VR Watch list and Linker is a screener application for the MetaTrader terminal. Makes it easier to find the most interesting and technical financial instruments. This screener is used by traders for trading on such exchanges as bybit, Moscow Exchange, American Exchange, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies market, metal market, and is used for trading in prop companies. The selection of financial instruments is carried out manually. The screener connects open charts in the MetaTrader terminal and, when changing a financial instrument, shows the data in each chart separately.

Settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, can be found in [blog]

You can read or write reviews at [link]

Version for [MetaTrader 5]

Using a screener helps traders find the most technical financial instruments and exclude trading on instruments with low liquidity and high risk. The screener allows you to easily and quickly create and change sheets with tickers, quickly add and remove tickers in sheets. Save and load trader markups and indicators on all charts. Trade financial instruments directly from the screener. Apply pre-prepared strategies.

VR Watch list and Linker - supports working with hot keys - this allows you to work with the sheet directly from the keyboard, practically without using the mouse. Thanks to this approach, a trader can select a dozen financial instruments for trading during the day.

The screener is designed as an advisor and requires several open charts to work. Doesn't work in the strategy tester.

Features of the VR Watch list and Linker screener

View a list of financial instruments using the keyboard or mouse

Adding and importing tickers from other screeners like Finviz

Creating sheets with different sets of financial instruments

Automatic saving of trader markup and its subsequent loading

Create and apply analytical strategies without losing data

Trading financial instruments directly from the screener

Sorting financial instruments according to different criteria

Outputting standard information or information from indicators

Working with homework based on the lessons of A. Gerchik

Recommended Add-ons

Indicator synchronizer of levels and markings VR Synck Chart [ MetaTrader 4 ] [ MetaTrader 5 ]

Screener settings

Colum settings - Column settings

Update time colum (Milli Seconds) - Time to update column data

Value column one - Data in the first column

Value column two - Data in the second column

Smoothness (Milli Seconds) - Smoothness of the screener

Double-click to delete - Protection against accidental ticker deletion

Indicator settings - Indicator settings

Time Frame indicator - Indicator calculation period

Period indicator - Indicator period

Custom indicator name 1 Colum - Indicator name in the first column

Custom indicator buffer 1 Colum - Number of the indicator buffer in the first column

Custom indicator digits 1 Colum - Number of decimal places in indicator values

Custom indicator name 2 Colum - Indicator name in the first column

Custom indicator buffer 2 Colum - Number of the indicator buffer in the first column

Custom indicator digits 2 Colum - Number of decimal places in indicator values

Sound settings - Indicator sound settings

Sound - Turn on/off sound

Trade settings - Trade settings

Magic Number - Unique number of trading orders

Slippage - Slippage for trading orders

Theme settings - Screener color scheme settings

Window size - Size of screener elements

Text size - Text size in the screener

Theme color (skin) - Preset color scheme

Selected item color - Color of the active element

Background color - Background color

Stroke color - Element edging color

Text color - Text color

Up color - Color of elements to increase

Equality Color - Color of elements without changing the value

Dw color - Color of elements for reduction

Hotkeys:

Hot keys work only when the window in which the screener is running is active - the selected window. If another window is selected, the hotkeys do not work. Do not use the [Backspace] key - it may cause the program to crash.

List of hotkeys:

Basic hotkeys:

Esc - Closes/Disables all additional subwindows and functions.

A - Move the cursor to the left (Arrow to the left)

S - Move the cursor down (Arrow down)

W - Move the cursor to the top (Up Arrow)

D - Move the cursor to the right (Arrow to the right)

Enter - Confirm selection

Delete - Delete the selected item

Home - Move to the beginning of the list of financial instruments

End - Move to the end of the list of financial instruments

Working with templates:

Q - Forced saving of chart templates. It has the highest priority and works regardless of the buttons for auto-saving templates and strategy numbers.

~ (tilde) - Enable/Disable automatic saving of chart templates.

1 - Enables/Disables the strategy saved under number 1

2 - Enables/Disables the strategy saved under number 2

3 - Enables/Disables the strategy saved under number 3

Working with tickers:

T - Activate ticker input field

Delete - Delete the last character printed. (DO NOT USE [Backspace] KEY)

I - Open it import tickers

Working with sorting:

R - Open sort menu

Working with sheets:

E - Quickly add a ticker to a previously created sheet

X - List of sheets with the ability to create a new sheet

Z - Apply previous sheet

C - Apply next sheet

Tags:

bybit screener, crypto screener, pump screener, screener, screener bot, watchlist screener, free screeners, free cryptocurrency screener, crypto screener, best screeners, scalpstation screener, scalpstation cryptocurrency screener, download screener, screener, screener for scalping, scalpstation screener, screener stocks, Moscow Exchange stock screener, Russian market stock screener, bot screener, chart screener, cryptocurrency screener, bybit cryptocurrency screener, crypto screener, Moscow Exchange screener, bond screener, Russian bond screener, volume screener, cryptocurrency volume screener, open interest screener, screener application, Russian screener, Russian stock screener, Russian market screener, Finam screener, screeners for scalping cryptocurrencies, market screeners, automatic stock trading, types of stock portfolios, return on a stock portfolio, investment portfolio of stocks, what stocks are in the portfolio, selection of a stock portfolio, investors' stock portfolios, stock portfolio, bond stock portfolio, Tinkoff stock portfolio, dividend stock portfolio, stock selection program, stock trading robot, stock exchange trading robots, stock trading market, stock selection service, stock screener, MICEX stock screener , Moscow Exchange stock screener, Russian market stock screener, US stock screener, Russian stock screener, Tinkoff stock screeners, smartlab stocks, building a stock portfolio, stock trading, stock trading in which markets, stock trading for beginners, stock trading on the stock exchange, portfolio building shares