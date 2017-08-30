VR Locker

4

The VR Locker trading robot is an automated trading strategy based on trading using positive locks. The principle of positive locks in VR Locker is based on creating a "safety cushion" of unrealized profit through opposing positions. The expert advisor opens initial market Buy and Sell orders of equal volume, then "spreads" them with a grid of orders in the direction of price movement, forming a lock when Sell is above Buy with a positive balance.

Configuration files (set files), demo versions of the product, instructions, and bonuses are available in the [blog]
Version for [MetaTrader 5]

Principle of Operation

The expert advisor starts with two market orders (Buy and Sell) of equal volume, then "spreads" them with a grid of orders depending on price movement. When the distance between positions reaches a specified level, a new positive lock is formed, accumulating profit to reduce drawdown.

The expert works in two stages:

  1. Accumulation of positive locks and creation of a safety cushion.
  2. Working with positive locks, unlocking locks, or using them with a manual trading tactic.

Recommendations

  • When working with the program, try to use timeframes from H1 or higher.
  • The expert advisor was tested and developed for currency pairs, but it can also work on derivative financial instruments.
  • Configure the expert advisor on demo accounts.
  • Build up a large number of locks; after you have made 30-50 locks, move all buy/sell orders to breakeven or connect a trailing stop.
  • Let profits grow; this will reduce psychological stress.
  • You can unlock locks according to your trading strategy.
  • Follow money management rules.
  • Remember the risks associated with trading on financial markets.

Trading Robot Settings

[ * ] - settings dependent on the number of decimal places in the prices of the financial instrument.

Setting descriptions and default settings are made for 3-5 digit brokers. For 2-4 digit configuration brokers, the marked sign [ * ] should be specified 10 times smaller.

Trading settings

  • * Maximum spread (0 - Disabled) - The maximum allowable spread at which the trading robot operates. If the spread is greater than specified, the trading robot does not open new positions. However, it continues to monitor and modify previously opened positions.

Lot calculation settings

  • The type of lot calculation — The setting allows you to select the type of automatic lot calculation.
    • Fixed lot (Example: 0.01) — Mode that uses a standard fixed lot.
    • Percentage lot (Example: 3) — Mode where a new lot is calculated as a percentage of the deposit.
    • The balance for the minimum lot — Mode where the lot is calculated from the deposit amount for the minimum lot. For example, a trader set a deposit of 500. In this case, the total deposit amount will be divided by 500 and multiplied by the broker's minimum allowable lot. If the deposit is $2000 and the trader specified $500, 2000 / 500 = 4, 4 × 0.01 = 0.04, the starting lot will be 0.04.
  • Value (Lot, Percentage, Balance) — Value for the specified type of lot calculation.
  • Manual sequence of lots, through ( ; ) — The setting allows you to set any sequence of lots manually. This setting has the highest priority and disables the operation of the above-mentioned settings.
  • Type of automatic lot calculation — The setting allows you to select an automatic method for calculating lots for new positions opening against the trend.
    • The starting lot (Calculation example: 1,1,1,1,1) — The lot remains unchanged and is always equal to the lot calculated in the Value (Lot, Percentage, Balance) setting.
    • Martingale lot (Calculation example: 1,2,4,8,16) — The lot is calculated by the formula: the lot of the previous position is multiplied by 2.
    • Fibo lot (Calculation example: 1,1,2,3,5,8) — The lot is calculated according to the Fibonacci numbers principle, where each new lot equals the sum of the two previous lots.
    • The sum of the maximum and starting lot (Calculation example: 1,2,3,4,5) — The lot is calculated by adding the lot calculated in the Value (Lot, Percentage, Balance) setting and the lot of the last opened position.
    • The sum of lots of extreme positions (Calculation example: 3+,4,7,10) — The lot is calculated by adding the lots of the first and last positions.
  • Additional lot multiplier (0 - Disabled) — The setting allows you to increase or decrease the calculated lot. Example: Fibonacci calculation without Additional lot multiplier: 1,1,2,3,5,8. Calculation using Additional lot multiplier equal to 2: 1×2 = 2, 1+2=3×2, 3+6=9×2. This setting can not only aggressively increase lots but also decrease them if the setting value is less than 0. For example, 1×0.5 = 0.5, 1 + 0.5 = 1.5 × 0.5 = 0.75.
  • Maximum Buy lot — The setting limits the maximum lot for buys; if, as a result of lot management strategy calculations, the lot would be greater than specified in the setting, the trading robot will open a position not exceeding the value specified in the setting.
  • Maximum Sell lot — The setting limits the maximum lot for sells; if, as a result of lot management strategy calculations, the lot would be greater than specified in the setting, the trading robot will open a position not exceeding the value specified in the setting.

