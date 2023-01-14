My Pivot Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
My Pivot Pro
is the Pro Version of the Indicator "My PIVOT" ( Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90336 )
This indicator will help you a lot to decide the Market Range and Movement.
This Indicator is based on Pivot Lines and Support-Resistance zones.
Now we can Plot Standard/Classic; Fibonacci; Demark; Camarilla nd Woodies Pivot Levels as per our requirements.
Steps to Setup the Indicator:
✪ Install the Custom Indicator;
✪ Set the Pivot Type; Period and Time ( We recommend to use the default setup )
✪ Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles;
✪ Set visualization to All Timeframe; and
DONE👍
It can be used for:
- All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc.
- All Timeframe
- All Brokers
- All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc.
- Multiple Chart
-->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc. can Contact me..
Support Group--->> https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/030709F84DE2D801