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- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hunter Scalper EA is a fully automated trading expert advisor robot that has been designed explicitly for scalping during the period of weak market volatility. This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease. The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and good resistance even in an unexpected market event. It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and patterns, a simple algorithm, decides the inputs and the direction of the order.
Advantages
- Easy to set up and supervise
- No previous experience required
- No optimization or analysis needed
- It leaves zero room for human errors
- Start trading with as little as 100$ and 0.01 lots
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
| GBPUSD GBPJPY USDCHF EURJPY USDCAD.(Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)
|Timeframe
|M5
|Account
|ECN
|Minimum deposit
|100
Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).