Averaging settings

  • Averaging type — The setting allows you to select the type of average price calculation. Partial closing is only possible when using virtual levels.
    • [ ALL ] All positions, real TakeProfit — Works only with real levels; an averaging type where all buy positions or all sell positions are taken into account.
    • [ Max Min ] Two extreme positions, a real TakeProfit — Works only with real levels; an averaging type where the two extreme buy positions or the two extreme sell positions are taken into account.
    • [ Max Max ] The last two positions, the real TakeProfit — Works only with real levels; an averaging type where the last two positions with larger lots for buys or the last two positions with larger lots for sells are taken into account.
    • [ SMART ] Smart choice, Real TakeProfit — Works only with real levels; an averaging type where the trading robot analyzes all averaging prices and selects the best one.
    • Do not use averaging — The setting disables automatic average price calculation. Position management is carried out using other functions or manually by the trader.
  • * Minimum profit for closing positions (Example: 25) — The setting specifies the number of pips of additional profit when closing a series of positions.
  • > Manual sequence of profit, via ; (Example: 25; 20; 30; 38) — The setting allows you to set any sequence of profit in pips manually. This setting has the highest priority and disables the operation of the above-mentioned setting (Minimum profit for closing positions).

Position step settings

  • Distance calculation type — Type of distance calculation for new positions against the trend.
    • Points (Example: 100) — Distance is calculated in points.
    • Modified ATR (Example: 50) — Distance is calculated using a modified ATR indicator formula. In this algorithm, the distance for sells may differ from the distance for buys.
    • Percentages (Example: 1.5) — Distance is calculated as a percentage of the rise or fall of the current price from the last position against the trend.
    • Bollinger band difference (Example: 12) — Distance is calculated as the difference between the upper and lower lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator.
    • Donchian band difference (Example: 22) — Distance is calculated as the difference between the upper and lower lines of the Donchian indicator.
    • Average value of bars (Example: 30) — Distance is calculated as the average value of bars over a specified period.
    • ATR classic (Example: 14) — Distance is calculated as the value of the ATR indicator.
  • * Value (Points, Percentage, Indicator Period) — Value for the specified type of distance calculation.
  • * Increase the step between positions (0 - Disabled) — The setting allows increasing the distance depending on the number of positions of the against-trend type.
  • > Manual sequence of distance, through ; (Example: 50; 100; 80; 30) — The setting allows you to set any sequence of distances manually. This setting has the highest priority and disables the operation of the above-mentioned settings.

Lock settings

  • * Lock Size — The size of the created locks in pips.
  • Limit Lock — The number of created locks, limited to no more than 50.
  • Type of lock closure — Type of lock closure
    • Don't close anything — Do not close locks; after creating the specified number of locks, the trader decides what to do with them.
    • Close the oldest lock — Close the oldest lock by time.
    • Close all locks — Close all locks and continue trading.

Uptime settings

  • New Bar trading — The setting allows limiting the opening of trading positions to the appearance of a new bar. Depending on the selected period and other calculated conditions, the trading robot will open positions only considering the appearance of a new bar of the specified period. This setting does not affect indicator value calculation algorithms. All indicator calculations are performed relative to the period on which the trading robot operates.

Other settings

  • Info panel Size (0 - Disabled) — Setting the size of the information panel.
  • Smartphone notifications — The setting allows receiving notifications about changes in the robot's trading in MetaTrader on a mobile device.
  • Notifications in the terminal — The setting allows receiving a standard notification in the terminal (Alert).
  • Email notifications — The setting allows receiving notifications about changes in the robot's trading via email.
  • Telegram notifications — The setting allows receiving notifications about changes in the robot's trading in a Telegram channel.
  • Telegram Channel Name — Telegram channel name.
  • Secret Telegram Bot token — Secret Telegram bot token operating in the channel.
  • Serial number of items (MagicNumber) — Unique position number.
  • 4/5 Slippage (Points) — Slippage.
  • Comment on the positions — Comment on positions or their mask. The mask allows creating comments automatically. The maximum number of tags for a mask is 3. Example: :eaname: :magic: — the comment will be: VR Smart Grid v.25.020 MN 227.
    • Mask tags:
      • :eaname: — writes the trading robot name and its version into the comment.
      • :magic: — writes the trading robot's MagicNumber into the comment.
      • :balance: — writes the trading account balance at the moment of opening the position into the comment.
      • :equity: — writes the floating profit or loss at the moment of opening the position into the comment.
      • :typpos: — writes the position type into the comment.

Important! When testing the program in the Strategy Tester, consider the following:

  • The most objective testing is using the program in real conditions. To evaluate the actual effectiveness of the application, it is recommended to test its operation on a demo or micro account.
  • The built-in MetaTrader Strategy Tester does not account for a number of critically important factors, such as: dynamic spread, commissions, delays (pings), requotes, real tick feed speed, quality of tick data, and other market conditions.
  • Profitability or loss results obtained solely in the Strategy Tester cannot be considered reliable and should not be taken as a basis for trading decisions.
Reviews 6
Wolfgang Rockert
2457
Wolfgang Rockert 2022.04.15 10:50 
 

New Vers. works like Money printer, with the right settings !!! test on Backtest and Demo to find best settings.

Paulo Ferrari
72
Paulo Ferrari 2020.07.08 01:33 
 

Muito bom EA, realmente incrível!! Vladimir está de parabéns! Já comprei o VR Smart Grid também

