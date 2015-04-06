Scalper Logic
- Experts
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- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Scalper Logic is a fully automatic Scalping Expert Advisor based on price action. The EA strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Scalper Logic is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers.
Advantages
- Easy to configure
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
- It can work with any financial instruments
- It can be optimized in the strategy tester
- It can trade on any time periods
- It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
- It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
- The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
- The Expert Advisor predicts the price movement in the future. Using the theory of relativity to calculate motion.
- Trades every week
- Finds the best places to range trade the market
- Trades better than most humans!
Recommendation
- Work Best On GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, GBPCHF (Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)
- Minimum Deposit of 100 for default settings
- Time Frame: 5M. Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2)
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Spread Filter : Allows avoiding trades in high volatility times when broker increases the spread. Recommended Spread 5 to 20