Short Term Scalper MT4

Short Term Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor works in the short-term direction and always uses a tight stop loss invisible to the broker. Only one order per currency pair can be opened at a time.

When the short-term trend changes, the EA changes the type of the pending order, deletes the old one and places a new order. The pending order follows the price in anticipation of when the market begins its short-term movement.

This scalper does not work in a flat, therefore it should be used on highly volatile currency pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD. Working timeframe is M30 (defined in the settings).

The EA makes a small amount of trades, so it is ideal as an addition to a manual strategy or in conjunction with another EA. The EA distinguishes its trades by a magic number.

The pending order and the market order are not left for weekends and are closed 10 minutes before the end of trading on Friday.

VPS is recommended. The recommended minimum deposit is 100 units of the base currency per 0.01 lot.

Attention! The EA is designed for long-term use, therefore, do not expect immediate results. There can be unprofitable days and even weeks. The number of trades mainly depends on the market volatility.


Parameters

  • LotsFor1000 - lot size per 1000 units of base currency.
  • NumberOfBars - the number of bars to determine the short-term trend.
  • DistanceOrders - distance to pending orders, in pips;
  • TimerSecond - timer in seconds, after which pending orders are modified at new prices;
  • MaximumSpread - maximum allowed spread for the EA's work, -1 - not used;
  • StopLoss - in pips.
  • TakeProfit - take profit;
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop distance.
  • TrailingStep - trailing step.
  • MagicNumber - magic number.
  • OrdersComment - comment to orders.


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Experts
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Experts
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Forex Daily Scalping EA
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Experts
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The Expert Advisor works on sharp price movements; it can apply open position locking and pyramiding. Virtual stops are used (take profit, trailing stop), to limit losses, order locking and stop loss are used in% of balance. At the same time, several dozens of orders can be opened and the advisor will need free funds to exit the locks and close all positions for total profit, this should be taken into account when choosing the number of instruments for trading. The work of the adviser does not
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Experts
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Breakeven Utility MT4
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Utilities
Breakeven Utility MT4 automatically setting breakeven levels, transfers trades to breakeven   when passing a given distance   . Allows you to minimize risks. Created by a professional trader for traders.       Utility       works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Install virtulnoe levels   bezubytka from 1 pip I nstall real   levels of  
Risk Control Utility MT4
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Utilities
Risk Control Utility MT4   designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order
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Utilities
Trailing Stop Utility MT4 for automatic closing of deals by trailing stop levels.  Allows you to take the maximum from the profit. Created by a professional trader for traders.   Utility   works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual   trailing stop   levels from 1 pip Set real   trailing stop   levels W ork with each order separat
Breakout and Rebound EA
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Experts
Breakout and Rebound EA works using the opening prices of new bars. The strategy is based on the breakout/rebound from newly formed support and resistance levels. The support/resistance levels are identified using a narrow range of fluctuations in High/Low price of the bar for the period n. Entries are made in the direction of the initial movement from a level +/- n points. The EA is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. Any trading style can be used, whi
Blue Dollar EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
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Experts
Red Dollar EA is a non-standard Expert Advisor, which can't be attributed to any particular type. It adjusts to the current market situation. The EA uses time and price information, trades using pending orders. The number of trades can differ from a few deals per month, up to dozens a week, it all depends on the current market conditions, settings, and the number of financial instruments traded. VPS is required for stable operation, minimum deposit is 1,000$ of the base currency. Timeframe does
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5 (2)
Experts
Grid EA Pro RSI  là một cố vấn lưới chuyên nghiệp hoạt động theo các chỉ báo RSI (Chỉ số sức mạnh tương đối). Và có chức năng Giảm Drawdown trên tài khoản bằng cách chồng các lệnh không có lãi. Biểu đồ hiển thị thông tin về lợi nhuận. - Sử dụng cài đặt mặc định cho khung thời gian GBPUSD, GBPJPY H1/M5 - Khuyến nghị nhà môi giới ECN có SPREAD THẤP: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM - Thật tốt khi kết hợp với Tín hiệu Mua Bán để theo dõi Xu hướng và Chỉ Bán/Chỉ Mua cho công việ
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.04.05 09:58 
 

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