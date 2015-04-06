Gold City EA is an automatic trading robot to trade Gold(XAUUSD). Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. It is a robot specifically adapted to withstand the high volatility conditions usually seen in gold. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up. Using Gold City is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like Gold City you can instantly start trading, a working system regardless of your own skill level. Difficult calculations and safe money management are handled by the EA.





Advantages

Easy to configure

Suitable for beginners and professionals

It can work with any financial instruments

It can be optimized in the strategy tester

It can trade on any time periods

It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend

It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging

The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account





RECOMMENDATION



Symbol

XAUUSD, XAUEUR

Timeframe M5 Account ECN Minimum deposit 100

Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).



