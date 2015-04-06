<Basic logic >



The Golden attacker Super is designed to follow the trend.

The entry is made following market big trend and if the order was in the wrong directions, the grid order is placed.

However Grid order is also follow the trend to reduce the draw down.



Grid order is placed in the same direction of the Trend.

There is no tp/sl , instead if the market trend changes, the order is closed with opposite signal.







<The best pair and time frame>

XAUUSD M5





<Myfxbool>

Check here







<Setfile>

Set file (XAUUSD TFM5)







