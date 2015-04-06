Neverland EA
is a trading system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. Neverland conducts in-depth technical analysis of your chosen currency pair. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. For safe and the most stable trading, you should always use SL. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Neverland recognizes the best possible entry point to generate potentially more profit.
Advantages
- No grid, no martingale, no position averaging.
- The advisor is focused on the long term.
- There are no unnecessary customization options, making it easy to use.
- Compatible with most brokers.
- It is a multicurrency EA and can trade on any time frame.
- You can start trading with a minimum deposit of $ 100.
- The EA is suitable for both beginners and professionals.
- A unique system for determining the best market entry point.
- Shows high performance.
- There is always only one trade in the market.
You can use the EA on almost all currency pairs, but it showed the best results on the GBPUSD, EURAUD, GBPCAD pair. Also, with certain settings, you can get good results on other currency pairs. The best timeframe for trading is M5. For the most profitable trading, I recommend using brokers with low spreads. When testing on history, it is important to use a fixed spread (up to 20), since all brokers have different spreads and this can distort the testing results. Use the recommended currency pair that has shown the best test results.
|RECOMMENDATION
|
|Symbol
|GBPUSD, EURAUD, GBPCAD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF
|Timeframe
| M5
|Account
| ECN
|Minimum deposit
| 100