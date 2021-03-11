What is Night Theft?

When Market is in Rest of the night, when all Banks, all market actors in a nice sleep WE ARE WORKING JUST in this Time

WE USE a lot of statistical analysis and Super Smart Trend catcher to detect the trend and theft the price at the night

We trade on special hours of GMT | 20 PM until 2 AM

We use Intelligent Smart algorithm to recover loss orders to profit orders.

Test EA on backtesting, See the sweet result and Enjoy this EA





Features:

If your order is in loss, Ea has a recovery martingale mode to change loss order to average profit.

EA with capital management function manages your account balance from risk, profit, and loss. (Automatic order lot)

Use ATR, MA, B-Band, and Super trend line to detect the trend, and manage all needed parameter like SL | TP | Martingale Steps | Money Manage | Time Manage | Closing orders

You have a great nice look panel with a manual trading option





Attention



Depended on your broker, you have to set the GMT offset from the input.

to do this:

search on the google: "GMT time". result is the GMT/UTC time open your metatrader and see the top-left corner for MARKET WATCH Use this formula to calculate the Time offset. OFFSET = MarketWatch - GMTtime set the GMT Offset in input parameter and Run the EA

Recommendations:



Minimum account size 500$ and best balance is over than 1000$ with 1:500 leverage

Use ECN account for narrow spread and Five decimal places broker

Trade just on M15 Timeframe

The recommended symbol is EURUSD

For your convenience, you don't need to use any set file or any settings required. Just attach the ea with the default setting.