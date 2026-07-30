Pivot Monster EA

PIVOT MONSTER EA

Overview
PIVOT MONSTER trades daily pivot levels (Classic, Camarilla, or Woodie) combined with previous day High/Low breakouts. It runs three interchangeable strategies — Bounce, Breakout, or Combo confluence — with pending orders placed once per day and unified SL/TP sizing in either ATR multiples or percent of price. Built for traders who want a rules-based, fully optimizable pivot system rather than a fixed indicator overlay.

How it works

  1. At the start of each trading day, the EA calculates pivot levels (PP, R1-R3, S1-S3) from the previous day's High/Low/Close, plus the previous day's High and Low.
  2. Depending on the selected strategy, it places Buy Limit/Sell Limit orders near S1/R1 (Bounce), Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders beyond the previous High/Low (Breakout), or both with a confluence filter requiring the pivot level and the previous High/Low to sit close together (Combo).
  3. An optional trend filter (EMA or price-vs-pivot) restricts orders to the dominant market direction.
  4. An optional session window restricts placement to a chosen hour range.
  5. SL and TP are computed either as ATR multiples or as a percent of price, selected with a single input.
  6. Orders that go unfilled expire automatically after a configurable number of hours, and unfilled orders are cleared at the start of the next trading day.
  7. Position sizing is risk-based, computed from account balance, stop distance, and tick value, with full validation against the broker's minimum, maximum, step, and aggregate volume limit.

Inputs

Strategy

  • Strategy: selects Bounce, Breakout, or Combo confluence mode
  • Pivot Method: selects Classic, Camarilla, or Woodie pivot formula
  • Use Pivot R2/S2: uses the second pivot level instead of the first for entries

SL / TP

  • SL/TP Mode: selects ATR-based or Percent-based distance calculation
  • ATR Period: lookback period for the ATR used in level and distance calculations
  • SL ATR Multiple: stop loss distance as a multiple of ATR (used in ATR mode)
  • TP ATR Multiple: take profit distance as a multiple of ATR (used in ATR mode)
  • SL Percent: stop loss distance as a percent of price (used in Percent mode)
  • TP Percent: take profit distance as a percent of price (used in Percent mode)

Order Placement

  • Entry Buffer (ATR): buffer added beyond the pivot/high/low level before placing the entry
  • Order Expiry (hours): pending order lifetime before automatic cancellation

Confluence (Combo)

  • Confluence Range: maximum distance in pips between a pivot level and the previous High/Low for Combo mode to trigger

Trend Filter

  • Trend Filter: disables the filter, or restricts entries by EMA direction or price vs pivot point
  • EMA Period: period of the trend filter EMA
  • EMA Timeframe: timeframe used for the trend filter EMA

Session

  • Use Session: enables restricting order placement to a specific hour window
  • Session Start Hour: start hour of the allowed trading window
  • Session End Hour: end hour of the allowed trading window

Money Management

  • Risk Percent: percent of account balance risked per trade, used to size the position
  • Max Spread (pips): maximum allowed spread before order placement is paused
  • Magic Number: unique identifier for orders placed by this EA

Debug

  • Debug: enables diagnostic log messages (throttled to one message per bar)

Optimizer Score

  • Min Profit Factor: disqualifies optimization passes below this profit factor
  • Max Drawdown Percent: disqualifies passes above this relative drawdown
  • Min Trades: disqualifies passes with fewer trades than this count
  • R2 Weight: weight of equity curve smoothness in the final score
  • Slope Weight: weight of normalized equity growth speed in the final score
  • Split Penalty: penalty for divergence in R2 between the first and second half of the test (temporal stability)
  • Skew Penalty: penalty for profit concentrated in a single trade
  • Ulcer Penalty: penalty for the depth and duration of drawdowns
  • MAR Weight: weight of the MAR ratio (net profit percent divided by max drawdown percent)
  • Trade Bonus Weight: weight of a diminishing-returns bonus for higher trade counts

Optimizer scoring system
This EA includes a built-in custom scoring function accessed through the MT5 Strategy Tester. It ranks optimization passes not just by raw profit, but by equity curve smoothness, consistency across the full test period, drawdown depth and duration, and resistance to a single lucky trade skewing the result. This is designed to surface parameter sets that generalize well instead of overfitting to a narrow historical pattern.

To use it: set the Optimizer Criterion to Custom max before running an optimization. Passes that fail minimum profit factor, maximum drawdown, or minimum trade count thresholds are automatically disqualified and scored zero.

Recommended setup
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
Modeling mode: 1 Minute OHLC
VPS or broker with low-latency execution recommended for live use, since the EA relies on pending orders placed near pivot levels.

Screenshots
Backtest results on XAUUSD H1 (1 Minute OHLC modeling), showing the equity curve and performance summary, plus the recommended optimizer settings panel (Custom max criterion, 1 Minute OHLC modeling).

Disclaimer
Past performance shown in backtests or screenshots does not guarantee future results. Test thoroughly on a demo account before live deployment. Trading involves risk of loss, and no strategy or scoring system eliminates that risk.


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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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