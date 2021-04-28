Climb Together
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 28 April 2021
- Activations: 5
Climb Together is a fully automatic Scalping Expert Advisor based on price action.
The EA strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years.
Best used with Major Pairs XAUUSD, XAUEUR and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers.
Advantages
- Easy to configure
- It can be optimized in the strategy tester
- It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
- It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
- The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
|XAUUSD, XAUEUR (GOLD)
|Timeframe
|M5
|Account
|ECN
|Spread
|5 to 20
|Minimum deposit
|200