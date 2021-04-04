Valorant
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 5
Valorant EA is a multi-functional expert advisor for the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The algorithm of the expert advisor allows you to trade both with the trend and against the trend. Trading against the trend is conducted in order to close unprofitable positions with a profit. The advisor has a large number of settings that allow you to conduct conservative, aggressive or scalping trading of financial instruments. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements. Reinforcement machine learning differs from supervised learning in a way that it does not need labelled input/output pairs to be present, and it does not need sub-optimal actions to be explicitly corrected.
Advantages
- Easy to configure
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
- It can work with any financial instruments
- It can be optimized in the strategy tester
- It can trade on any time periods
- It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
- It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
- The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
Recommend:
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
|GBPUSD, GBPEUR, EURUSD, GBPJPY, EURAUD
|Timeframe
|M5
|Account
|ECN
|Spread
|5
|Minimum deposit
|100
Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick