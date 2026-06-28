1. EA Description (GOLDEN TRADER)

The GOLDEN TRADER EA v6.3 is an automated trading robot designed to execute a fully hedged trading strategy—opening simultaneous Buy and Sell orders of equal lot size on the same symbol. The core philosophy is to lock in a fixed risk per trade (via a user-defined risk percentage) while aiming for a consistent 1:2 Risk-to-Reward ratio (Stop Loss 300 pips / Take Profit 600 pips by default). It features robust money management (fixed or dynamic lot sizing), real-time spread control to avoid trading during high spreads, an advanced trailing stop mechanism to protect profits, and a clean real-time dashboard. This EA is particularly suitable for traders looking to capitalize on ranging or volatile markets while strictly controlling margin usage and avoiding over-trading.

2. Installation Guide (MT4)

Download the File: Save the provided code as an MQL4 file (e.g., Golden Trader.mq4 ). Open MetaTrader 4: Navigate to File > Open Data Folder. Locate Folder: Open the MQL4 folder, then open the Experts folder. Paste File: Copy the .mq4 file into the Experts folder. Compile/Refresh: In MT4, open the MetaEditor (F4) or click the "MetaEditor" icon.

Find your EA in the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N) under "Expert Advisors".

If the EA appears with a yellow or blue icon, right-click it and select Compile (or press F7) to ensure it compiles successfully (it should show no errors). Restart MT4 (Optional but Recommended): Close and reopen MetaTrader 4 for the EA to refresh. Attach to Chart: Drag the EA onto a chart (e.g., EURUSD or XAUUSD M5/H1).

Allow DLL Imports: In the pop-up window, go to the Common tab and check "Allow DLL imports" (this is required for the dashboard). Click OK.

3. Optimizing Settings for Forex & Metal Pairs

Below are recommended input parameter configurations tailored for different asset classes. You can run these settings in the MT4 Strategy Tester to find the best performance.

A. Forex Pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

Parameter Recommended Value Notes UseAutoLotSizing true Ensures proper risk management based on balance. RiskPercentPerLeg 0.5% – 1.0% Lower for higher volatility pairs (e.g., GBPUSD = 0.5%). StopLossPips 200 – 300 Use 200 for H1, 300 for M5/H1. TakeProfitPips 400 – 600 Maintain 1:2 R:R (e.g., SL 200, TP 400). MaxAllowedSpread 30 – 50 Major pairs usually have low spreads; use 30 for EURUSD, 50 for GBPJPY. UseTrailingStop true Essential for riding trends after the hedge breaks. TrailingStartPips 100 – 150 Start trailing once profit reaches this level. TrailingStepPips 30 – 50 Minimum distance to keep behind current price. Magic Numbers Keep default Ensure they are unique if running multiple instances.

B. Metal Pairs (e.g., XAUUSD - Gold, XAGUSD - Silver)

Parameter Recommended Value Notes StopLossPips 500 – 800 Metals are highly volatile; give the trades more room. TakeProfitPips 1000 – 1600 Maintain 1:2 R:R. MaxAllowedSpread 25

Gold spread can fluctuate; set a realistic limit. TrailingStartPips 300 – 400 Wait for a significant move before activating trailing. TrailingStepPips 100 – 150 Wider step to avoid frequent modifications during volatility. RiskPercentPerLeg 0.5% Reduce risk for metals due to large stop losses. ManualLotPerLeg 0.01 (if auto off) Start with minimum positions.

🔧 General Optimization Tips

Tester Mode: Use "Every tick" for accurate trailing stop testing. Testing Period: Test over at least 1–2 years of data to account for different market conditions. Spread Impact: Use "Spread" as a variable in the tester (e.g., 10–30 for forex, 30–60 for gold) to simulate real-world conditions. Balance: Ensure your initial deposit is sufficient to cover margin requirements (e.g., at least $5,000–$10,000 for 0.01 lots on Gold). Optimization Criteria: When running optimization, prioritize "Profit Factor" and "Max Drawdown" —don't just look for the highest net profit.

NOTE : SET THE PARMETER AS PER YOUR FAVORITE PAIRS - BACK TEST- PAPER TRADE AFTER THAT GO TO LIVE TRADING - HAPPY TRADING)