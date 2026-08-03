Fibo zone manuel

M1 Sniper MT5 Oleg Rodin 5 (4) Indicators

M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets