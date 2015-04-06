SIA averaging pro

It's based on the Averaging strategy. EA opens two orders - buy and sell. Profit order closes by TP, for loss order grid of averaging orders will be started.

What is averaging?

AVERAGING is a technique to minimize unwanted risk by opening another position with the same direction at different price level. You can negatively or positively average.

The difference :

Negative average: this is where you add to your trade when it is going against you “OFFSIDE” so you sell more at a higher price or buy more at a lower price.

Positive average: this is where you add to an “ONSIDE” position and buy more as the trade goes up or sell more as the trade goes down.

The key to averaging is RISK MANAGEMENT you need to be aware of your trade size and your margin requirement.

The open order step and volume can be both fixed and dynamic

 

 

Recommended :   pairs : Side way pairs is very good for this system.

                                Time frame : low time frame is better, like 5M.

                               Deposit : 3000_5000 usd for standard account.

 

 

Parameters

Lot : first position size

Zariblot : increase size with this factor

Grid : next position in this distance

Zaribgrid :  increase grid with this factor

Take profit : takeprofit for each 0.01 lot order

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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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