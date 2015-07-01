VR Watch list and Linker

4.63

VR Watch list and Linker is a screener application for the MetaTrader terminal. Makes it easier to find the most interesting and technical financial instruments. This screener is used by traders for trading on such exchanges as bybit, Moscow Exchange, American Exchange, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies market, metal market, and is used for trading in prop companies. The selection of financial instruments is carried out manually. The screener connects open charts in the MetaTrader terminal and, when changing a financial instrument, shows the data in each chart separately.

Settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, can be found in [blog]
You can read or write reviews at [link]
Version for [MetaTrader 5]

Using a screener helps traders find the most technical financial instruments and exclude trading on instruments with low liquidity and high risk. The screener allows you to easily and quickly create and change sheets with tickers, quickly add and remove tickers in sheets. Save and load trader markups and indicators on all charts. Trade financial instruments directly from the screener. Apply pre-prepared strategies.

VR Watch list and Linker - supports working with hot keys - this allows you to work with the sheet directly from the keyboard, practically without using the mouse. Thanks to this approach, a trader can select a dozen financial instruments for trading during the day.

The screener is designed as an advisor and requires several open charts to work.

Doesn't work in the strategy tester.

Features of the VR Watch list and Linker screener

  • View a list of financial instruments using the keyboard or mouse
  • Adding and importing tickers from other screeners like Finviz
  • Creating sheets with different sets of financial instruments
  • Automatic saving of trader markup and its subsequent loading
  • Create and apply analytical strategies without losing data
  • Trading financial instruments directly from the screener
  • Sorting financial instruments according to different criteria
  • Outputting standard information or information from indicators
  • Working with homework based on the lessons of A. Gerchik

Recommended Add-ons

Screener settings

Colum settings - Column settings

  • Update time colum (Milli Seconds) - Time to update column data
  • Value column one - Data in the first column
  • Value column two - Data in the second column
  • Smoothness (Milli Seconds) - Smoothness of the screener
  • Double-click to delete - Protection against accidental ticker deletion

Indicator settings - Indicator settings

  • Time Frame indicator - Indicator calculation period
  • Period indicator - Indicator period
  • Custom indicator name 1 Colum - Indicator name in the first column
  • Custom indicator buffer 1 Colum - Number of the indicator buffer in the first column
  • Custom indicator digits 1 Colum - Number of decimal places in indicator values
  • Custom indicator name 2 Colum - Indicator name in the first column
  • Custom indicator buffer 2 Colum - Number of the indicator buffer in the first column
  • Custom indicator digits 2 Colum - Number of decimal places in indicator values

Sound settings - Indicator sound settings

  • Sound - Turn on/off sound

Trade settings - Trade settings

  • Magic Number - Unique number of trading orders
  • Slippage - Slippage for trading orders

Theme settings - Screener color scheme settings

  • Window size - Size of screener elements
  • Text size - Text size in the screener
  • Theme color (skin) - Preset color scheme
  • Selected item color - Color of the active element
  • Background color - Background color
  • Stroke color - Element edging color
  • Text color - Text color
  • Up color - Color of elements to increase
  • Equality Color - Color of elements without changing the value
  • Dw color - Color of elements for reduction

Hotkeys:

Hot keys work only when the window in which the screener is running is active - the selected window. If another window is selected, the hotkeys do not work.

Do not use the [Backspace] key - it may cause the program to crash.

List of hotkeys:

Basic hotkeys:

  • Esc - Closes/Disables all additional subwindows and functions.
  • A - Move the cursor to the left (Arrow to the left)
  • S - Move the cursor down (Arrow down)
  • W - Move the cursor to the top (Up Arrow)
  • D - Move the cursor to the right (Arrow to the right)
  • Enter - Confirm selection
  • Delete - Delete the selected item
  • Home - Move to the beginning of the list of financial instruments
  • End - Move to the end of the list of financial instruments

Working with templates:

  • Q - Forced saving of chart templates. It has the highest priority and works regardless of the buttons for auto-saving templates and strategy numbers.
  • ~ (tilde) - Enable/Disable automatic saving of chart templates.
  • 1 - Enables/Disables the strategy saved under number 1
  • 2 - Enables/Disables the strategy saved under number 2
  • 3 - Enables/Disables the strategy saved under number 3

Working with tickers:

  • T - Activate ticker input field
  • Delete - Delete the last character printed. (DO NOT USE [Backspace] KEY)
  • I - Open it import tickers

Working with sorting:

  • R - Open sort menu

Working with sheets:

  • E - Quickly add a ticker to a previously created sheet
  • X - List of sheets with the ability to create a new sheet
  • Z - Apply previous sheet
  • C - Apply next sheet

Tags:

bybit screener, crypto screener, pump screener, screener, screener bot, watchlist screener, free screeners, free cryptocurrency screener, crypto screener, best screeners, scalpstation screener, scalpstation cryptocurrency screener, download screener, screener, screener for scalping, scalpstation screener, screener stocks, Moscow Exchange stock screener, Russian market stock screener, bot screener, chart screener, cryptocurrency screener, bybit cryptocurrency screener, crypto screener, Moscow Exchange screener, bond screener, Russian bond screener, volume screener, cryptocurrency volume screener, open interest screener, screener application, Russian screener, Russian stock screener, Russian market screener, Finam screener, screeners for scalping cryptocurrencies, market screeners, automatic stock trading, types of stock portfolios, return on a stock portfolio, investment portfolio of stocks, what stocks are in the portfolio, selection of a stock portfolio, investors' stock portfolios, stock portfolio, bond stock portfolio, Tinkoff stock portfolio, dividend stock portfolio, stock selection program, stock trading robot, stock exchange trading robots, stock trading market, stock selection service, stock screener, MICEX stock screener , Moscow Exchange stock screener, Russian market stock screener, US stock screener, Russian stock screener, Tinkoff stock screeners, smartlab stocks, building a stock portfolio, stock trading, stock trading in which markets, stock trading for beginners, stock trading on the stock exchange, portfolio building shares

