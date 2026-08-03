Fibo zone manuel

Fibo Zones Manual — Manual Fibonacci with Buy/SL/TP Zones


Fibo Zones Manual is a fully manual Fibonacci tool — drag the two points to your swing high/low, exactly like the native MT5 Fibonacci retracement. On top of it, the indicator draws three colored zones directly on the chart: entry zone (Buy/Sell), SL zone, and TP zone, each with the exact price displayed.


Key Features


Manual placement, drag-and-drop like the native tool

Colored zones (entry, SL, TP), fully adjustable

Price and percentage labels on every zone boundary

Price alerts when the market reaches a zone (popup, sound, push notification)

Works on any symbol and timeframe


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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