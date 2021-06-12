Starlink EA
- Experts
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- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 12 June 2021
- Activations: 5
Starlink EA is a multi-functional expert advisor for the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The algorithm of the expert advisor allows you to trade both with the trend and against the trend. Trading with the trend is structured in such a way that each new order is opened only if the previous order has a Stop Loss in the profit zone. Trading against the trend is conducted in order to close unprofitable positions with a profit. The advisor has a large number of settings that allow you to conduct conservative, aggressive or scalping trading of financial instruments.
Advantages
- Easy to configure
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
- It can work with any financial instruments
- It can be optimized in the strategy tester
- It can trade on any time periods
- It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
- It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
- The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
Recommendation
- Work Best On XAUUSD (Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)
- Minimum Deposit of 200 for default settings
- Time Frame: H1 5M