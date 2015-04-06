Iron Man EA Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Iron Man EA ProIt's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart.
The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level.
The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs.
General usage informationChose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results.
For 0.01 lot size and leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least 10,000 for each pair to work safely.
- Type Operation Mode - Mode to working expert.
- Pairs To Use - Use input pair(s) or chart pair to trade.
- Manual Pairs Trade - Input pairs to trade.
- Open Orders In Loss - Make grid of orders.
- Step For Next Order (Value $/Lot) - Step for orders in loss.
- Type Of Progress Step - Type of step.
- Type Of Close In Profit Orders - Type to close orders in profit.
- Target Close In Profit (Value $/Lot) - Target to close orders in profit.
- Type Of Close In Loss Orders - Type to close orders in loss.
- Target Close In Loss (Value $/Lot) - Target to close orders in loss.
Recommendation
- Work Best On EURUSD (Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)
- Minimum Deposit of 700 for default settings
- Time Frame: 5M