Kwok Keung Cheng
539
Kwok Keung Cheng 2020.04.16 19:35 
 

這是一個非常好的EA！

我一天賺得了25%的利潤！

Recommended products
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Experts
Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
Green Revolution Fx V2
Sarfraz Ali -
Experts
Green Revolution  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. EA works according to the Trend Follow  Live Results at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1869436?source=Site +Profile Requirements Trading pairs XAUUSD Timeframe M15 Minimum deposit  100$ Leverage 1:500,1:100 Brokers Just Forex,Exness,FBS    Features - Fully automatic mode with Less inputs. -  Every trade is protected in advance. - Does not use averaging, history reading, overoptimization and other pointless meth
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
EACandleMaster Pro
Le Tri Tam
Experts
1. Tối thiểu số tiền gửi Số dư ban đầu được khuyến nghị: 500 đô la. Tốt nhất nên sử dụng tài khoản cent. Vui lòng bắt đầu với một nền tảng vững chắc để tối đa hóa khả năng hoạt động của EA. 2. Khung thời gian Tối ưu khung thời gian: M5 (có thể điều chỉnh các khung thời gian khác). EA chiến lược này phù hợp nhất với thời hạn giao dịch ngắn. 3. Các cặp tiền tệ Các loại tiền tệ ưu tiên: XAU/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD (Mặc định: XAU/USD cent exness ,có thể sử dụng cho bất kỳ loại tiền tệ nào) . Nên
EA Safe Scalper
Sayed Mohammad Mosavi
4 (1)
Experts
EA Safe Scalper is an advanced expert advisor for MT4 that based on WPR & Stochastic indicators. it determines overbought/oversold points and open safe & reliable orders.   Our greatest effort in making this expert has been to protect your capital. There Is No Martingale No Grid! --- Contact me in messages for free gift after purchase!  --- Recommended Symbols: NQ100(Nasdaq) - XAUUSD Recommended Timeframes: H1 - M5 Parameters: slippage: max slippage magic number: unique number to determine EA
EA Silver Diamond MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA is based on a   scalping breakout strategy , uses advanced exit algorithms and has built-in filters to filter out bad signals. Fully automatic trading with entry calculation based on the high / low breakout system. For trading, the advisor uses 4 currency pairs and the M30 timeframe. To create a strategy, we used historical data with a history quality of 99.9%, over the past 20 years. The EA has the following features: Uses a smart false signal filtering system. Uses a system for recogniz
Grid Primordial
Iurii Tokman
Experts
Grid Primordial   The Expert Advisor uses the readings of two indicators RSI and Moving Average as signals to enter the market. The market is entered with a market position and a grid of Buy Stop or Sell Stop pending orders. Orders and positions have physical profit and loss levels. The EA implements the method of locking positions that have not reached the level of loss limitation, while using the second profit level specified in the deposit currency. Description of settings RSIPeriod - averag
Hedge Guru
Safa Erden
Experts
Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with  all currencies . 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended. It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss. Attention: For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU , using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies
ATR Super Trader EA
Roman Lomaev
Experts
ATR Super Trader EA General Description Feature Value Type Scalper / Intraday trend Instruments Any currency pairs (Forex) + XAUUSD (Gold) Recommended timeframe Any (adaptability built into the algorithm) Trading logic No martingale, grids, averaging, or other dangerous methods   Key feature: The EA does not require optimization per pair. One set of settings works on all instruments, including gold. Logic of Operation Component Description Stop Loss ️   Adaptive   — calculated vi
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
LCFGamma
Marcin Majcherek
Experts
LCF_GAMMA uses two types of Stochastic Oscillator. The LONGSHOT type, which defines the main direction and leads one position (buffer) and the PEAK2PEAK type, which acts as the main profit maker. It is good at commodities such as OIL, GOLD, SUGAR and currency pairs such like USDJPY (all M15), but occasionally needs to calibrate settings, so long-term tests in the same settings will not quite reflect its usefulness. In the screenshots, I present test results based on the 5-month period, but keep
Diamond Seeker Pro
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Experts
Taking as baseline  Diamond Trend  Indicator, there is a new Strategy of use through a  new Expert Advisor opening positions on the current trend.   It is   recommended  to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe... For better and consistent outcomes I recommend to use it as a Marathon runner with multiple and collaborative instances instead of as one Sprinter instance... This EA uses a Classic Martingale ...  so, are you ready to surf the waves?... Re
GND Big Bem
Nguyen Dang Giang
3 (2)
Experts
Big Bem is completely automatic. First, it will open an order with TakeProfit or TrailingStopLoss depending on the user settings. 10 hours later, it will open another order. A grid-based transactional mechanism will close automatically by the user setup CloseProfit . Requirements and recommendations Deposit min $1,000 or optimal cent account. Use small spread. Parameters MagicNumber : The unique (magic) number of the EA. TrailingStopLoss : As a position gains in profit, a stop loss follows as
Ant nest 7 in 1
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
5 (2)
Experts
Timeframe:   1H Symbol:   EURUSD Fully automatic EA that has   7 different EAs   packed in one! The different EAs is carefully selected to match eachother. They are all trend following and they all works with different indicators to balance their strength. This EA is made for long term use and works best when the market is stable. This EA has a function so you can sell ALL orders with profit, or over a certain profit with a single click of a button! All settings is pre-defiend , you do not n
