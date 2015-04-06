King Angmar

The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.

Advantages Easy to configure

Suitable for beginners and professionals

It can work with any financial instruments

It can be optimized in the strategy tester

It can trade on any time periods

It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend

It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging

The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account





is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy.

Recommended pairs

My favourite are GBPUSD, EURUSD, GBPEUR . You can also try other pairs with more conservative settings





Recommended TimeFrame



Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).

Recomended 5M, 1H







