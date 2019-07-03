H4 Trend

5

Introduction

H4 Trend Forex trading robot - An easy to use and fully automated trading robot designed to trade the H4 chart to catch trend movements. Buy/sell signals generated by crossing moving average indicator. Orders always use virtual stop loss,take profit and trailing stop plus a following hard stop just in case a loss of sever connection occur to secure funds.

Characteristic features
  • No dangerous techniques such as martingale, hedging or any other
  • Low draw down
  • Safe stable trading
  • Easy to optimize, focus on TP/SL and trailing levels plus indicator
  • Virtual take profit, stop loss and trailing stop levels
  • ATR (Average True Range) calculated take profit and trailing stop
  • Risk assessment - Trade with fixed lots or dynamic position size percent (dynamic always recommended)
  • ADX trend strength filter
  • Low initial deposit - $200/$20 for cent accounts based on account leverage 1:400-1:500
  • Default settings ready to be used on EurUsd H4
    Optimizations

    A period of minimum 6 months more/less are quite good enough to obtain good settings to use. H4 Trend's default settings optimized on EurUsd with high quality Ducas copy tick data and fully tested on 'Every tick' with variable spread and slippage, commission and swaps - as near live trading as it gets!

    Expert menu settings

    • I refer to screenshots
      In general how to Purchase/install/update a market Product


        Reviews 2
        PeterSwaby
        1483
        PeterSwaby 2019.08.13 10:41 
         

        This is a very good expert advisor and I have made money using it.

        Regards

        Peter

        Update: I have just tested the latest version, v1.32, of H4 Trend in backtest using Ducas tick data for EURUSD and USDCHF and profits were made with a low drwadown in both cases.

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        matzepang
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        matzepang 2019.09.20 16:22 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        PeterSwaby
        1483
        PeterSwaby 2019.08.13 10:41 
         

        This is a very good expert advisor and I have made money using it.

        Regards

        Peter

        Update: I have just tested the latest version, v1.32, of H4 Trend in backtest using Ducas tick data for EURUSD and USDCHF and profits were made with a low drwadown in both cases.

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