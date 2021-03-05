is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. For safe and the most stable trading, you should always use SL. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Golden Magic recognizes the best possible entry point to generate potentially more profit.

Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used.





Advantages

Easy to configure

Suitable for beginners and professionals

It can work with any financial instruments

It can be optimized in the strategy tester

It can trade on any time periods

The advisor is focused on the long term.

There are no unnecessary customization options, making it easy to use.

You can start trading with a minimum deposit of $ 100.

The EA is suitable for both beginners and professionals.

A unique system for determining the best market entry point.

Shows high performance.

There is always only one trade in the market.





RECOMMENDATION



Symbol

XAUUSD, XAUEUR

Timeframe M5 Account ECN Minimum deposit 100

Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).

























