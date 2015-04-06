Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Gold Star Pro has great Scalper assortment of Smart & Safety Trading, for long period of development which make profitable strategy over a long period of trading and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers.

is an automatic trading robot to trade. It is a robot specifically adapted to withstand the high volatility conditions usually seen in gold. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it.





Advantages

Can be used as Tradingmanager for manage manual orders.



The Latest MT4 Expert Advisor Technology.

Smart & Safety Strategy with Clean & Professional Coding.

Support Latest MetaTrader 4 platform.

Minimal Deposit 10 USD but for the best 100 USD with 0.01 Lots or Risk MM 1%.

Work with 4-digit and 5-digit quoting

Trade for All Pairs with all timeframes, but Recommended M5 Time Frame

Recommendations Min. deposit $50.

Recommended pairs: Gold(XAUUSD)

Timeframes: M5 or any Time frame

Spread : 5 to 20



Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution. Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick





