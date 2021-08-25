Gold Eternals
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.21
- Updated: 25 August 2021
- Activations: 5
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product. Gold Eternals EA is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditions. If you do not have experience using EA, you can use the default setting with small capital.
Usage Tips
- Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons
- Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol
- Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-
- If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy
- The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
- But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
- There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
- Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
- Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process
- Big spread hikes affect the EA negatively. If possible, trade from a fixed spread account
- In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance
Recommendation
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M5 1H
|Account
|ECN
|Spread
|5 - 20
|Minimum deposit
|200$ with Lot 0.03
Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick.