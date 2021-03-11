Night Theft

4

What is Night Theft?

When Market is in Rest of the night, when all Banks, all market actors in a nice sleep WE ARE WORKING JUST in this Time

WE USE a lot of statistical analysis and Super Smart Trend catcher to detect the trend and theft the price at the night

We trade on special hours of GMT | 20 PM until 2 AM

We use Intelligent Smart algorithm to recover loss orders to profit orders.

Test EA on backtesting, See the sweet result and Enjoy this EA


Features:

  • If your order is in loss, Ea has a recovery martingale mode to change loss order to average profit.
  • EA with capital management function manages your account balance from risk, profit, and loss. (Automatic order lot)
  • Use ATR, MA, B-Band, and Super trend line to detect the trend, and manage all needed parameter like SL | TP | Martingale Steps | Money Manage | Time Manage | Closing orders
  • You have a great nice look panel with a manual trading option


Attention

Depended on your broker, you have to set the GMT offset from the input.

to do this:

  1. search on the google: "GMT time". result is the GMT/UTC time
  2. open your metatrader and see the top-left corner for MARKET WATCH
  3. Use this formula to calculate the Time offset. OFFSET = MarketWatch -  GMTtime
  4. set the GMT Offset in input parameter and Run the EA
 

Recommendations:

Minimum account size 500$ and best balance is over than 1000$ with 1:500 leverage
Use ECN account for narrow spread and Five decimal places broker
Trade just on M15 Timeframe
The recommended symbol is EURUSD

For your convenience, you don't need to use any set file or any settings required. Just attach the ea with the default setting.

Reviews 3
Happy Scalper
1040
Happy Scalper 2021.09.07 03:45 
 

This is the best EA I have ever used. Been using on live account now for about 3 months. Love that I can use it here in the USA because of the FIFO feature. Great profits with low DD. Thanks for a great EA Sara! I will keep you guys posted on my success. Let us know if there are any updates. Thanks again.

Tran Vinh Vu
1980
Tran Vinh Vu 2021.04.12 10:47 
 

I am using this EA on my real account. so far so good. Thank for good product

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Dannieyo
957
Dannieyo 2022.02.07 04:06 
 

beware of this EA, it can blow your account. Martingale is standard, any programmer can code that. The good EA knows when the best time to enter market. That will make sure the open trades will win / lose. this is like newbie trader, just open trade without analyzing the market :(

Happy Scalper
1040
Happy Scalper 2021.09.07 03:45 
 

This is the best EA I have ever used. Been using on live account now for about 3 months. Love that I can use it here in the USA because of the FIFO feature. Great profits with low DD. Thanks for a great EA Sara! I will keep you guys posted on my success. Let us know if there are any updates. Thanks again.

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.09.09 21:18
I'm really happy to see you satisfied and I enjoy with you that I can help you to earn profit. Thank you for your review and thank you for using my EA.
Good luck and I wish you the best
Tran Vinh Vu
1980
Tran Vinh Vu 2021.04.12 10:47 
 

I am using this EA on my real account. so far so good. Thank for good product

Sara Sabaghi
24844
Reply from developer Sara Sabaghi 2021.04.12 19:33
Thanks for choosing us.
Best regards
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