Golden Trader

1. EA Description (GOLDEN TRADER)

The GOLDEN TRADER EA v6.3 is an automated trading robot designed to execute a fully hedged trading strategy—opening simultaneous Buy and Sell orders of equal lot size on the same symbol. The core philosophy is to lock in a fixed risk per trade (via a user-defined risk percentage) while aiming for a consistent 1:2 Risk-to-Reward ratio (Stop Loss 300 pips / Take Profit 600 pips by default). It features robust money management (fixed or dynamic lot sizing), real-time spread control to avoid trading during high spreads, an advanced trailing stop mechanism to protect profits, and a clean real-time dashboard. This EA is particularly suitable for traders looking to capitalize on ranging or volatile markets while strictly controlling margin usage and avoiding over-trading.

2. Installation Guide (MT4)

  1. Download the File: Save the provided code as an MQL4 file (e.g., Golden Trader.mq4 ).

  2. Open MetaTrader 4: Navigate to File > Open Data Folder.

  3. Locate Folder: Open the MQL4 folder, then open the Experts folder.

  4. Paste File: Copy the .mq4 file into the Experts folder.

  5. Compile/Refresh:

    • In MT4, open the MetaEditor (F4) or click the "MetaEditor" icon.

    • Find your EA in the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N) under "Expert Advisors".

    • If the EA appears with a yellow or blue icon, right-click it and select Compile (or press F7) to ensure it compiles successfully (it should show no errors).

  6. Restart MT4 (Optional but Recommended): Close and reopen MetaTrader 4 for the EA to refresh.

  7. Attach to Chart:

    • Drag the EA onto a chart (e.g., EURUSD or XAUUSD M5/H1).

    • Allow DLL Imports: In the pop-up window, go to the Common tab and check "Allow DLL imports" (this is required for the dashboard). Click OK.

3. Optimizing Settings for Forex & Metal Pairs

Below are recommended input parameter configurations tailored for different asset classes. You can run these settings in the MT4 Strategy Tester to find the best performance.

A. Forex Pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

Parameter Recommended Value Notes
UseAutoLotSizing true Ensures proper risk management based on balance.
RiskPercentPerLeg 0.5% 1.0% Lower for higher volatility pairs (e.g., GBPUSD = 0.5%).
StopLossPips 200 300 Use 200 for H1, 300 for M5/H1.
TakeProfitPips 400 600 Maintain 1:2 R:R (e.g., SL 200, TP 400).
MaxAllowedSpread 30 50 Major pairs usually have low spreads; use 30 for EURUSD, 50 for GBPJPY.
UseTrailingStop true Essential for riding trends after the hedge breaks.
TrailingStartPips 100 150 Start trailing once profit reaches this level.
TrailingStepPips 30 50 Minimum distance to keep behind current price.
Magic Numbers Keep default Ensure they are unique if running multiple instances.

B. Metal Pairs (e.g., XAUUSD - Gold, XAGUSD - Silver)

Parameter Recommended Value Notes
StopLossPips 500 800 Metals are highly volatile; give the trades more room.
TakeProfitPips 1000 1600 Maintain 1:2 R:R.
MaxAllowedSpread  25
 Gold spread can fluctuate; set a realistic limit.
TrailingStartPips 300 400 Wait for a significant move before activating trailing.
TrailingStepPips 100 150 Wider step to avoid frequent modifications during volatility.
RiskPercentPerLeg 0.5% Reduce risk for metals due to large stop losses.
ManualLotPerLeg 0.01 (if auto off) Start with minimum positions.

🔧 General Optimization Tips

  1. Tester Mode: Use "Every tick" for accurate trailing stop testing.

  2. Testing Period: Test over at least 1–2 years of data to account for different market conditions.

  3. Spread Impact: Use "Spread" as a variable in the tester (e.g., 10–30 for forex, 30–60 for gold) to simulate real-world conditions.

  4. Balance: Ensure your initial deposit is sufficient to cover margin requirements (e.g., at least $5,000–$10,000 for 0.01 lots on Gold).

  5. Optimization Criteria: When running optimization, prioritize "Profit Factor" and "Max Drawdown" —don't just look for the highest net profit.

                                        ( NOTE : SET THE PARMETER AS PER YOUR FAVORITE PAIRS - BACK TEST-  PAPER TRADE AFTER THAT  GO  TO LIVE TRADING - HAPPY TRADING)

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4.13 (23)
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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4 (3)
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Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
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