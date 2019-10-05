MTF Advisor Qristalium Average was created together with programmer Alexander Gavrilin. This system is fully automated. It's not martingale. Averaging works here.





It works on all currency pairs.





The EA uses three rules: 1) we trade only on the trend, 2)"buy when everyone sells and sell when everyone buys", 3) the Price always goes against the crowd.





MTF Qristalium Average filters these rules on multiple time frames using the built-in indicators. Since the market and the trend are influenced by economic and political news, the EA includes the averaging function, which can be disabled and enabled in the settings SL (I recommend 100). In the EA, you can change the lot, set the size of the take profit (when averaging TP is calculated from the break-even point - you can also change in the settings) and stop loss, set the step size when averaging, set the trading time of the EA and the time of its shutdown. You can also change the working period and time filters.





Recommended working period D1. Filters H1 and H4. The step of averaging 100. Deposit 1000$, lot 0.01





Settings:





Work Time

Fix Lot (recommended 0.01 per 1000$)

TP 100

SL 0 (if averaging is enabled then 0, if disabled then 100)

AverageUse - true/false (whether to use averaging or not)

LotMn-1.59 (lot multiplier )

AverageStep – 50 (the step between orders) I Recommend 100

AverageTake-50 (TP when averaging)

MaxOrders-20 (maximum number of orders during averaging)

TF-working period (recommended D1)

SignalBar - EveryTick

CCI_Period

CCI LeveiUp

CCI LevelDn

CCI Price

SAR Step

SAR Maximum

TF Filter1 – (recommended H1)

TF FiIter2 – (recommended H4)