Creature
Natalya Sopina
1 (1)
Experts
Creature  - is an automated trading system - trend scalper. EA work strategy: The trades are made at rollback from main trend. Indicator Bollinger Bands is responsible for trend and channel determination. The EA opens orders at channel breakdown for definite value of points. False enters are filtered by breakdown minimal price bounce limiter resulting in loss trades cut.Orders can be closed at take-profit, trailing-stop, stop-loss and at defined time elapse. Time limit of the EA work is availabl
Day Breakout EA
Aleksei Moshkin
3.88 (8)
Experts
The automatic advisor works according to a simple strategy for the breakout of the previous day's high and low. In the settings there is a function to reverse orders Reverse, when the maximum is broken, instead of buying, a sell will be opened, and when the minimum is broken, instead of selling, a buy will be opened. Real monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/833080 Settings Reverse - when the level is broken, orders will be opened in the opposite direction The maximum number of limit o
FREE
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
Experts
AUTO3M Pro MT4 – Trend & Hedging Expert Advisor Fully compliant with MQL5 Market regulations Strategy Overview AUTO3M Pro MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor combining trend-following, hedging, and news filtering strategies. It utilizes the following indicators: Trend Analysis: Moving Average, OBV, Standard Deviation (STD), ATR Entry Signals: Stochastic Oscillator (for Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders) Risk Management: Fibonacci-based TP/SL, Bollinger Bands for dynamic stops News Filter: Avoids high
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
BBMAV Crossover Robot
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The BBMAV Crossover Robot is a powerful tool designed to automate Bollinger Band and Moving Average Crossover Strategies . It combines multiple indicators to generate reliable signals for trading. By leveraging the crossover of these indicators, the robot identifies potential entry and exit points in the market. Traders can customize the indicator settings and activate or deactivate specific functions according to their preferences. The robot's main signal, the BBMA crossover, can be further fi
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Momentum Auto Trader EA
Mohammad Khairy Abdul Ghany
Experts
Momentum Auto Trader EA v1.0 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 based on momentum analysis, designed to capture strong price movements in trending markets. This Expert Advisor detects bullish and bearish momentum conditions and executes trades automatically when the market shows strong directional strength. Key Features: Fully automated momentum-based strategy Entry based on Momentum indicator signals Fixed Take Profit (1000 points) Automatic Stop Loss Built-in Trailing
Fearless EA
Matheus Cavalcante Montenegro
Experts
EA-Fearless is an advanced and powerful Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) . The current version incorporates optimized algorithms that identify precise market entry and exit points. The system is based on two proprietary indicators carefully calibrated to the unique behavior of the gold market, providing highly accurate signals with cross-validation to maximize the probability of success in your trades. ️ ATTENTION: This EA was developed exclusively to operate on th
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Limit and reverse MT4
Andrei Maslennikov
Experts
Limit and reverse MT4 is a flat Expert Advisor with no indicators. Trading Strategy Limit and reverse MT4 trades any currency pair and any timeframe. The strategy is based on accompanying an open position with a trailing profit and reversing it when the trailing profit is activated. The first position is opened with the triggering of the SellLimit or BuyLimit order above and below the current price. Additional control is placing a SellStop order much below the current price - new orders cannot
DAX H1 Undecision breakout
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE LONG ONLY STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on the  breakout of the UNDECISION on the daily chart.   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR   STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits there is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy and   TIME BASED EXIT . EA has been backtested on
RSI Double Cross EA
Ihor Koshel
Experts
RSI Double Cross Robot   is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management,
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
The Gold Space MT4
Ayush V Jain
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
More from author
VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (30)
Experts
VR Smart Grid is the most advanced trading advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that turns the classic grid strategy into a smart automated position management system. The robot independently opens orders, intelligently averages them and gradually closes the grid in small parts with a pre-planned profit, pulling the average price as close to the market as possible. Nine lot calculation methods, thirteen distance types, nine averaging modes, two independent trailing stops, balance management
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.29 (168)
Experts
VR Smart Grid is the most advanced trading advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that turns the classic grid strategy into a smart automated position management system. The robot independently opens orders, intelligently averages them and gradually closes the grid in small parts with a pre-planned profit, pulling the average price as close to the market as possible. Nine lot calculation methods, thirteen distance types, nine averaging modes, two independent trailing stops, balance management
VR Lollipop MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.22 (9)
