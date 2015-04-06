Mountain Gold

Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditions.

is a fully automated EA designed to trade. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.





Advantages

Easy to configure

Suitable for beginners and professionals

It can work with any financial instruments

It can be optimized in the strategy tester

It can trade on any time periods

It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend

It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging

The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account

The Expert Advisor predicts the price movement in the future. Using the theory of relativity to calculate motion.

Trades every week

Finds the best places to range trade the market

Recommendation

Working symbol: XAUUSD



Minimum: Deposit of 200 for default settings



Maximal spread : 5 . Recommended Spread 5

. Recommended Spread 5

Time Frame: 5M

































