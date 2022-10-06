VR Lollipop MT5

3.22

VR Lollipop — the most reliable assistant in trend trading

Settings files (set files), demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available in the [blog]

VR Lollipop is necessary for every trader

VR Lollipop is the most modern automated trading strategy for trend trading, created for traders of any level. If you want to trade with discipline, without emotions and without constantly being at the terminal — this robot will become your most reliable assistant. The robot independently determines the trend direction, increases positions in the right direction and automatically protects open trades.

This product is necessary for you because it takes on the most difficult part of the work: market analysis, decision making and risk management. All you have to do is choose the settings for your deposit — the robot will do everything else itself, quickly, accurately and without emotions. This is an ideal solution for a beginner who wants to trade systematically, and for a professional who values their time.

Product overview

VR Lollipop is a unique automated trading strategy for trading within the current market trend. The uniqueness of this robot lies in the use of a complex algorithm that allows you to gradually increase positions in accordance with the direction of the market trend. At the same time, all open positions are automatically transferred to a safe mode thanks to the breakeven function. A position is considered safe when the stop loss level is moved to the breakeven area. These complex operations are carried out through the powerful functionality of the MetaTrader terminal. The product is available for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4.

"Letting profits grow is the main strategy of the VR Lollipop trading robot."

Unique technologies in the work of VR Lollipop

One of the key features of the robot is the use of floating (dynamic) trailing. Unlike traditional trailing with a fixed size, this method is based on a percentage change in price. The stop loss size is calculated as a percentage, not in points, which prevents premature closing of positions during minor market corrections. Thus, accumulated positions remain open until the main trend changes.

Another important technology is the principle of cycle trading. A cycle is the period during which the robot opens new positions and holds them until they move to breakeven. A new cycle starts only when all current positions are closed with profit or moved to a safe mode.

The VR Lollipop robot always uses the strategy of paired trades. Each new series of operations begins with opening two opposite positions. Then, based on the analysis of current trends, the robot closes the position directed against the main market movement, leaving the profitable trade open.

Algorithm

The VR Lollipop algorithm is simple and reliable: the robot analyzes the current trend, opens a pair of opposite positions, closes the position against the market movement and increases volumes in the direction of the trend. After positions are moved to breakeven, a smart dynamic trailing stop is activated, which follows the profit until the trend reverses. When the series is complete, a new cycle begins. Everything happens automatically, in real time and without trader involvement. To evaluate the effectiveness of VR Lollipop, it is recommended to install the demo version on a practice account and observe the robot's actions during several trading sessions.

Tip for beginners: start with the demo version on a practice account and test the robot in the strategy tester before trading on a real account.

Flexible settings for any market

VR Lollipop has a wide range of settings that allow adapting it to a specific financial instrument and trading style. All parameters are grouped into logical blocks.

Trading settings

  • Maximum allowable spread (Point) — when the set value is exceeded, the robot stops trading until the spread decreases. The value "0" disables spread control.

Lot calculation (3 methods)

  • Lot calculation type — position volume calculation method:
    1. Fixed (Fixed lot) — fixed lot: standard constant volume (for example, 0.01).
    2. Percent (Percentage lot) — percentage lot: volume is calculated as a percentage of the account balance.
    3. Deposit (Balance for minimum lot) — lot for a dedicated amount: volume is calculated as a multiple of the desired deposit amount.

Additional settings:

  • Initial lots — initial lot: the starting volume of a series.
  • Lot multiplier — lot multiplier: to increase position volumes against the trend (recommended value 1.5).
  • Lot reduction — lot reduction: the volume of positions in the trend direction gradually decreases.
  • Minimum lot for trend trading — minimum lot for trend trading: the lower volume limit.

Breakeven and distance

  • Breakeven calculation method — breakeven calculation method, 5 options to choose from:
    1. dPoint (Distance in points) — in points: fixed distance between levels.
    2. dPercent (Distance in percentage) — in percentage: distance from the price of the last opened position.
    3. dBolinger (Bollinger Bands difference) — Bollinger Bands difference: the step equals the width of the Bollinger Bands channel.
    4. dPosition (Distance × number of positions) — distance × number of positions: the step scales with the number of open positions.
    5. dAwerage (Average bar size) — average bar size: the step equals the average price movement over a specified number of bars.
  • Breakeven value — breakeven value: the price travel distance after which the position is moved into breakeven mode.
  • Breakeven Step (Points) — breakeven step: the amount the protective level is shifted into the profit area.

Profit settings

  • Profit to the Plus (Points) — profit to the plus: a guaranteed positive result when closing a series against the trend.
  • New Bar trading — new bar: limiting the frequency of opening new position groups (recommended from 1 hour).

Trailing stop

  • Trailing stop type — trailing type:
    • Manual — the robot moves positions to breakeven, further management is up to the trader.
    • Dynamic — automatic smooth movement of stop losses in the trend direction.
  • Potential trend size (points) — potential trend size: the expected movement amplitude of the instrument (by default 12000 points for forex).
  • Maximum % Trailing Stop — maximum % trailing stop: the aggressiveness limit for moving protective levels (by default 90%).
  • Trailing Stop Global (Point) — global trailing stop: classic trailing with the highest priority, allows moving a group of stop losses of risk-free positions as a single block.

Money management

  • Close all positions with profit — close all positions at a profit or loss: for example, fix the result at +50 or −50 (in deposit currency).
  • Expert actions after closing all positions — actions after closing all positions: full stop of the robot or continued trading.

