pela criação.

Tibor Salat
220
Tibor Salat 2022.10.10 00:13 
 

very good ea, you can make a lot of variants martingale-grid strategies

Евгений Лудцев
54
Евгений Лудцев 2022.06.16 10:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2022.06.16 13:00
Благодарю. Продолжаю трудиться.
Online Products and Services L & M
194
Lodwin Solorzano 2022.03.18 18:58 
 

Yo estado trabajando con el Robot y me ha generado rendimientos, en un principio reventó las cuentas por que la inversión era muy pequeña y me exedí en lotes, pero si configuran moderamente el multiplicador ... el sistema puede dejarle ganancias.... sigo probando y creo que puede ser una buena opción... yo lo recomiendo....

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2022.06.16 13:00
Thanks, yes it is
Tripl3333
132
Tripl3333 2022.03.07 07:45 
 

Hello.... Are there specific settings that can be used on certain pairs so as to maximise daily profit...? thank you

Lis28872
261
Lis28872 2021.12.02 18:39 
 

продавец настоящий Чудак, на просьбу прислать сеты, сказал что не даст тех на которых торгует сам... и что в его обязанности как продавца не входит присылать настройки... Так что господа делайте выводы, не верьте тому что он потом напишет в коментах....я наблюдал за развитием этого робота 10лет и вот решил купить а результат сливает по всем инструментам рано или поздно... настроек мне не дали хотя подтвердили что для каждой пары они разные....хотя в общем если вам повезет то робот может сделать 100%

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.12.02 18:48
Я помню Ваше странное поведение и оскорбления...
Успехов Вам и здоровья...
Muhammad Arshad Durrani
427
Muhammad Arshad Durrani 2021.11.22 01:29 
 

Just want everyone to know I bought this EA more then 6 months ago or may be year so its not a quick review. I have tried using it multiple times but it failed each time. First of all this EA is just an ordinary grid with very attractive description and definitely not smart to handle big DD because it does not have any strategy. Yes this is just a grid controller and certainly not extra ordinary EA as you might think seeing its name and reading its description. Certainly its not for beginner as it has no strategy its just randomly open EurUsd one sell and one buy(no other pair recommended by developer) and try to control it hoping it will end up in profit but this doesnt happen all the time as it has no strategy. It blow my account twice even this developer blow up his own account and told in group he used big lot. You may already have noticed there is no live signal for this EA. Like others many has wasted their money and he just refused to mentioned in EA description this is just Grid Controller tool without any strategy and not for everyone. Yes you can BackTest but it take forever to complete totally failed. Please save your money dont waste it on this EA it might be useful for those who do manual trading and would like to control it using grid but I have seen much better grid controller then this. Eventually he has kicked me out of his telegram group. And no I am not posting this as I am from competitor or neither I have been paid to write this review. This is my honest review.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.11.22 09:56
This user has been excluded for spam.
Этот пользователь был исключён за спамм.
Paulo Ferrari
72
Paulo Ferrari 2021.08.08 15:05 
 

I would like to congratulate you on your EA, excellent!! Many possible strategies and all profitable!! A suggestion for a possible update, put a lot multiplication parameter for the trades in favor of the trend! Thanks

Andrew Liau Chin Eng
676
Andrew Liau Chin Eng 2021.07.28 00:22 
 

hi with this new version update can someone tell me what pair good to run ?i own this ea for more than 2 years .. never making money yet, i demo then stop using ... never went live trade ...lol

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.07.28 08:33
I recommend currency pairs, mainly EURUSD
AbdelHk
34
AbdelHk 2021.06.04 15:21 
 

Hello, I have been using this EA for over a month, on 3 currency pairs, so far everything is going well. I carried out tests in demo account on broker one with spreads, and one in ECN account (RAW). The robot works best with spreads close to zero, so give preference to ECN (RAW) accounts. Let's talk about numbers, the floating drawdown can reach 20%, and is more often 1%; in terms of profits, I am at over 30% for the month of May. Frankly the price is correct, you can rent it to test, and the developer has made available a successful explanatory blog.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.06.04 17:29
Thank you!
ERLANGGA HARTAWAN MUKTIWIBAWA
205
ERLANGGA HARTAWAN MUKTIWIBAWA 2021.05.04 22:39 
 

Just want to say Thank You Vladimir.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.06.04 17:29
Thank you!
Aan Alfihadi
194
Aan Alfihadi 2021.04.14 04:20 
 

I like the way this EA works and have been running EA for 4 weeks on a real account, the results are very good, the profit is up to 32% (relatively fluctuating every week) I'm still looking for optimal settings for this EA, so next time I'll provide more feedback. VP please help more optimal settings for continuous trading and constant profits. thank you VP.

Vladimir Kunst
300
Vladimir Kunst 2021.03.24 07:17 
 

Здравствуйте. Хочу поблагодарить Владимира за чудесный конструктор! При правильных настройках, советник показывает хорошие результаты. Да и по поддержке всё делается достойно. Спасибо Владимиру! )))

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.24 07:19
И Вам спасибо за поддержку!
Sattapong Soasa
58
Sattapong Soasa 2021.03.20 08:38 
 

I would like to know how many risk settings can be set. Because I think the default is very risky.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.03.24 07:19
You can adjust the settings using a demo account.
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