Experts
VR Lollipop — the most reliable assistant in trend trading Settings files (set files), demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available in the [blog] VR Lollipop is necessary for every trader VR Lollipop is the most modern automated trading strategy for trend trading, created for traders of any level. If you want to trade with discipline, without emotions and without constantly being at the terminal — this robot will become your most reliable assistant. The robot independent
VR Lollipop
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (11)
Experts
VR Lollipop — the most reliable assistant in trend trading Settings files (set files), demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available in the   [blog] VR Lollipop is necessary for every trader VR Lollipop   is the most modern automated trading strategy for trend trading, created for traders of any level. If you want to trade with discipline, without emotions and without constantly being at the terminal — this robot will become your most reliable assistant. The robot indepen
VR System MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (2)
Indicators
VR System is not just an indicator, it is a whole, well-balanced trading system for trading on financial markets. The system is built on classical trading rules and a combination of indicators Moving Average and Donchian channel . The VR System takes into account the rules for entering the market, holding a position in the market and the rules for exiting a position. Simple trading rules, minimal risks, and clear instructions make the VR System an attractive trading strategy for traders in finan
VR Stealth Pro MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
VR Stealth Pro is a specialized free trading panel designed to increase the convenience and efficiency of trade. The main purpose of the tool is to hide the levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing you to minimize the risks of leakage of your information about the trading levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available on the [blog] Version for [MetaTrader 4] VR Stealth Pro is a free trading panel and is supplied on the p
FREE
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 4] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
VR Donchian MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.82 (17)
Indicators
The VR Donchian indicator is an improved version of the Donchian channel. Improvements affected almost all functions of the channel, but the main operating algorithm and channel construction were preserved. A change in the color of levels has been added to the ball indicator depending on the current trend - this clearly shows the trader a change in trend or flat. The ability to inform the trader about the breakout of one of two channel levels on a smartphone, email, or in the MetaTrader terminal
FREE
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
VR Ticks MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.5 (4)
Indicators
VR Ticks   is a special indicator for scalping-based strategies. Thanks to this indicator, the trader can see the tick chart directly on the main chart of the financial instrument. A tick chart allows you to enter a position into the market or close a position in the market as accurately as possible. VR Ticks plots tick data in the form of lines that change color depending on the direction - this allows you to visually understand and assess the situation on ticks. The advantage of tick charts i
FREE
VR Locker MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.8 (5)
Experts
The VR Locker trading robot is an automated trading strategy based on trading using positive locks. The principle of positive locks in VR Locker is based on creating a "safety cushion" of unrealized profit through opposing positions. The expert advisor opens initial market Buy and Sell orders of equal volume, then "spreads" them with a grid of orders in the direction of price movement, forming a lock when Sell is above Buy with a positive balance. Configuration files (set files), demo versions o
VR Watch list and Linker MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.91 (11)
Utilities
VR Watch list and Linker is a screener application for the MetaTrader terminal. Makes it easier to find the most interesting and technical financial instruments. This screener is used by traders for trading on such exchanges as bybit, Moscow Exchange, American Exchange, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies market, metal market, and is used for trading in prop companies. The selection of financial instruments is carried out manually. The screener connects open charts in the MetaTrader terminal a
FREE
Vr Stealth pro
Vladimir Pastushak
4.91 (53)
Utilities
VR Stealth Pro is a specialized free trading panel designed to increase the convenience and efficiency of trade. The main purpose of the tool is to hide the levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing you to minimize the risks of leakage of your information about the trading levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available on the [blog] Version for [MetaTrader 5] VR Stealth Pro is a free trading panel and is supplied on the p
FREE
VR Template switcher MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Template Switcher is a powerful utility for working with chart templates in the MetaTrader terminal. You no longer need to do a lot of actions to load, save and delete templates. The VR Template Switcher utility allows you to save the current chart template with all indicators, levels and settings and load another one with a single mouse click. Do you have templates for different financial instruments? VR Template Switcher will set the required period and financial instrument when the templat
VR Donchian
Vladimir Pastushak
4.87 (15)
Indicators
