Scalper ICX
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Scalper ICX EA is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy. Experts use unique artificial intelligence technology for market analysis to find the best entry points. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements. Reinforcement machine learning differs from supervised learning in a way that it does not need labelled input/output pairs to be present, and it does not need sub-optimal actions to be explicitly corrected. Instead it focuses on finding a balance between exploration (of uncharted territory) and exploitation (of current knowledge).
Advantages
- The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
- But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
- There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
- Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
- Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process
- Big spread hikes affect the EA negatively. If possible, trade from a fixed spread account
- In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance
- However, a safe zone for variable spread accounts is +100 pips
- Avoid taking a trade if you expect the market to stay flat
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
| GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, EURGBP .(Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)
|Timeframe
|M5
|Account
|ECN
|Minimum deposit
|100
Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).