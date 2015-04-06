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Sysinternals is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Sysinternals always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals. Sysinternals trades on all symbols and timeframes. It features multi-currency trading. The indicator searches for suitable market entry points on an already formed trend.





Benefits

Automatic market analysis by author's indicators

Non-linear algorithm of money management

Various algorithms for capital protection

Multiple parameters allow to make flexible settings for any financial instrument.

Multicurrency transactions to share the risk of loss.

Does not require optimization and configuration. Uses ready-made strategies.

Flexible risk management system.

Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.

Minimum deposit: $100.





RECOMMENDATION



Symbol

GBPUSD, EURGBP, EURUSD, USDJPY (Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)

Timeframe M5 or any Time frame Account ECN Minimum deposit 100