The VR Donchian indicator is an improved version of the Donchian channel. Improvements affected almost all functions of the channel, but the main operating algorithm and channel construction were preserved. A change in the color of levels has been added to the ball indicator depending on the current trend - this clearly shows the trader a change in trend or flat. The ability to inform the trader about the breakout of one of two channel levels on a smartphone, email, or in the MetaTrader terminal
FREE
VR Sync Charts MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
VR Sync Charts is a tool for synchronizing layout between windows. INDICATOR DOES NOT WORK IN STRATEGY TESTER!!! How to get a trial version with a test period, instructions, training, read the blog https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/726504 . VR Sync Charts allow you to synchronize trend levels, horizontal levels and Fibonacci layout with all charts. With this you can synchronize all standard graphic objects in the MetaTrader terminal. All your trends, Gann lines and other objects are exactly cop
VR Trade Panel MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Trade Panel is a professional trading panel designed to enhance convenience and reduce trading risks. Thanks to its simple interface and detailed guide, beginners will find it easier to learn the basics of trading and start practicing. Main principles of the panel: Comfort, Speed, Functionality. Instructions: [ How to install ], [ How to use ], [ Demo version ]. The program interface is intuitive and simple, allowing you to open a market position or place a pending order of any type in two cl
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
VR ATR Pro
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (6)
Indicators
VR ATR Pro is a technical indicator designed to determine target levels based on the statistical analysis of previous trading periods. It is based on the mathematical calculation of the average price movement over a selected period of time. Operating Principle of the Indicator, Based on Statistics The indicator's operation is based on observing the daily behavior of the price: each trading period is characterized by a certain movement amplitude — the price travels a certain distance in points bo
VR Atr Pro MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.75 (4)
Indicators
VR ATR Pro is a technical indicator designed to determine target levels based on the statistical analysis of previous trading periods. It is based on the mathematical calculation of the average price movement over a selected period of time. Operating Principle of the Indicator, Based on Statistics The indicator's operation is based on observing the daily behavior of the price: each trading period is characterized by a certain movement amplitude — the price travels a certain distance in points bo
VR Close Orders MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Utilities
The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
FREE
VR Watch list and Linker
Vladimir Pastushak
4.63 (8)
Utilities
VR Watch list and Linker is a screener application for the MetaTrader terminal. Makes it easier to find the most interesting and technical financial instruments. This screener is used by traders for trading on such exchanges as bybit, Moscow Exchange, American Exchange, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies market, metal market, and is used for trading in prop companies. The selection of financial instruments is carried out manually. The screener connects open charts in the MetaTrader terminal a
FREE
VR Ticks
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Ticks is a special indicator for scalping-based strategies. Thanks to this indicator, the trader can see the tick chart directly on the main chart of the financial instrument. A tick chart allows you to enter a position into the market or close a position in the market as accurately as possible. VR Ticks plots tick data in the form of lines that change color depending on the direction - this allows you to visually understand and assess the situation on ticks. The advantage of tick charts is t
FREE
VR Orders History MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
3 (2)
Utilities
The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
FREE
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
VR Object Delete All MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
FREE
VR Close Orders
Vladimir Pastushak
3.5 (4)
Utilities
The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
FREE
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (2)
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 5] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
VR Object Delete All
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
FREE
VR Orders History
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (4)
Utilities
The VR Orders History script is designed to upload a trade report to a csv file. This format is intended for additional analysis of trading history in programs such as EXCEL, Openoffice, and Libreoffice. Thanks to the script, it is now much easier for a trader to analyze their trading history. The program facilitates the analysis of the trading history for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The trader sees structured trading. The entire report is based on the following principle: Position > Order on the
FREE
Filter:
Евгений Лудцев
54
Евгений Лудцев 2023.02.07 06:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2023.02.07 08:59
Спасибо! Вы Правильно рассуждаете!
Wolfgang Rockert
2457
Wolfgang Rockert 2022.04.15 10:50 
 

New Vers. works like Money printer, with the right settings !!! test on Backtest and Demo to find best settings.

zyxpmo
389
zyxpmo 2021.09.13 09:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
113892
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.09.13 09:58
The Expert Advisor uses numbers from 1 to 50, this is included in the code and cannot be changed.
Paulo Ferrari
72
Paulo Ferrari 2020.07.08 01:33 
 

Muito bom EA, realmente incrível!! Vladimir está de parabéns! Já comprei o VR Smart Grid também

Kwok Keung Cheng
539
Kwok Keung Cheng 2020.04.16 19:35 
 

這是一個非常好的EA！

我一天賺得了25%的利潤！

Fallet Willy
2716
Fallet Willy 2018.04.12 09:42 
 

it's not an EA recovery

Reply to review