Notifications

  • Push notifications to smartphone
  • Alert in the terminal
  • E-mail notifications

Other settings

  • Info panel Size — information panel: clear monitoring of the trading state on the chart (can be disabled).
  • MagicNumber — a unique identifier of the robot's trades for working with several Expert Advisors at the same time.
  • Slippage — acceptable slippage during execution.
  • Comments on positions — position comment: convenient identification of the robot's trades in the trading terminal.

Risk warning

Trading on financial markets involves high risk. Strategy tester results do not guarantee similar results in real trading. The robot is not a guarantee of profit — like any other trading instrument, it can lead to losses. Before using it on a real account, be sure to test the expert advisor on a demo account and assess the risks taking into account the size of your deposit. Past results are not an indicator of future returns.

About the author

The author of the robot is Vladimir Pastushak, a developer with more than 15 years of experience in creating trading strategies. Only own ideas and developments are used in the work, all products are shown "as is", without promises or guarantees of profit. Author's profile: voldemar.

Beware of scammers, many sites have appeared on the Internet offering programs with a big discount, all these sites are scammers

Keywords

VR Lollipop, trading robot, trend trading, MQL5 expert advisor, dynamic trailing stop, automatic breakeven, paired positions, cycle trading, money management, MetaTrader 5

Reviews 16
Javier Herrera
448
Javier Herrera 2026.04.19 20:54 
 

Este asesor experto es excelente. Le he estado corriendo en cuenta real y funciona perfecto. Hice pruebas en demo y strategy tester para encontrar mi configuración exacta para cada activo según mi broker, tipo y tamaño de cuenta y mi gusto personal. Estoy usándolo con una cuenta "cents" por lo que puedo correr varios pares al mismo tiempo con muy poco riesgo real.

Aln Bd
150
Aln Bd 2026.03.18 19:22 
 

Great Product, if you understabd the logic and set it up accordingly very profitable if use it with a minimum of intelligence

Nilton Menezes
45
Nilton Menezes 2025.06.13 15:34 
 

Excelente Robô, muito bom. Eu recomendo, esse foi o melhor investimento que fiz até hoje. Obriga Vladimir, excelente trabalho.

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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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MQL TOOLS SL
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Filter:
Javier Herrera
448
Javier Herrera 2026.04.19 20:54 
 

Este asesor experto es excelente. Le he estado corriendo en cuenta real y funciona perfecto. Hice pruebas en demo y strategy tester para encontrar mi configuración exacta para cada activo según mi broker, tipo y tamaño de cuenta y mi gusto personal. Estoy usándolo con una cuenta "cents" por lo que puedo correr varios pares al mismo tiempo con muy poco riesgo real.

Vladimir Pastushak
113736
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2026.04.19 20:55
Thank you very much.
Aln Bd
150
Aln Bd 2026.03.18 19:22 
 

Great Product, if you understabd the logic and set it up accordingly very profitable if use it with a minimum of intelligence

MKay
40
MKay 2025.09.01 08:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nilton Menezes
45
Nilton Menezes 2025.06.13 15:34 
 

Excelente Robô, muito bom. Eu recomendo, esse foi o melhor investimento que fiz até hoje. Obriga Vladimir, excelente trabalho.

Chiemgeuer01
44
Chiemgeuer01 2025.01.29 18:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113736
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2026.04.19 20:55
Thank you very much.
maxim_g
81
maxim_g 2024.03.13 21:21 
 

Vladimir vielen Dank für diesen sehr guten EA, mit deinen Einstellungen läuft der Roboter wirklich sehr gut und vorallem sehr profitabel. Auch danke für deine Youtube Videos wo du alles genau erklärst, das hilft mir sehr weiter. Danke auch für die möglichkeit in deiner Telegram Gruppe dabei zu sein da bekommt man auch sehr viele Informationen. Und alle die diesen EA schlecht Bewerten haben einfach keine Ahnung oder haben sich nicht mit dem Roboter richtig befasst.

Vladimir Pastushak
113736
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2024.03.13 23:00
Thank you very much.
knodit
224
knodit 2023.02.24 15:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113736
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2024.03.13 23:00
Thank you very much.
Andrey Shvecov
1625
Andrey Shvecov 2022.12.24 17:33 
 

Отличный советник, уникальная торговая стратегия, спасибо автору за продукт и хорошую техническую поддержку, очень общителый автор. Желаю дальнейшего развития, продолжаю торговлю данным советником, все хорошо.

Дополнение 28.10.2023г. Советник по прежнему отлично работет!

Дополнение 25.02.2024г. Советник по прежнему на высоте, жду обновление.

Jürgen
499
Jürgen 2022.11.24 11:34 
 

Attention: Grid system with bad mathematics!

Paulo Vinicius Ferreira Da Fonseca
141
Paulo Vinicius Ferreira Da Fonseca 2022.11.15 19:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

eetisalat
165
eetisalat 2022.10.27 20:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

aware123
52
aware123 2022.10.22 13:44 
 

Because of this EA, all my margins were gone............

Shady Shata
1508
Shady Shata 2022.10.15 02:21 
 

no bonus,I tried a lot the test had to end horribly , bad! If the programmer improves, the rating will change

Liu Ying Pei
2056
Liu Ying Pei 2022.10.14 11:17 
 

no bonus, no set file, no reply, bad!

vankova
34
vankova 2022.10.12 11:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113736
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2022.10.12 12:13
Спасибо, работаю над улучшением.
GoodMorningg
535
GoodMorningg 2022.10.09 21:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113736
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2022.10.09 21:25
Благодарю, уже работаю над обновлением!
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