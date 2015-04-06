King Angmar
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
King Angmar is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy.
Recommended TimeFrame
Deposit of 200$ for default settings
The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.
Advantages
- Easy to configure
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
- It can work with any financial instruments
- It can be optimized in the strategy tester
- It can trade on any time periods
- It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
- It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
- The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
Recommended pairs
My favourite are GBPUSD, EURUSD, GBPEUR . You can also try other pairs with more conservative settings
Recommended TimeFrame
Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).
Recomended 5M, 1H
Deposit of 200$ for default settings