is a multi-functional expert advisor for the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The algorithm of the expert advisor allows you to trade both with the trend and against the trend. Trading against the trend is conducted in order to close unprofitable positions with a profit. The advisor has a large number of settings that allow you to conduct conservative, aggressive or scalping trading of financial instruments. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements. Reinforcement machine learning differs from supervised learning in a way that it does not need labelled input/output pairs to be present, and it does not need sub-optimal actions to be explicitly corrected.





Advantages

Easy to configure

Suitable for beginners and professionals

It can work with any financial instruments

It can be optimized in the strategy tester

It can trade on any time periods

It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend

It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging

The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account



Recommend:

RECOMMENDATION



Symbol

GBPUSD, GBPEUR, EURUSD, GBPJPY, EURAUD Timeframe M5 Account ECN Spread 5 Minimum deposit 100

Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick



