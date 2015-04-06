Mountain Gold

  Mountain Gold is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditions.


Advantages

  • Easy to configure
  • Suitable for beginners and professionals
  • It can work with any financial instruments
  • It can be optimized in the strategy tester
  • It can trade on any time periods
  • It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
  • It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
  • The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
  • The Expert Advisor predicts the price movement in the future. Using the theory of relativity to calculate motion.
  • Trades every week
  • Finds the best places to range trade the market

Recommendation

    • Working symbol:  XAUUSD
    • Minimum: Deposit of 200 for default settings 
    • Maximal spread: 5.   Recommended Spread 5
    • Time Frame: 5M









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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Tran Thanh Tuyen
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Neverland
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Tran Thanh Tuyen
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XPO Logistics
Tran Thanh Tuyen
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I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product The EA strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years. Best used with Major Pairs   XAUUSD, XAUEUR   and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers. Advantages Easy to configure It can be optimized in the strategy tester It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend It has multiple
Valorant
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Gold Wings
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Gold Wings  uses an   Advanced-Smart Breakout System   for Scalping analyses the market conditions. This unique feature allows Gold Wings to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. All trading instan orders opened are assigned individual stoploss levels and will be managed by TrailingStop. Gold Wings has great Scalper assortment of Smart & Safety Trading, for long period of development which make profitable strategy over a long period of trading and is best used with reputable Low Spre
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