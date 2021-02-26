Gold Wings
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Gold Wings uses an Advanced-Smart Breakout System for Scalping analyses the market conditions. This unique feature allows Gold Wings to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. All trading instan orders opened are assigned individual stoploss levels and will be managed by TrailingStop. Gold Wings has great Scalper assortment of Smart & Safety Trading, for long period of development which make profitable strategy over a long period of trading and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers.
Advantages
- Can be used as Tradingmanager for manage manual orders.
- The Latest MT4 Expert Advisor Technology.
- Smart & Safety Strategy with Clean & Professional Coding.
- Support Latest MetaTrader 4 platform.
- Minimal Deposit 10 USD but for the best 100 USD with 0.01 Lots or Risk MM 1%.
- Work with 4-digit and 5-digit quoting
- Trade for All Pairs with all timeframes, but Recommended M5 Time Frame
Recommendation
- Working symbol: XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD
- Minimum: Deposit of 50 for default settings
- Recommended Spread 5-15
- Time Frame: 5M 1H
User didn't leave any comment to the rating