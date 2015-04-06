Gil Galad
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product
Gil Galad EA is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy.
Advantages
- Easy to configure
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
- It can work with any financial instruments
- It can be optimized in the strategy tester
- It can trade on any time periods
- It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
- It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
- The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
Recommendation
- Work Best On EURAUD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPJPY, EURGBP ( You can also try other pairs with more conservative settings )
- Minimum Deposit of 200 for default settings
- Time Frame: 5M
*Do not use this EA with another EA on the same account. Do not make deposits or withdrawals while the EA has open positions.
Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick