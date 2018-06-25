VR Atr Pro MT5

4.75

VR ATR Pro is a technical indicator designed to determine target levels based on the statistical analysis of previous trading periods. It is based on the mathematical calculation of the average price movement over a selected period of time.

Operating Principle of the Indicator, Based on Statistics

The indicator's operation is based on observing the daily behavior of the price: each trading period is characterized by a certain movement amplitude — the price travels a certain distance in points both up and down from the opening point.

Similarly, it can be assumed that at the beginning of each new trading period, the price has its conditional "range"... a simple mathematical calculation determines the average value... This average value is not a guarantee but serves as a reference point, indicating the probable size of the movement in the current period.

Thus, the indicator applies this principle: it analyzes historical price fluctuations over a selected period of time, calculates the average statistical value, and displays levels on the chart. This allows the trader to understand the strength and "range" of the financial instrument for the current period.

Indicator Display

The indicator displays two levels on the chart:

  • Upper Level — the calculated target for upward movement.
  • Lower Level — the calculated target for downward movement.

Additionally, levels can be displayed as areas, allowing for deviation to be accounted for and obtaining a target price range.

Key Features

  • Signals are fixed upon period completion and do not change afterward.
  • Works with various asset classes: currency pairs (Forex), metals, indices (CFD), futures, and cryptocurrency.
  • Can be applied on any timeframes.
  • Allows configuration for displaying exact levels or zones.
  • Supports sending notifications via push messages to smartphones, email, and standard terminal alerts.
  • Functionally identical versions are available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Practical Application

The indicator can be used as an auxiliary tool for:

  • Identifying potential zones for placing Take Profit and Stop Loss orders.
  • Assessing the potential of price movement within an existing trading strategy.
  • Filtering market conditions: reaching the calculated level can serve as a signal of exhaustion of strength in the current movement.

Recommendations

  • The Indicator Calculation Timeframe must be greater than the Timeframe on which the indicator operates.
  • The best period for calculating the indicator is the PERIOD_D1 Period.
  • Use the indicator in conjunction with your trading system.
  • Place Take Profit inside the levels, and Stop Loss beyond the levels.
  • Use a calculation period (Indicator calculation period) greater than 10 to obtain the most accurate results.
  • If the price breaches one of the levels, you should cease trading until the next trading period.

VR ATR Pro is a high-quality tool for assessing the potential price movement range. Its logic is based on the analysis of historical volatility, allowing for an objective approach to determining target levels. Like any analytical tool, it requires an understanding of its operating principles.

Settings

[+] === Main Settings === [+]

  • Indicator calculation period
  • Number of periods to display
  • Indicator calculation timeframe
  • Show text labels
  • Display type
    • Percentage for area
    • Show achieved targets
    • Show potential number of points

[+] === Current Period Settings === [+]

  • Current uptrend figure color
  • Current uptrend figure line style
  • Current uptrend figure line thickness
  • Fill current uptrend figure
  • Current downtrend figure color
  • Current downtrend figure line style
  • Current downtrend figure line thickness
  • Fill current downtrend figure

[+] === Settings of periods in history === [+]

  • Uptrend figure color
  • Uptrend figure line style
  • Uptrend figure line thickness
  • Fill uptrend figure with color
  • Downtrend figure color
  • Downtrend figure line style
  • Downtrend figure line thickness
  • Fill downtrend figure with color

[+] === Other === [+] - Прочее;

  • Text size
  • Prefix

Version for: MetaTrader 4

Your feedback, the best thanks to us! Leave a review.

More information in blog.

Reviews 5
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
916
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez 2022.11.30 15:27 
 

Just a perfect tool thanks you Vladimir!

Aldrenei Vilela Da
185
Aldrenei Vilela Da 2021.12.03 01:29 
 

Excellent work very efficient

Vladimir Patutin
157
Vladimir Patutin 2020.10.01 15:34 
 

Очень полезный индикатор, не пожалеете. Разработчику спасибо.

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Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Xin You Lin
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The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
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5 (3)
Indicators
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VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 5] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
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VR Object Delete All
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
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The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
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VR Orders History
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (4)
Utilities
The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
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Filter:
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
916
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez 2022.11.30 15:27 
 

Just a perfect tool thanks you Vladimir!

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2026.02.05 16:43
Thanks for the nice review!
Aldrenei Vilela Da
185
Aldrenei Vilela Da 2021.12.03 01:29 
 

Excellent work very efficient

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2026.02.05 16:43
Thanks for the nice review!
Iourii Kournaev
236
Iourii Kournaev 2021.05.10 17:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2026.02.05 16:43
Я то же. Спасибо за приятный отзыв!
Vladimir Patutin
157
Vladimir Patutin 2020.10.01 15:34 
 

Очень полезный индикатор, не пожалеете. Разработчику спасибо.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2020.11.27 10:32
Спасибо за приятный отзыв!
boss2505
44
boss2505 2018.11.18 08:38 
 

Очень полезная программа. Рекомендую, особенно начинающим трейдерам. Владимир молодец. Единственное хотелось бы попросить добавить уровень цены на разделе квадратов и их процентное соотношение. Предложение выслал в личку.

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2020.11.27 10:32
Спасибо за приятный отзыв и предложение!
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