Iron Man EA Pro

It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart.

The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level.

The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs.





General usage information

Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results.

For 0.01 lot size and leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least 10,000 for each pair to work safely.



Type Operation Mode - Mode to working expert.

- Mode to working expert. Pairs To Use - Use input pair(s) or chart pair to trade.

- Use input pair(s) or chart pair to trade. Manual Pairs Trade - Input pairs to trade.

- Input pairs to trade. Open Orders In Loss - Make grid of orders.

- Make grid of orders. Step For Next Order (Value $/Lot) - Step for orders in loss.

- Step for orders in loss. Type Of Progress Step - Type of step.

- Type of step. Type Of Close In Profit Orders - Type to close orders in profit.

- Type to close orders in profit. Target Close In Profit (Value $/Lot) - Target to close orders in profit.

- Target to close orders in profit. Type Of Close In Loss Orders - Type to close orders in loss.

- Type to close orders in loss. Target Close In Loss (Value $/Lot) - Target to close orders in loss.





Recommendation

Work Best On EURUSD (Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)

(Still, EA technically works on any currency pair) Minimum Deposit of 700 for default settings

Time Frame: 5M



