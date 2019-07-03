Introduction



H4 Trend Forex trading robot - An easy to use and fully automated trading robot designed to trade the H4 chart to catch trend movements. Buy/sell signals generated by crossing moving average indicator. Orders always use virtual stop loss,take profit and trailing stop plus a following hard stop just in case a loss of sever connection occur to secure funds.

No dangerous techniques such as martingale, hedging or any other

Low draw down

Safe stable trading

Easy to optimize, focus on TP/SL and trailing levels plus indicator

Virtual take profit, stop loss and trailing stop levels

ATR (Average True Range) calculated take profit and trailing stop

Risk assessment - Trade with fixed lots or dynamic position size percent (dynamic always recommended)

ADX trend strength filter

Low initial deposit - $200/$20 for cent accounts based on account leverage 1:400-1:500

Default settings ready to be used on EurUsd H4

A period of minimum 6 months more/less are quite good enough to obtain good settings to use. H4 Trend's default settings optimized on EurUsd with high quality Ducas copy tick data and fully tested on 'Every tick' with variable spread and slippage, commission and swaps - as near live trading as it gets!

I refer to screenshots



