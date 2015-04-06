Celebrimbor

Celebrimbor is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies. Is built for trading on XAUUSD. The EA strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years. Best used with Major Pairs XAUUSD, XAUEUR and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used.


Usage Tips

  • Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons
  • Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol
  • Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-
  • If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy
  • The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
  • But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
  • There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
  • Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
  • Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process
  • Big spread hikes affect the EA negatively. If possible, trade from a fixed spread account
  • In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance
  • However, a safe zone for variable spread accounts is +100 pips

RECOMMENDATION
Symbol 
 XAUUSD, XAUEUR (GOLD) 
Timeframe    M5  or any Time frame
Account   ECN 
Spread   5 
Minimum deposit   100

Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick


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Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Centella
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Centella EA  is a multi-functional expert advisor for the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The algorithm of the expert advisor allows you to trade both with the trend and against the trend. Trading with the trend is structured in such a way that each new order is opened only if the previous order has a Stop Loss in the profit zone. Trading against the trend is conducted in order to close unprofitable positions with a profit. The advisor has a large number of settings that allow you to conduct conservat
Iron Man EA Pro
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Iron Man EA Pro   It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs. General usage information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. For 0.01 lot size and leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least 10,000 for each pair to work safely. Type Operation Mode  - Mode to working exp
The Dark Lord
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
The Dark Lord   is a fully automatic Scalping Expert Advisor based on price action. The EA strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years.   The Dark Lord is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers. Advantages Easy to configure Suitable for beginners and professionals It can work with any financial instruments It can be optimized in the strategy tester It
Roxy Gold
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product!!! Roxy Gold  EA   is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy .   Roxy Gold EA   strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Best used with Major Pairs  XAUUSD  and is best used w
Scalper ICX
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Scalper ICX EA   is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy.   Experts use unique artificial intelligence technology for market analysis to find the best entry points. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements. Reinforcement machine learning differs from supervised learning in a way that it does not need labelled input/output pairs to be present, and it does not need sub-optimal actions to be explicitly corrected. Instead it
Gold Star Pro
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Star Pro  is an automatic trading robot to trade  Gold(XAUUSD) . It is a robot specifically adapted to withstand the high volatility conditions usually seen in gold. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it.  Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used.  Gold Star Pro has great Scalper assortment of Smart & Safety Trading, for long period
Scalper Logic
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Scalper Logic   is a fully automatic Scalping Expert Advisor based on price action. The EA strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years.  No dangerous methods of money managment used. Scalper Logic is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers. Advantages Easy to configure Suitable for beginners and professionals It can work with any financial instruments It
University
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Moss Scalper     University EA   is a fully automated trading expert advisor robot that has been designed explicitly for scalping during the period of weak market volatility.   EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements.   This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease. The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a
Step By Step EA
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product Step By Step EA   is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Step By Step  always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals. Step By Step trades on all symbols and timeframes. It features multi-currency trading. The indicator searches for suitable market entry points on an already formed trend. Benefits Automatic mar
Gold City
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold City EA is an automatic trading robot to trade  Gold(XAUUSD) . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically.  It is a robot specifically adapted to withstand the high volatility conditions usually seen in gold. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it.  No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using Gold City is a way to improve your trading result ins
Starlink EA
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Starlink EA   is a multi-functional expert advisor for the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The algorithm of the expert advisor allows you to trade both with the trend and against the trend. Trading with the trend is structured in such a way that each new order is opened only if the previous order has a Stop Loss in the profit zone. Trading against the trend is conducted in order to close unprofitable positions with a profit. The advisor has a large number of settings that allow you to conduct conserv
Sysinternals
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product Sysinternals   is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading.  Sysinternals  always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals. Sysinternals trades on all symbols and timeframes. It features multi-currency trading. The indicator searches for suitable market entry points on an already formed trend. Benefits Automatic marke
Ghidorah
