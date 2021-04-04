Valorant

 Valorant EA  is a multi-functional expert advisor for the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The algorithm of the expert advisor allows you to trade both with the trend and against the trend. Trading against the trend is conducted in order to close unprofitable positions with a profit. The advisor has a large number of settings that allow you to conduct conservative, aggressive or scalping trading of financial instruments.  EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements. Reinforcement machine learning differs from supervised learning in a way that it does not need labelled input/output pairs to be present, and it does not need sub-optimal actions to be explicitly corrected.


Advantages

  • Easy to configure
  • Suitable for beginners and professionals
  • It can work with any financial instruments
  • It can be optimized in the strategy tester
  • It can trade on any time periods
  • It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
  • It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
  • The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account


Recommend:

RECOMMENDATION
Symbol 
 GBPUSD, GBPEUR, EURUSD, GBPJPY, EURAUD
Timeframe    M5
Account   ECN 
Spread   5 
Minimum deposit   100

Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick


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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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The Dark Lord
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Roxy Gold
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Step By Step EA
Tran Thanh Tuyen
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Experts
Gold City EA is an automatic trading robot to trade  Gold(XAUUSD) . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically.  It is a robot specifically adapted to withstand the high volatility conditions usually seen in gold. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it.  No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using Gold City is a way to improve your trading result ins
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Sysinternals
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Ghidorah
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Experts
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Scalper Monster
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Experts
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Climb Together
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Experts
Climb Together   is a fully automatic Scalping Expert Advisor based on price action. The EA strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years. Best used with Major Pairs   XAUUSD, XAUEUR   and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers. Advantages Easy to configure It can be optimized in the strategy tester It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and
Red Snapper EA V2
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Experts
Red Snapper EA  is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions.   It doesn’t utilize Martingale, GRID, Averaging, and other dangerous strategies. The System has   built-in  protection against increased broker Slippage and significant Broker Spreads   Fluctuations in the Market.   Red Snapper only trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable. The trading system uses a searching mechanism for the mo
King Angmar
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
King Angmar is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy.   The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. Advantages Easy to configure Suitable for beginners and professionals It can work with any financial instruments It can be optimized in the strategy tester It can trade on any time periods It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging The
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3 (1)
Experts
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Gil Galad
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product Gil Galad EA   is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy.   The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. Advantages Easy to configure Suitable for beginners and professionals It can work with any financial instruments It can be optimized in the strategy tester It can trade on any time periods It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend It has multiple ave
Dragonlance EA
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Experts
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Mountain Gold
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
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Gold Eternals
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
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Illuvatar
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Hunter Scalper EA is a fully automated trading expert advisor robot that has been designed explicitly for scalping during the period of weak market volatility. This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease.  The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and
Neverland
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Neverland EA   is a trading system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. Neverland conducts in-depth technical analysis of your chosen currency pair. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. For safe and the most stable trading, you should always use SL. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Neverlan
Green Energy VX
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product.  Golden Rain EA   is a fully automated EA designed to trade   GOLD . It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used.  Suitable for any broker conditions. Usage Tips Load the EA and trade using the chart but
XPO Logistics
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product The EA strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years. Best used with Major Pairs   XAUUSD, XAUEUR   and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers. Advantages Easy to configure It can be optimized in the strategy tester It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend It has multiple
Gold Wings
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Wings  uses an   Advanced-Smart Breakout System   for Scalping analyses the market conditions. This unique feature allows Gold Wings to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. All trading instan orders opened are assigned individual stoploss levels and will be managed by TrailingStop. Gold Wings has great Scalper assortment of Smart & Safety Trading, for long period of development which make profitable strategy over a long period of trading and is best used with reputable Low Spre
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