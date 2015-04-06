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Gil Galad EA is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy.

The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.





Advantages

Easy to configure

Suitable for beginners and professionals

It can work with any financial instruments

It can be optimized in the strategy tester

It can trade on any time periods

It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend

It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging

The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account

Recommendation

Work Best On EURAUD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPJPY, EURGBP ( You can also try other pairs with more conservative settings )

( ) Minimum Deposit of 200 for default settings

Time Frame: 5M





*Do not use this EA with another EA on the same account. Do not make deposits or withdrawals while the EA has open positions.

Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick



