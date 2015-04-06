Mountain Gold
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Mountain Gold is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditions.
Advantages
- Easy to configure
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
- It can work with any financial instruments
- It can be optimized in the strategy tester
- It can trade on any time periods
- It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
- It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
- The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
- The Expert Advisor predicts the price movement in the future. Using the theory of relativity to calculate motion.
- Trades every week
- Finds the best places to range trade the market
Recommendation
- Working symbol: XAUUSD
- Minimum: Deposit of 200 for default settings
- Maximal spread: 5. Recommended Spread 5
- Time Frame: 5M