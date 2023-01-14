My Pivot Pro

is the Pro Version of the Indicator "My PIVOT" ( Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90336 )

This indicator will help you a lot to decide the Market Range and Movement.

This Indicator is based on Pivot Lines and Support-Resistance zones.

Now we can Plot Standard/Classic; Fibonacci; Demark; Camarilla nd Woodies Pivot Levels as per our requirements.





Steps to Setup the Indicator:

✪ Install the Custom Indicator; ✪ Set the Pivot Type; Period and Time ( We recommend to use the default setup ) ✪ Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles; ✪ Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE👍

It can be used for:

All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc.

All Timeframe

All Brokers

All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc.

Multiple Chart





-->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc. can Contact me..

Support Group--->> https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/030709F84DE2D801



