Red Snapper EA V2
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Red Snapper EA is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions. It doesn’t utilize Martingale, GRID, Averaging, and other dangerous strategies. The System has built-in protection against increased broker Slippage and significant Broker Spreads Fluctuations in the Market. Red Snapper only trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable. The trading system uses a searching mechanism for the most concentrated prices in the market, it allows you to predict the behavior of the market with amazing accuracy.
Advantages
- Easy to configure
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
- It can work with any financial instruments
- It can be optimized in the strategy tester
- It can trade on any time periods
- It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
- It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
- The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
Recomedetions
- Minimum account balance of 100$
- Work Best On EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDJPY (You can also try other pairs with more conservative settings)
- Time Frames 5M (Work on ANY Time Frames)