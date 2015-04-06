Celebrimbor

The EA strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years. Best used with Major Pairs XAUUSD, XAUEUR and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used.

is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies. Is built for trading on XAUUSD.





Usage Tips

Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons

Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol



Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-

If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy

The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time

But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol

There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols

Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5

Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process

Big spread hikes affect the EA negatively. If possible, trade from a fixed spread account



In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance



However, a safe zone for variable spread accounts is +100 pips





RECOMMENDATION



Symbol

XAUUSD, XAUEUR (GOLD)

Timeframe M5 or any Time frame Account ECN Spread 5 Minimum deposit 100

Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick



