VR Locker MT5

The VR Locker trading robot is an automated trading strategy based on trading using positive locks. The principle of positive locks in VR Locker is based on creating a "safety cushion" of unrealized profit through opposing positions. The expert advisor opens initial market Buy and Sell orders of equal volume, then "spreads" them with a grid of orders in the direction of price movement, forming a lock when Sell is above Buy with a positive balance.

Configuration files (set files), demo versions of the product, instructions, and bonuses are available in the [blog]

Version for [MetaTrader 4]

Principle of Operation

The expert advisor starts with two market orders (Buy and Sell) of equal volume, then "spreads" them with a grid of orders depending on price movement. When the distance between positions reaches a specified level, a new positive lock is formed, accumulating profit to reduce drawdown.

The expert works in two stages:

Accumulation of positive locks and creation of a safety cushion. Working with positive locks, unlocking locks, or using them with a manual trading tactic.

Recommendations

When working with the program, try to use timeframes from H1 or higher.

The expert advisor was tested and developed for currency pairs, but it can also work on derivative financial instruments.

Configure the expert advisor on demo accounts.

Build up a large number of locks; after you have made 30-50 locks, move all buy/sell orders to breakeven or connect a trailing stop.

Let profits grow; this will reduce psychological stress.

You can unlock locks according to your trading strategy.

Follow money management rules.

Remember the risks associated with trading on financial markets.

Trading Robot Settings

[ * ] - settings dependent on the number of decimal places in the prices of the financial instrument.

Setting descriptions and default settings are made for 3-5 digit brokers. For 2-4 digit configuration brokers, the marked sign [ * ] should be specified 10 times smaller.

Trading settings

* Maximum spread (0 - Disabled) - The maximum allowable spread at which the trading robot operates. If the spread is greater than specified, the trading robot does not open new positions. However, it continues to monitor and modify previously opened positions.

Lot calculation settings

The type of lot calculation — The setting allows you to select the type of automatic lot calculation. Fixed lot (Example: 0.01) — Mode that uses a standard fixed lot. Percentage lot (Example: 3) — Mode where a new lot is calculated as a percentage of the deposit. The balance for the minimum lot — Mode where the lot is calculated from the deposit amount for the minimum lot. For example, a trader set a deposit of 500. In this case, the total deposit amount will be divided by 500 and multiplied by the broker's minimum allowable lot. If the deposit is $2000 and the trader specified $500, 2000 / 500 = 4, 4 × 0.01 = 0.04, the starting lot will be 0.04.

— The setting allows you to select the type of automatic lot calculation. Value (Lot, Percentage, Balance) — Value for the specified type of lot calculation.

— Value for the specified type of lot calculation. Manual sequence of lots, through ( ; ) — The setting allows you to set any sequence of lots manually. This setting has the highest priority and disables the operation of the above-mentioned settings.

— The setting allows you to set any sequence of lots manually. This setting has the highest priority and disables the operation of the above-mentioned settings. Type of automatic lot calculation — The setting allows you to select an automatic method for calculating lots for new positions opening against the trend. The starting lot (Calculation example: 1,1,1,1,1) — The lot remains unchanged and is always equal to the lot calculated in the Value (Lot, Percentage, Balance) setting. Martingale lot (Calculation example: 1,2,4,8,16) — The lot is calculated by the formula: the lot of the previous position is multiplied by 2. Fibo lot (Calculation example: 1,1,2,3,5,8) — The lot is calculated according to the Fibonacci numbers principle, where each new lot equals the sum of the two previous lots. The sum of the maximum and starting lot (Calculation example: 1,2,3,4,5) — The lot is calculated by adding the lot calculated in the Value (Lot, Percentage, Balance) setting and the lot of the last opened position. The sum of lots of extreme positions (Calculation example: 3+,4,7,10) — The lot is calculated by adding the lots of the first and last positions.

— The setting allows you to select an automatic method for calculating lots for new positions opening against the trend. Additional lot multiplier (0 - Disabled) — The setting allows you to increase or decrease the calculated lot. Example: Fibonacci calculation without Additional lot multiplier: 1,1,2,3,5,8. Calculation using Additional lot multiplier equal to 2: 1×2 = 2, 1+2=3×2, 3+6=9×2. This setting can not only aggressively increase lots but also decrease them if the setting value is less than 0. For example, 1×0.5 = 0.5, 1 + 0.5 = 1.5 × 0.5 = 0.75.

— The setting allows you to increase or decrease the calculated lot. Example: Fibonacci calculation without Additional lot multiplier: 1,1,2,3,5,8. Calculation using Additional lot multiplier equal to 2: 1×2 = 2, 1+2=3×2, 3+6=9×2. This setting can not only aggressively increase lots but also decrease them if the setting value is less than 0. For example, 1×0.5 = 0.5, 1 + 0.5 = 1.5 × 0.5 = 0.75. Maximum Buy lot — The setting limits the maximum lot for buys; if, as a result of lot management strategy calculations, the lot would be greater than specified in the setting, the trading robot will open a position not exceeding the value specified in the setting.

— The setting limits the maximum lot for buys; if, as a result of lot management strategy calculations, the lot would be greater than specified in the setting, the trading robot will open a position not exceeding the value specified in the setting. Maximum Sell lot — The setting limits the maximum lot for sells; if, as a result of lot management strategy calculations, the lot would be greater than specified in the setting, the trading robot will open a position not exceeding the value specified in the setting.

