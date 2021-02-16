Green Energy VX
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 16 February 2021
- Activations: 5
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product. Golden Rain EA is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditions.
Usage Tips
- Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons
- Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol
- Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-
- If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy
- The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
- But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
- There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
- Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
- Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process
- Big spread hikes affect the EA negatively. If possible, trade from a fixed spread account
- In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance
- However, a safe zone for variable spread accounts is +100 pips
- Avoid taking a trade if you expect the market to stay flat
Recommendation
- Working symbol: XAUUSD
- Minimum: Deposit of 100 for default settings
- Maximal spread: 5. Recommended Spread 5
- Time frame: M5 or any Time frame. Recomended 5M, 1H .