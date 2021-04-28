



Climb Together is a fully automatic Scalping Expert Advisor based on price action.

The EA strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years.

Best used with Major Pairs XAUUSD, XAUEUR and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers.





Advantages

Easy to configure

It can be optimized in the strategy tester

It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend

It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging

The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account





RECOMMENDATION



Symbol

XAUUSD, XAUEUR (GOLD)

Timeframe M5 Account ECN Spread 5 to 20 Minimum deposit 200

Before testing, make sure that you have a history of Gold quotes



