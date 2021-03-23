Scalper BollingerBands

1

How does the name say, this EA is a Scalper using Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. This strategy is based on the fact that, using a standard deviation of 2 for Bollinger Bands, about 95% of price moves have occurred recently are contained within the bands.

This EA is working with 1 currency pair at a time, but you can activate it on multiple currencies using a different Magic Number. This scalper works the best on ranging market pairs like GBPCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, GBPNZD, NZDAUD, CADCHF etc. Being a scalper, I recommend using it on low timeframes and the best I found is M15. It opens only 1 trade on every currency at a time.

The proper trading environment for this EA I found to be during the Asian trading session because of it's low volatility and less number of news. You can set the trading hours of the EA in the settings based on your broker time zone.

Each trade is opened with Stop Loss and Take Profit, so your capital is protected, but it may close the trades manually when the signal is triggered.

The trading robot is highly reliable, as it has been developed considering trading on a real account. The money-management system allows you to set the risk manually from the initial settings of the EA (e.g. 10% of your deposit for each transaction).

The biggest enemy of this scalper is powerful trending move. I recommend to deactivate it when the market is waiting for important news or bank decisions. 


IMPORTANT INPUTS TO UNDERSTAND

Each input is described in the inputs section. Here you can find some important details for them.

INPUT_MAGIC_NUMBER -- The magic number you have to set for each instance of the EA (DIFFERENT FOR EACH PAIR)

SL_RATE -- This EA uses a dynamic Stop Loss based on the distance from the outer bands to mid band. The bigger SL_RATE is, the wider SL will be.

MAX SL IN POINTS -- This variable limits the wideness of SL. During a volatile market, if the SL should be placed at a distance bigger than the points specified in this MAX SL IN POINTS, the EA will place the SL at this maximum distance. This setting will protect your capital from taking a not assumed loss.

MIN HOUR TO TRADE -- The hour at the EA should start trading.

MAX HOUR TO TRADE -- The hour at the EA should stop trading.


In the SCREENSHOTS section, you may find some trading reports. Also, in those reports you may find the settings I'm using in different currency pairs.

You may find some inputs in the presentation video, too.

I WISH YOU BIG PROFITS!

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Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
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Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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ONLY FOR EURCHF This strategy is using Bollinger Bands on the EURCHF timeframe M15. Simple things always work. The most important are the settings behind this strategy and that's my secret :D. I do NOT recommend changes on the default settings because those are the best I could find by testing and backtesting. If you really want to lose time trying different setting, go ahead, no problem, backtesting the strategy is free. This EA is tested and backtested in the most recent trading environment, p
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gacfxalgo
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gacfxalgo 2021.06.26 12:18 
 

Wasting money, don't buy.

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