Averaging settings

Averaging type — The setting allows you to select the type of average price calculation. Partial closing is only possible when using virtual levels. [ ALL ] All positions, real TakeProfit — Works only with real levels; an averaging type where all buy positions or all sell positions are taken into account. [ Max Min ] Two extreme positions, a real TakeProfit — Works only with real levels; an averaging type where the two extreme buy positions or the two extreme sell positions are taken into account. [ Max Max ] The last two positions, the real TakeProfit — Works only with real levels; an averaging type where the last two positions with larger lots for buys or the last two positions with larger lots for sells are taken into account. [ SMART ] Smart choice, Real TakeProfit — Works only with real levels; an averaging type where the trading robot analyzes all averaging prices and selects the best one. Do not use averaging — The setting disables automatic average price calculation. Position management is carried out using other functions or manually by the trader.

— The setting allows you to select the type of average price calculation. Partial closing is only possible when using virtual levels. * Minimum profit for closing positions (Example: 25) — The setting specifies the number of pips of additional profit when closing a series of positions.

— The setting specifies the number of pips of additional profit when closing a series of positions. > Manual sequence of profit, via ; (Example: 25; 20; 30; 38) — The setting allows you to set any sequence of profit in pips manually. This setting has the highest priority and disables the operation of the above-mentioned setting (Minimum profit for closing positions).

Position step settings

Distance calculation type — Type of distance calculation for new positions against the trend. Points (Example: 100) — Distance is calculated in points. Modified ATR (Example: 50) — Distance is calculated using a modified ATR indicator formula. In this algorithm, the distance for sells may differ from the distance for buys. Percentages (Example: 1.5) — Distance is calculated as a percentage of the rise or fall of the current price from the last position against the trend. Bollinger band difference (Example: 12) — Distance is calculated as the difference between the upper and lower lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. Donchian band difference (Example: 22) — Distance is calculated as the difference between the upper and lower lines of the Donchian indicator. Average value of bars (Example: 30) — Distance is calculated as the average value of bars over a specified period. ATR classic (Example: 14) — Distance is calculated as the value of the ATR indicator.

— Type of distance calculation for new positions against the trend. * Value (Points, Percentage, Indicator Period) — Value for the specified type of distance calculation.

— Value for the specified type of distance calculation. * Increase the step between positions (0 - Disabled) — The setting allows increasing the distance depending on the number of positions of the against-trend type.

— The setting allows increasing the distance depending on the number of positions of the against-trend type. > Manual sequence of distance, through ; (Example: 50; 100; 80; 30) — The setting allows you to set any sequence of distances manually. This setting has the highest priority and disables the operation of the above-mentioned settings.

Lock settings

* Lock Size — The size of the created locks in pips.

— The size of the created locks in pips. Limit Lock — The number of created locks, limited to no more than 50.

— The number of created locks, limited to no more than 50. Type of lock closure — Type of lock closure Don't close anything — Do not close locks; after creating the specified number of locks, the trader decides what to do with them. Close the oldest lock — Close the oldest lock by time. Close all locks — Close all locks and continue trading.

— Type of lock closure

Uptime settings

New Bar trading — The setting allows limiting the opening of trading positions to the appearance of a new bar. Depending on the selected period and other calculated conditions, the trading robot will open positions only considering the appearance of a new bar of the specified period. This setting does not affect indicator value calculation algorithms. All indicator calculations are performed relative to the period on which the trading robot operates.

Other settings

Info panel Size (0 - Disabled) — Setting the size of the information panel.

— Setting the size of the information panel. Smartphone notifications — The setting allows receiving notifications about changes in the robot's trading in MetaTrader on a mobile device.

— The setting allows receiving notifications about changes in the robot's trading in MetaTrader on a mobile device. Notifications in the terminal — The setting allows receiving a standard notification in the terminal (Alert).

— The setting allows receiving a standard notification in the terminal (Alert). Email notifications — The setting allows receiving notifications about changes in the robot's trading via email.

— The setting allows receiving notifications about changes in the robot's trading via email. Telegram notifications — The setting allows receiving notifications about changes in the robot's trading in a Telegram channel.

— The setting allows receiving notifications about changes in the robot's trading in a Telegram channel. Telegram Channel Name — Telegram channel name.

— Telegram channel name. Secret Telegram Bot token — Secret Telegram bot token operating in the channel.

— Secret Telegram bot token operating in the channel. Serial number of items (MagicNumber) — Unique position number.

— Unique position number. 4/5 Slippage (Points) — Slippage.

— Slippage. Comment on the positions — Comment on positions or their mask. The mask allows creating comments automatically. The maximum number of tags for a mask is 3. Example: :eaname: :magic: — the comment will be: VR Smart Grid v.25.020 MN 227. Mask tags: :eaname: — writes the trading robot name and its version into the comment. :magic: — writes the trading robot's MagicNumber into the comment. :balance: — writes the trading account balance at the moment of opening the position into the comment. :equity: — writes the floating profit or loss at the moment of opening the position into the comment. :typpos: — writes the position type into the comment.

— Comment on positions or their mask. The mask allows creating comments automatically. The maximum number of tags for a mask is 3. Example: :eaname: :magic: — the comment will be: VR Smart Grid v.25.020 MN 227.