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product. Ghidorah EA  is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy.  Ghidorah is a profitable and fully automated Expert Advisor for both beginners and pros. This EA is excellent for Long-Term Profits. Ghidorah is a proven short term scalping system with outstanding results over many thousands of trades. The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels.  Also, one of the
Scalper Monster
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Scalper Monster EA is a fully automated trading system that trades on the most popular major currency pairs   GBPUSD, GBPJPY, EURGBP, GBPCHF,  EURUSD   on  M5  Time Frame. It’s pure Price Action trading, mean reversal system that utilizes peakedness of market distribution to identify trend reversals safely. This Scalping EA uses a unique trading system that combines sophisticated automated trading with user discretion. Scalper Monster is one most advanced scalping systems.   Benefits Automatic
Climb Together
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Climb Together   is a fully automatic Scalping Expert Advisor based on price action. The EA strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years. Best used with Major Pairs   XAUUSD, XAUEUR   and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers. Advantages Easy to configure It can be optimized in the strategy tester It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and
Red Snapper EA V2
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Red Snapper EA  is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions.   It doesn’t utilize Martingale, GRID, Averaging, and other dangerous strategies. The System has   built-in  protection against increased broker Slippage and significant Broker Spreads   Fluctuations in the Market.   Red Snapper only trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable. The trading system uses a searching mechanism for the mo
King Angmar
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
King Angmar is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy.   The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. Advantages Easy to configure Suitable for beginners and professionals It can work with any financial instruments It can be optimized in the strategy tester It can trade on any time periods It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging The
Liquipedia
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Liquipedia is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease.  The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate a
Golden Magic
Tran Thanh Tuyen
3 (1)
Experts
Golden Magic is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. For safe and the most stable trading, you should always use SL. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Golden Magic recognizes the best possible entry point to generate potentially more profit.  Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period
Gil Galad
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product Gil Galad EA   is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy.   The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. Advantages Easy to configure Suitable for beginners and professionals It can work with any financial instruments It can be optimized in the strategy tester It can trade on any time periods It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend It has multiple ave
Dragonlance EA
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Dragonlance EA   is a multi-functional expert advisor for the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The algorithm of the expert advisor allows you to trade both with the trend and against the trend. Trading against the trend is conducted in order to close unprofitable positions with a profit. The advisor has a large number of settings that allow you to conduct conservative, aggressive or scalping trading of financial instruments.  EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elemen
Mountain Gold
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Mountain Gold is a fully automated EA designed to trade   GOLD . It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used.  Suitable for any broker conditions. Advantages Easy to configure Suitable for beginners and professionals It can work with any financial inst
Gold Eternals
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product.  Gold Eternals EA   is a fully automated EA designed to trade   GOLD . It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used.  Suitable for any broker conditions.  If you do not have experience using EA, you can
Illuvatar
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Hunter Scalper EA is a fully automated trading expert advisor robot that has been designed explicitly for scalping during the period of weak market volatility. This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease.  The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and
Neverland
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Neverland EA   is a trading system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. Neverland conducts in-depth technical analysis of your chosen currency pair. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. For safe and the most stable trading, you should always use SL. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Neverlan
Green Energy VX
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product.  Golden Rain EA   is a fully automated EA designed to trade   GOLD . It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used.  Suitable for any broker conditions. Usage Tips Load the EA and trade using the chart but
XPO Logistics
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product The EA strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years. Best used with Major Pairs   XAUUSD, XAUEUR   and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers. Advantages Easy to configure It can be optimized in the strategy tester It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend It has multiple
Valorant
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Valorant EA   is a multi-functional expert advisor for the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The algorithm of the expert advisor allows you to trade both with the trend and against the trend. Trading against the trend is conducted in order to close unprofitable positions with a profit. The advisor has a large number of settings that allow you to conduct conservative, aggressive or scalping trading of financial instruments.    EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning element
Gold Wings
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Wings  uses an   Advanced-Smart Breakout System   for Scalping analyses the market conditions. This unique feature allows Gold Wings to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. All trading instan orders opened are assigned individual stoploss levels and will be managed by TrailingStop. Gold Wings has great Scalper assortment of Smart & Safety Trading, for long period of development which make profitable strategy over a long period of trading and is best used with reputable Low Spre
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