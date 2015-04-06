Iron Man EA Pro

Iron Man EA Pro

  It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart.

The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level.

The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs.


General usage information

Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results.

For 0.01 lot size and leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least 10,000 for each pair to work safely.

  • Type Operation Mode - Mode to working expert.
  • Pairs To Use - Use input pair(s) or chart pair to trade.
  • Manual Pairs Trade - Input pairs to trade.
  • Open Orders In Loss - Make grid of orders.
  • Step For Next Order (Value $/Lot) - Step for orders in loss.
  • Type Of Progress Step - Type of step.
  • Type Of Close In Profit Orders - Type to close orders in profit.
  • Target Close In Profit (Value $/Lot) - Target to close orders in profit.
  • Type Of Close In Loss Orders - Type to close orders in loss.
  • Target Close In Loss (Value $/Lot) - Target to close orders in loss.


Recommendation

  • Work Best On EURUSD (Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)
  • Minimum Deposit of 700 for default settings 
  • Time Frame: 5M


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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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