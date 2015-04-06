The Dark Lord
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Dark Lord is a fully automatic Scalping Expert Advisor based on price action.
The EA strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years. The Dark Lord is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers.
Advantages
- Easy to configure
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
- It can work with any financial instruments
- It can be optimized in the strategy tester
- It can trade on any time periods
- It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
- It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
- The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
- The Expert Advisor predicts the price movement in the future. Using the theory of relativity to calculate motion.
- Trades every week
- Finds the best places to range trade the market
- Trades better than most humans!
Recommendation
- Work Best On XAUUSD (Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)
- Minimum Deposit of 200 for default settings
- Time Frame: 5M. Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2)
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Spread Filter : Allows avoiding trades in high volatility times when broker increases the spread. Recommended Spread 5