Reviews
prim12569
14
prim12569 2022.07.23 08:30 
 

Отличный интерфейс! Сильно облегчает рутинную работу по просмотру инструментов, с привязанной связкой графиков/тайм-фреймов. Рекомендую!!!

alessandro67
50
alessandro67 2021.08.12 13:13 
 

Автору респект. За поддержкой пока не обращался. Авторского видео и комментов более чем достаточно.Спасибо за работу.

Brian David Austin
178
Brian David Austin 2020.12.13 03:45 
 

I struggled at first, it was very slow and laggy (2 minutes to swap 3 charts), but after I realised it must be my setup, I found that the fxssi trading sessions indicator was the problem. Perhaps because it needs external dll? Also I found the created template files were under files folder in MT4, in a subfolder called TPL. I fixed my setup and emptied this directory to avoid loading the stupid template I had, now it all works great.

Filter:
wilsonvivas32
839
wilsonvivas32 2023.03.16 06:11 
 

I would give a 5 starts, but I am a bit upset to get a software that is not as described! There are several settings that were stripped out of the product!! According to the author is better to be simpler but i still think the original settings options seem to be straight forward and well explained in his videos! There was an upgrade to this app and settings option changed, But videos keep going over the old version settings, which I found to be fabulous but no longer in the app!

Максим
28
Максим 2022.07.24 15:46 
 

Спасибо огромное разработчику за предоставленною возможность воспользоваться практичным и весьма полезным инструментом аналитики рынка Форекс .

prim12569
14
prim12569 2022.07.23 08:30 
 

Отличный интерфейс! Сильно облегчает рутинную работу по просмотру инструментов, с привязанной связкой графиков/тайм-фреймов. Рекомендую!!!

Dmitriy Nikolaevich
31
Dmitriy Nikolaevich 2022.07.22 07:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2022.07.22 08:22
Хороший вопрос, это наверно больше к разработчикам терминала. Скринер должен ставиться на любые терминалы MetaTrader 4
ch.kosmo
19
ch.kosmo 2022.07.08 12:22 
 

Не работает кнопка "ОТПРАВИТЬ" на терминале! Не открывает сделки!

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2022.07.08 13:26
В обновление будет исправлено!
krivenkovitalii
21
krivenkovitalii 2021.10.19 11:54 
 

Галвный плюс. Огромная экономия времени на домашку!

alessandro67
50
alessandro67 2021.08.12 13:13 
 

Автору респект. За поддержкой пока не обращался. Авторского видео и комментов более чем достаточно.Спасибо за работу.

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.12 13:15
И Вам спасибо! За приятный отзыв! Работа над программой будет продолжена.
Brian David Austin
178
Brian David Austin 2020.12.13 03:45 
 

I struggled at first, it was very slow and laggy (2 minutes to swap 3 charts), but after I realised it must be my setup, I found that the fxssi trading sessions indicator was the problem. Perhaps because it needs external dll? Also I found the created template files were under files folder in MT4, in a subfolder called TPL. I fixed my setup and emptied this directory to avoid loading the stupid template I had, now it all works great.

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2020.12.13 08:36
Thanks! Good Luck To You!
serj2801
19
serj2801 2020.11.05 12:44 
 

Программа супер!торговать одно удовольствие с ней!Большое спасибо Владимир!

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2020.11.05 12:50
Спасибо! Скоро будет больше функций, в планах скринер акций.
QW12qw12
49
QW12qw12 2020.11.03 10:34 
 

I installed, and the robot does not work If you can help me, even in remote control If it does not work So cancel the order Thank you

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2020.11.03 10:41
Hi my friend!
write me a private message, I will definitely help you!
gonz080101
21
gonz080101 2020.10.06 07:17 
 

great

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2020.10.27 16:21
Thanks!
Esaul
25
Esaul 2020.08.14 09:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2020.10.27 16:21
Спасибо!
vladimirmix
51
vladimirmix 2020.06.29 11:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2020.10.27 16:21
Спасибо! Синхронизатор есть VR Sync Chart называется.
Sergei Churanov
175
Sergei Churanov 2019.11.29 10:59 
 

программа конечно супер я доволен советую всем,у меня не получилось поставить ее в терминал,спасибо Владимиру сразу отозвался помог без проблем,так что на 5 баллов

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2020.10.27 16:22
Спасибо и Вам!
Ferdinandus Charlie
1172
Ferdinandus Charlie 2017.06.01 16:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2020.10.27 16:22
Thanks!
teodosy87
293
teodosy87 2017.01.26 19:26 
 

Amazing amazing! I cant live with out it works very very good! For anyone who want to be more productive this is the right tool!

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2020.10.27 16:22
Thanks!
