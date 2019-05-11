VR Sync Charts MT5

5

VR Sync Charts is a tool for synchronizing layout between windows.

INDICATOR DOES NOT WORK IN STRATEGY TESTER!!!

How to get a trial version with a test period, instructions, training, read the blog https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/726504.

VR Sync Charts allow you to synchronize trend levels, horizontal levels and Fibonacci layout with all charts.

With this you can synchronize all standard graphic objects in the MetaTrader terminal. All your trends, Gann lines and other objects are exactly copied to neighboring charts.

You no longer have to manually copy your lines and layout. In the figures and video below you can see and evaluate the operation of the VR Sync Charts tool.

Recommendations:

  • Set the indicator on all charts.
  • Enable the "Object selection by double-click" option in settings.
  • The program cannot be tested in the strategy tester; watch the video below.

Advantages

  • Synchronizes any graphic objects
  • Synchronizes charts with any timeframes
  • All updates are free
  • Suitable for both beginner and professional trader
  • Few settings, which allow you to select items to be synchronized
  • Supports all financial instruments (Forex, CFD, Crypto, Metalls, Futures)
  • Easy to install and configure; text and video manual included

Versions: MetaTrader 4

More information in the blog go to

Your feedback is the best gratitude for us! Leave feedback.

Technical support, configurations, set files and trial period can be requested in chat group

Reviews 6
dzmitry.zimin
70
dzmitry.zimin 2024.03.03 13:34 
 

Здравствуйте. Использую с VR Watch list and Linker и последнее время появились проблемы с установкой точных координат для уровня. Шаги: кликаю 2 раза на уровень > перетаскиваю куда нужно, либо указываю нужную цену через поле ввода > кликаю снова два раза по уровню чтобы сохранить изменения. В итоге уровень отбрасывается на первоночальное значение.

Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
916
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez 2022.11.05 17:01 
 

Thanks you,Vladimir fot this indicator! I hope you will continue to develop high quality indicators

VyacheslavSerduyk
51
VyacheslavSerduyk 2020.12.24 19:14 
 

Очень хорошая и полезная программ. Большое спасибо разработчику.

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dzmitry.zimin
70
dzmitry.zimin 2024.03.03 13:34 
 

Здравствуйте. Использую с VR Watch list and Linker и последнее время появились проблемы с установкой точных координат для уровня. Шаги: кликаю 2 раза на уровень > перетаскиваю куда нужно, либо указываю нужную цену через поле ввода > кликаю снова два раза по уровню чтобы сохранить изменения. В итоге уровень отбрасывается на первоночальное значение.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2024.03.03 15:37
Благодарю за отзыв, на изменение цен через поле ввода индикатор не реагирует пока. В будущем обновлю, сейчас только перетаскивание.
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
916
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez 2022.11.05 17:01 
 

Thanks you,Vladimir fot this indicator! I hope you will continue to develop high quality indicators

Andrey Gurkin
45
Andrey Gurkin 2022.09.03 19:40 
 

Vladimir, thanks a lot for another indicator! I use a lot of your products, and they are beneficial. Looking forward to seeing upcoming advisors!

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2022.09.04 14:31
И Вам спасибо!
Aleks_Pro
19
Aleks_Pro 2022.08.10 17:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2022.08.10 17:02
И Вам спасибо!
FirstSpaceCow
46
FirstSpaceCow 2022.03.20 09:59 
 

Использую с VR Watch list and Linker. Раньше программа работала вроде нечиго а в последние недели три MT5 замерзает. Сначало не понимал что присходит. Потом решил всё переустановить. Когда удаляю,всё работает, когда устанавливаю и начинаю просмотр инструментов работает медленно а потом вообще всё замерзает и надо перезапускать МТ5.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2022.03.20 12:25
Спасибо за сообщение в обновлениях учтем!
VyacheslavSerduyk
51
VyacheslavSerduyk 2020.12.24 19:14 
 

Очень хорошая и полезная программ. Большое спасибо разработчику.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2020.12.24 19:14
И Вам спасибо! За поддержку!
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